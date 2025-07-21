BIG win for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel beats Ratan Tata's TCS to become India’s...
Honour killing in Pakistan: Woman shot dead in Balochistan for having 'illicit affair'
Vijay Raaz's Udaipur Files remains in trouble: Makers ask to replace 'Nutan Sharma', drop communal dialogues
Will Barack Obama be arrested? Donald Trump posts AI video showing former US president being jailed for...
How to know correct birth time
Who is Kate Kniveton? Former UK MP who alleges abuse by ex-husband, former MP
Viral video: Ajith Kumar helps clean up debris after his car crashes in Italy race, fans call him 'fine gentleman'
Bad news for Deepinder Goyal as Zomato’s parent Eternal's net profit falls to Rs...
Reliance Industries Ltd: Mukesh Ambani-owned firm's profit soars 78%, share tumbles on BSE, because...
Saiyaara: Decoding the craze behind Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri film and what its massive success means for Bollywood | Opinion
Stranded UK F-35B fighter jet back into shape, set to take off from Kerala on....
VS Achuthanandan, former Kerala CM and left stalwart, passes away at 101
Meet man, IIT-IIM graduate, who manages finance of Mukesh Ambani's company, he is...
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Will Jasprit Bumrah break Ishant Sharma, Wasim Akram's all-time record at Old Trafford and become...
Watch: Inside Tesla’s futuristic diner, a tech lovers’ paradise with robots, cybertrucks
How many times has Donald Trump claimed to have mediated India-Pakistan ceasefire in Operation Sindoor? Mallikarjun Kharge says...
Parliament Monsoon Session: MPs take BIG action against Justice Yashwant Varma, submit...
Ajay Devgn's viral pictures with Shahid Afridi from WCL sparks controversy: What really happened?
Gautam Adani's Adani group set to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in expansion of THIS industry across India, bets big on...
Who was Athulya Pillai? Kerala woman found dead in Sharjah, family alleges....
Vaishno Devi Yatra disrupted as massive landslide hits Ban Ganga track; 1 dead, several injured
CoinDCX makes BIG move after Rs 368 crore hack, launches India's largest...
Parliament Monsoon Session: Five new MPs take oath in Rajya Sabha on day 1; they are...
Sovereign Standards for Young Minds: India’s Developmental Blueprint
AnchorLittle Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Forecast as Momentum Explodes Following CoinMarketCap Listing
Bangladesh air force plane crashes in college campus in Dhaka, death poll reaches 19, several injured
What happened on July 11, 2006, that killed 209 people? Why did Mumbai High Court acquit all convicts?
This is world’s most expensive wood, cost of 1kg wood is more than gold, its name is..., is found in...
'It's a cruel...': Angry Hansal Mehta reacts as MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2025 gets cancelled, says 'another casualty of...'
Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl says he can't afford diamond she wants: 'Meri aukaat nahi...'
BIG blow to India, Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of England Test series due to..., this uncapped player to replace him
Air India flight from Kochi veers off runway while landing at Mumbai airport, here's what we know so far
This top actor touches his wife feet every night before going to bed: ‘Aaj main jo bhi hoon…'
2006 Mumbai train blasts: Bombay HC acquits all 12 accused, bench says prosecution 'utterly failed to prove the case'
What would CEO of world's most valuable company study if he was in college today? Jensen Huang says...
Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday set the stage on fire as they groove to Saat Samundar Par in viral video: Watch
Mumbai rains: Massive traffic jam in city after heavy rainfall, roads waterlogged, flights hit, IMD issues yellow alert till...
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised after 'mild giddiness' during morning walk
Startup founder rejects 4 IITians, reveals how they didn't fit his hiring criteria: 'We don't need...'
Saiyaara mania reaches new heights as fan attends screening with IV drip, netizens say, 'Bro is injecting feelings through pipe', watch
Shocking! Dog the Bounty Hunter's 13-year-old step-grandson killed by his father
'Band karo...': Amitabh Bachchan gets angry at paps for filming him outside his Mumbai home, watch viral video
This country has world's biggest uranium reserve, still doesn't have any nuclear bomb, reason is..., its name is...
Harbhajan Singh regrets IPL ‘slapgate scandal', makes SHOCKING revelation about Sreesanth’s daughter: 'You hit...'
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly bashes TMC leader Nilanjan Das after he calls her 'flop actress': 'Isn't your so-called...'
This city to launch flying taxi service soon, travel time to be cut drastically, will cover 45 minute journey in..., is developed by...
‘Chup kar...': Karan Johar hits back after troll calls him ‘nepo kid ka daijaan’ for praising Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Saiyaara
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's wife earns Rs 79 crore in just one day due to this reason, her name is...
Meet man, who washed utensils for Rs 18, now owns Rs 3000000000 empire, his name is..., his business is...
Meet IAS Shreyans Gomes, son of station master, who cracked UPSC in third attempt without any coaching, his AIR was...
Meet Indian woman whose work shocked 'father of atomic bomb' Robert Oppenheimer, her name is..., she worked as...
Rahul Raj Singh claims late Pratyusha Banerjee tried to steal Karan Patel from Kamya Panjabi: 'Logon ko laga tha ki...'
Parliament monsoon session begins today: Operation Sindoor, Income-Tax bill, Bihar roll revision, Air India Crash; here's what to expect
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits US' Alaska, second in a week; no damage reported
Chris Martin warns fans about cameras at Coldplay concert after astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot's 'kiss cam' drama: 'So please, if...'
BIG blow to ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, named in Rs 3500 crore liquor scam case, chargesheet says...
Senior Congress leader makes BIG remark on Shashi Tharoor, says, 'Till he changes his stance...'
This star writer-actor grew up in red-light area, was a construction worker, later did over 300 films, carved career of Amitabh Bachchan, he is...
Donald Trump, US officials unhappy with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: 'Bibi acted like a...'
Saiyaara box office collection day 3: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film takes giant jump on Sunday, crosses Rs 100 crore mark on weekend, earns..
Pit bull attacks child in Mumbai auto rickshaw as owner laughs, video goes viral
India's nightmare continues: After Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep; star all-rounder ruled out of England Tests with severe injury
BAN vs PAK, 1st T20I: Parvez Emon's fifty, clinical bowling power Bangladesh to dominant win over Pakistan in series opener
Cricket meets Football: Mohammed Siraj bowls to Maguire, Rishabh Pant tests kicking skills as Team India bonds with Man United stars in Manchester
'I feel Like a failure': 21-year-old NEET aspirant’s heartbreaking letter goes viral
Astronomer CEO scandal: Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan could get THIS MUCH in divorce settlement
Himesh Reshammiya's musical tribute to 'Operation Sindoor' at Delhi concert wins internet, WATCH viral video
Kapil Sharma is proud of wife Ginni Chatrath and team, pens heartfelt note on reopening of Kap's Cafe after firing incident
'Let down cricket fans...': Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan breaks silence after IND-PAK match called off in WCL 2025
Saiyaara: Fan cries, shouts, faints in cinema hall during Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film, video goes viral, netizens react
After WCL game called off, what does the future hold for India-Pakistan cricket?
Pope Leo XIV condemns Israeli attack on Gaza's Catholic church, calls for an end to 'barbarity of war'
Man eats chicken inside ISKCON’s restaurant in London, sparks outrage online
Air India plane crash: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu slams Western media, says, 'Making any comments...'
3 killed, many feared trapped as massive fire engulfs ferry near Indonesia, WATCH clip
IND vs ENG: KL Rahul eyes multiple records in Manchester as India aim to level series vs England
Amitabh Bachchan mourns his Don director, Chandra Barot's demise, calls him 'more a family friend': 'It is difficult to put in words'
Odisha student self-immolation, RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case: Why is it time for women to be legally aware?
Meet Suhani Shah, first female Indian mentalist, started performing magic at 7, dropped after first grade, now bags honour of...
Karun Nair's Test career over? Star batter returns to Karnataka amidst England struggles
Coldplay's Chris Martin in hilarious video singing ‘aag aisi lagayi’ sparks meme fest online
Meet Pete DeJoy, interim CEO of Astronomer after Andy Byron resigns over Coldplay kiss cam scandal
'Why wouldn’t you spend...': Perplexity CEO claims new AI browser could replace THESE 2 key roles in offices
EAM S Jaishankar reveals he was asked THIS question during his UPSC interview, says, 'I was lucky...'
This film was rejected by Dev Anand, Jeetendra, producer died midway, actors did movie for free, was flop initially, then became blockbuster, it is..
Bengaluru woman’s traffic rant goes viral: Friend reaches Dubai before her drive ends
'How did he get there?': Man spotted lying in chair car luggage rack, reddit can’t stop laughing
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant’s cryptic post ahead of crucial 4th Test vs England sets social media ablaze
One bride, two grooms: Why a woman married 2 brothers, know if it’s legal
Champions League T20 set to make comeback after 12 years, first match to take place on THIS date
Air India plane crash: Aviation expert makes BIG statement on media claims, says 'mathematical calculation...'
What is WCL? All you need to know after India vs Pakistan legends match axed after Indian players withdraw
Q1 Results 2025: Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Gautam Adani's Adani Energy to declare earnings on..., check full list
This city in India's neighbourhood could run out of water in 5 years, half of wells are dry here, not in Pakistan, Bangladesh, it is located in...
Viral video: Uorfi Javed gets her fillers dissolved, looks 'unrecognisable' with swollen lips, advices 'good doctor', netizens react
IND vs ENG: Meet last Indian batter to score a Test century in Manchester; it's not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Gautam Gambhir
IMF recognizes India as global leader in digital payments with 18 billion transactions monthly, says 'UPI...'
Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash spark dating rumours again after being spotted walking together in London
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's BIG statement amid ongoing war with Ukraine, says, 'Ready for peace talks but...'
'Do you think I'm jealous?' Harbhajan Singh confronts R Ashwin; spinner's reply wins the internet
INSIGHTS
Even if you don’t know your exact birth time, Vedic astrology can determine it through a scientific process called Birth Time Rectification, using key life events and relationships to narrow it down.
Many people who believe in astrology often find themselves confused by one common question: "What if I don’t know my exact birth time?" This uncertainty can prevent them from approaching astrologers, thinking that without accurate birth details, nothing much can be predicted.
But there’s no need to worry. Vedic astrology can find your exact birth time, even if you don’t know it. In fact, it goes beyond just time — in some cases, people are unaware of their exact date or even month of birth, especially those born in rural areas or under unusual circumstances.
Still, astrology offers a solution. Through a scientific and astrological method known as Birth Time Rectification, accurate birth details can be found.
This article explains:
Why having the correct birth time is crucial in astrology.
What to do to know exact birth time:
What options you have if your birth time is missing or unclear.
Let us begin by understanding the importance of accurate birth time in horoscope-based predictions.
Why accurate birth time is important in astrology
Without the correct birth time, seeking astrological guidance can be highly misleading and is generally not advisable. The rising sign or Lagna in the D-1 (Rashi) chart changes approximately every two hours. However, the D-9 (Navamsa) chart—which represents the soul of the horoscope—can change every 10 to 12 minutes. This means that within a span of two hours, the Navamsa chart may change multiple times.
Once the ascendant shifts in the Navamsa chart, the planetary combination/placements within it can shift to entirely different houses, altering the chart's interpretation significantly. Then how can any prediction be worth relying under such uncertainty? Even a difference of a few minutes in birth time can make the entire analysis flawed.
While many rely solely on the D-1 chart, experienced astrologers always consider the Navamsa and other divisional charts, some of which are sensitive enough to change within a minute. These charts are essential for providing accurate and meaningful predictions.
Below is a small reference table to illustrate how, even though the Lagna chart remains the same from 7:33 AM to 9:03 AM (a span of 90 minutes), the Navamsa chart changes nine times during this period. This implies that all planets in specific signs have shifted nine times in the divisional charts—significantly altering the outcome of any astrological reading.
|
Mr ABC, 15th January, Amritsar, India ( time 07.35 am to 09.00 am)
|
Birth time
|
D1 Lagan chart
|
D-9 Navamsa Chart
|
7.33 am
|
Capricorn
|
Sagittarius
|
Capricorn
|
Libra
|
7.45 am
|
Capricorn
|
Sagittarius
|
Aquarius
|
Libra
|
7.57 am
|
Capricorn
|
Sagittarius
|
Pisces
|
Libra
|
8.00 am
|
Capricorn
|
Sagittarius
|
Libra
|
8.20 am
|
Capricorn
|
Sagittarius
|
Taurus
|
Libra
|
8.31 am
|
Capricorn
|
Sagittarius
|
Gemini
|
Libra
|
8.42 am
|
Capricorn
|
Sagittarius
|
Cancer
|
Libra
|
8.53 am
|
Capricorn
|
Sagittarius
|
Leo
|
Libra
|
09.03 am
|
Capricorn
|
Sagittarius
|
Virgo
|
Libra
Please do not rely on any astrological prediction unless your birth details—especially birth time—are accurate. Even if some predictions appear true without an accurate chart, they are merely coincidental—like an arrow shot in the dark. When predictions eventually fail and then start talking about the importance of the Navamsa, it turns into a blame game. And that doesn’t help—because it’s your life, your decision.
Therefore, one should never ignore the importance of accurate birth time and this is mainly for the learned astrologers as this can be devastating. Let me tell you, in some charts like the D-60 (Shastiamsha), even a one-minute error can lead to absolute disaster, causing predictions to go completely haywire.
Now, if someone ignores the importance of such an inevitable fundamental rule of astrology, the person should blame self or the astrologer than blaming the proven science of Vedic astrology.
Many people come to me that they did not know such an intricacy about importance of accurate birth time or never knew that the astrologer considered only Lagan ( D-1) chart as the astrologer would have made the predictions just based on the rising sign. This is nothing but an easy oversimplification of the subject and will result in misleading guidance.
As someone deeply rooted in this sacred science, I felt compelled to speak up. When astrology started getting a bad name due to such careless practices, I decided to raise awareness about the critical importance of correct birth time—through various widely circulated social platforms.
How to find time when you were born
The main problem arises when people do not have an accurate birth time. But no worries—astrology can help you find the time you were born through a process called Birth Time Rectification.
In Vedic astrology, there are sixteen divisional charts (Shodashvarga charts) derived from the main birth chart. These charts contain detailed information about a person’s life events and all relationships connected to the native. To perform accurate rectification, astrologers categorize these inputs into two groups:
First Set – Life Events of the Person
(These do not require the exact time, just close dates.)
Second Set – Relationships Connected to the Person
(These are sensitive and are used to narrow down accuracy.)
By collecting detailed input about these events and relationships, the astrologer begins building a timeline, much like painting a canvas. This process narrows the birth time to a reasonably small window. Then, through discussion, the astrologer refines these events further—sometimes asking a few more key questions—to eventually determine the birth time accurate to within 50 seconds.
This entire process is known as Birth Time Rectification—and it is the answer to questions like:
Birth time rectification: A Complex Yet Rewarding Process
Birth time rectification is a meticulous and highly skilled process. Only a few experienced astrologers who have spent years mastering the craft can perform it correctly.
When the correct birth time is established: Finer charts like the Shastiamsha (D-60) can be drawn with minute-level accuracy (even a one-minute error can alter the prediction drastically).
It enables flawless predictions and better planning of life’s events.
Even those who believe they already know their birth time, but are facing serious challenges in career, business, marriage, or health, should consider rectification for better insights.
Other Techniques Exist—but One Stands Out
Yes, there are other astrological methods to offer guidance without a birth chart:
However, the most time-tested and reliable approach remains the Shrankhala Method (Series Method). This method involves:
Reconstructing the chart based on major past life events Interpolating further life events into the chart Fine-tuning until the chart aligns with every important milestone.
In many cases, this rectified chart proves more effective than even the originally recorded birth chart—because when a planetary combination works once, it is very likely to work again when repeated in transit.
How astrologers make mistake?
One major reason is the astrologer's experience and intention behind giving predictions. Predictions based on professional ethics and an accurate birth time, while considering all sixteen divisional charts (Shodash Varga), are far more refined and reliable.
In contrast, predictions made solely on the Lagna (D-1) chart or using shortcut methods lack depth and often carry a question mark of doubt.
Unfortunately, by the time one realizes the limitations of such shortcuts, they may have already missed the best time to act—based on favourable planetary transits and Dashas.
It is always better to emphasise on the importance of accurate birth time before giving any report or consultation to the native. In case of any doubts, read more: how to know your accurate birth time.
Read important of Navamsa chart in horoscope matching.
Here the onus for all this mainly lies with the astrologer to whom people come with faith and start following the advice and if one more advice here: one should know how to judge a good astrologer /who is the right astrologer, assess yourself reading about the essentials of a good astrologer than later repenting. Because to judge the right person in any profession is your onus and to do justice to the profession is the responsibility of the professional, astrologer in this case. For any specific queries, connect with my office at +91 9278665588/9278555588.
Disclaimer- This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.