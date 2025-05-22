INSIGHTS
Making inroads into the EU’s TikTok market takes a wide, multi-pronged approach. You need the right data and the right tools. You must also use TikTok strategies to attract your target EU audience.
The TikTok algorithm is one of the world's smartest and most fine-tuned algorithms. It presents content to TikTok users based on their interaction with previously uploaded content and video metadata. Interestingly, it also presents content based on device or location signals.
This means that creators outside the EU (European Union) often discover their hard work goes unnoticed beyond their home markets. IP addresses, device locations, and early engagement patterns tend to signal ‘local relevance’ when it comes to recommendations.
When your content doesn’t surface anywhere but the U.S., it may be because of this phenomenon, also dubbed ‘geo jail.’ If you don’t use the right region-specific tactics to circumvent it, TikTokers who see German, French, and Spanish For You Pages will not see your content.
Why the EU Is a Coveted Market for TikTok Content Creators
The EU is incredibly digitally strong when it comes to the internet and social media. The following statistics highlight this:
The EU has 449.3 million residents across 27 member states as of the beginning of 2024. As such, the EU represents one of the world’s largest single digital markets.
94% of EU households had home internet access in 2024. This is an increase from 80 percent in 2014.
As of 2024, 93% of individuals aged 16 to 74 used the internet within the last three months. 72% used online platforms to order or buy goods and services. These statistics surpass the global average.
TikTok Growth Continues to Explode in Europe
TikTok has over 175 million European users and is the fastest-growing social platform.
Data reveals that TikTok’s weekly revenue in Europe reached $16.2 million in May 2024. Downloads increased to 2.2 million in June, and active users swelled to 197 million by mid-year.
TikTok is also planning to build more than 20 data centers across Finland in addition to the one already built in Norway to reassure EU regulations. These data centers will further extend
TikTok’s footprint in the EU.
These centers also stem from a new data security regime, Project Clover, born out of the pressure on TikTok over security concerns.
TikTok’s Key National Markets
The EU has five major digital economies globally, locally known as the ‘Big Five.’ These economies hold a TikTok ad-audience reach of more than 110 million adults aged 18 and older.
Germany = 23.56 million users
France = 22.77 million users
United Kingdom = 22.92 million users
Italy = 20.92 million users
Spain = 15 million users
These EU markets can help boost reach and represent users with different content preferences. For instance, German users prefer gaming content, while fashion is big in France. DIY goes a long way in Italy.
This means content creators should create content based on the country they want to reach in the EU.
Geo Jail and the TikTok Algorithm
As mentioned, TikTok’s algorithm is a recommendation system. It uses three factors to present content to different users.
TikTok user interactions. These include video completion rates, shares, likes, and comments.
Video information. Videos are complete when they include sounds, metadata, hashtags, and captions.
Device and location settings. In most instances, this refers to a device’s IP address, locale, and SIM card country.
If you get early interaction on a video, but mostly from non-EU regions, the algorithm assumes your content is only locally relevant. As such, it will limit distribution to EU users.
If you want to break out of this so-called geo jail, you need early signals of EU engagement. These signals include different languages, hashtags, shares, and comments from European accounts.
If you’ve ever scrolled through TikTok and noticed comments in another language on a specific video, you can assume the content creator got early EU engagement.
How to Reach EU Audiences on TikTok
To get the EU engagement you want, you must create content that appeals to the specific country you want to target.
For instance, you must research the most popular trends and interests to target French users. Combine this with high-quality content that people want to see.
Other factors to remember include the following:
Adding English content but subtitles and captions in the target language
Using music or sounds that are popular in the specific region
Creating hashtags that will make it easier for your EU audience to find your content
Geotagging your content, if possible
Some content creators take a shortcut in the form of a VPN. Using a paid VPN with security features is important if you choose this route.
1. Post Videos According to Time Zone
Europe has several time zones from UTC+0 to UTC+3 (Portugal and Finland). If you want to get the most engagement from these time zones, try to post new videos during the general lunchtime across Europe. This usually falls between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. CET.
EU users also tend to scroll TikTok after dinner, so try the timeslot between 7-9 p.m. CET.
If you want to post content midweek or on weekends, post new videos in the afternoon on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
2. Collaborate With EU Creators
If possible, find a way to collaborate with influencers and other content creators in the EU. You can do this via:
Duets and stitches. You can combine a trending U.S. video with a trending EU one for increased engagement.
Shout-outs. If you work with a micro-influencer, you can ask them to give you a shout-out on one of their videos. Micro-influencers usually have between 10,000 and 50,000 followers and an engagement rate of 6-8%.
Local challenges. Consider launching challenge videos that include things like cooking or dancing in a local flavor.
3. Geo-Targeted TikTok Ads
Geo-targeting is another strategy you can use to reach an EU audience. Geo-targeting forms part of marketing and allows you to create ads based on a consumer’s DMA (designated market area).
TikTok can target EU app users by matching their behavior data on previous and current location visits.
You can target the demographics you want to reach when you run a video ad campaign on TikTok using the Ads Manager. There is a drop-down with available areas for you to choose from.
When you choose a location, TikTok will promote your ads to users in that area by identifying the IP addresses of their phones.
4. Celebian Market Research
According to European TikTok growth specialist Celebian, TikTok will reach 2.35 billion users by 2029. This is on a global scale, which means there will continue to be opportunities for content creators in the U.S. to target EU audiences.
EU-Specific Usage Insights
Content Preferences and Trends
Tools and Resources from Celebian
The Celebian platform is filled with TikTok growth options and resources to help you create content that appeals to international audiences.
The website includes a regularly updated blog that publishes fresh TikTok insights. These include the TikTok Content Planning for 2025 guide, which will be refreshed in 2026.
Celebian boasts a 4.7-star rating on Trustpilot, not only for its resources but also for its excellent TikTok growth services.
5. Fast and Real EU Engagement Boost With Blastup
Blastup is another TikTok growth platform that operates from the EU.
Netrynos LTD operates the company with its headquarters in Nicosia, Cyprus. Its location means it complies with EU GDPR and acts as a data controller under EU law.
Blastup has served 10,000+ customers since 2012, earning a 4.8-star rating based on more than 2,000 customer reviews. The website is a go-to for many content creators who want to improve genuine engagement across Europe.
Blastup Core Services
If you want to reach an EU audience fast, Blastup can help. The website’s core services include:
These features can help you gain and maintain EU engagement over time, along with organic growth strategies.
Quality Assurance and Payment Security
Reviews and User Feedback
Blastup has a 4.8-star rating, with users praising the quality of likes, views, and followers. Customers also commend Blastup for its excellent customer service, easy process, and security measures.
6. TikTok Shop and Commerce Features
TikTok Shop is yet another way to reach EU audiences. TikTok Shop first went live in the UK in 2021. It was the first time the social-commerce model was tested outside of China.
TikTok Shop reached the U.S. in 2023, driving exceptionally strong holiday sales. It also launched in France, Germany, and Italy in 2023.
Using Product Tags and Interactive Commerce
There are several ways to use TikTok Shop to reach different audiences. With the Live product sets, you can:
7. Experiment With AI
TikTok encourages content creators and marketers to use AI as a complementary tool in 2025. AI and niche influencers can help you target smaller communities within larger EU markets.
Auto-captioning and translation
TikTok already rolled out auto-captions in 2021 to improve content accessibility. The app uses on-device speech recognition to create subtitles automatically. You can edit these subtitles for accuracy before posting videos.
TikTok expanded its caption and translation tools, supporting nine initial languages:
English
Portuguese
German
Indonesian
Italian
Korean
Mandarin
Spanish
Turkish
These wider language options allow you and your viewers to turn on closed captions and translate video descriptions.
AR effects and green screen
You can also use TikTok’s Effect House to build AR filters that captivate EU audiences. The Effect House features include:
Content Optimization for European Audiences
In addition to special effects, you can also optimize the core content of each video for an EU audience. When you do this, you show your international followers that you are trying to create content they will be interested in.
Language, captions, and subtitles. It is important to use only professional subtitles to improve readability.
Ensure that all the text overlays you use cater to English speakers and local audiences.
Combine culture-focused videos with local trending music to make an impact with your videos.
You can also use the backdrops above to give each video a local flavor.
Production quality. Just like your own local audience, your international audience deserves high-quality content.
Whether you film your videos on-site or use existing photos and footage, it must be of the highest quality. The same applies to audio. The better your visuals and audio quality,the more views, likes, and comments you will attract.
Use hooks that will instantly grab your EU followers’ attention. If you can ‘hook’ them within the first two seconds, they will likely watch your video to the end.
Remember to add local CTAs in the local language depending on what you want the viewers to do (join a newsletter, share the video, etc.).
Legal Compliance and Data Protection
Remember that Europe has strict GDPR standards for collecting and processing user information. If you direct viewers to other pages away from TikTok, you need their consent to gather their information (email signup, etc.).
You must also disclose whether you are posting a sponsored ad or if you partner with another creator or influencer. This is according to the EU’s Digital Services Act and national advertising laws. You may be fined or have your content removed if you don't comply.
Measure Your Success Using TikTok’s Analytics Tools
You should also measure your success when you follow the above strategies and use platforms such as Celebian and Blastup for added support.
Use TikTok analytics to monitor:
Video views by region
Follower growth by country
Traffic sources.
You can also use Google Trends to track the search interest in your niche from different EU countries.
Break Into the EU TikTok Market in 2025
Making inroads into the EU’s TikTok market takes a wide, multi-pronged approach. You need the right data and the right tools. You must also use TikTok strategies to attract your target EU audience.
While this will take some effort, it will be well worth it when you unlock many opportunities to grow and increase the engagement you get on TikTok from EU viewers.
Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.
