How to choose a Voltas washing machine for your home and family size in 2026

Buying a washing machine in today's time is not only about picking a popular brand or the biggest model. Every family has their own need which is different from others. Laundry needs, space limitations, and budgets play a huge role in deciding which washing machine would suit best for your family. That is why Voltas offers a wide range of washing machines in 2026. From semi-automatic models for small households to large fully automatic machines designed for bigger families. They have models ranging from 6 kg to 14 kg machines for joint families. The brand is covering every capacity and budget segment in 2026. Choosing the right model depends on five traits: type, loading style, capacity, features, and budget.

In the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, you can purchase your preferred Voltas washing machine at a low price. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare capacity, wash programmes, and features, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. Bajaj is also providing easy loan option upto Rs. 5 lakh and repayment timeline ranging from 3 to 60 months. You can split your cost into manageable monthly instalments.[Text Wrapping Break][Text Wrapping Break]How to choose the right Voltas washing machine in 2026

Five segments that can determine the right Voltas washing machine for your home.

Step 1: Choosing between top-load and front-load

Top-load: Top load machines are usually easy to use and affordable. As the lid opens from the top, you will not need to bend to load clothes in the machine.

Front-load: Front-load models are suited for better fabric care and outstanding washing performance. These type of machines also consume less water but you will need to leave space in front of the machine because the lid opens at the front and you will also need to bend to load the clothes.

Step 2: Choose between semi-automatic and fully automatic washing machines

Semi-automatic: These models are budget-friendly and suited for families with basic washing needs.

Fully automatic: Fully automatic machines can handle the complete washing process on their own. You simply load the clothes, choose the programme, and the machine can do the rest.

Step 3: Match capacity to family size

Family size Recommended capacity Approx. load per cycle 1 to 2 members 6 to 6.5 kg 2 shirts, 2 jeans, 1 bedsheet, 2 pillowcases 3 to 4 members 7 to 8 kg 4 shirts, 3 jeans, 2 bedsheets, 3 pillowcases 4 to 5 members 8 to 9 kg 6 shirts, 4 jeans, 3 bedsheets, 4 pillowcases 5 or more 10 kg and above 8 shirts, 5 jeans, 4 bedsheets, 6 pillowcases

Step 4: Match features according to your laundry needs

Not every feature can add value for every households. Here are the few key Voltas features that can add value to your households.

SteamWash: Helps in cleaning delicate fabrics with care and reduced wrinkles. Specially suited for office wear, silk, and soft fabrics.

AirFresh: Refreshes lightly worn clothes and it also removes odours.

Hygiene+: Higher washing temperatures for deeper cleaning. Suited for homes with babies, elderly family members.

Fast+ cycle: Reduced washing time for lightly dirty clothes.

HomeWhiz: Smart app connectivity for monitoring.

Step 5: Set your budget for washing machine

Budget can be a vital thing in choosing a great washing machine for your households. Front-load fully automatic models cost more. Semi- automatic top-load models at the same capacity are on the cheaper side. SteamWash, auto-dosing, and app connectivity can add to the price.

Popular Voltas washing machines you can buy in India in 2026

From semi-automatic models to fully automatic front-loaders, here are some of the top Voltas washing machines:

Model Price* EMI starting from* Best for Voltas 8 kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load (WTT80DBLG) Rs. 14,560 Rs. 1,154/month Budget buyers, small families Voltas Beko 6.2 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load (WTL62UPGB) Rs. 17,912 Rs. 1,063/month Compact homes, 1 to 2 members Voltas 14 kg 5 Star Semi Automatic (WTT14UEA) Rs. 21,990 Rs. 1,482/month Large joint families Voltas Beko 7 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load (WFL7012B7JVBKA) Rs. 31,850 Rs. 2,379/month Better fabric care, front-load Voltas 10 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load (WTL1006UEA) Rs. 38,000 Rs. 1,813/month Large families, heavy daily loads

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Limited-time offers to consider on washing machines

With EMIs starting from Rs. 830 per month, bringing your preferred washing machine is not a wish anymore but a reality.

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a washing machine from Bajaj Finance partner stores

Bajaj Finance is making it easier to bring home the right Voltas washing machine. Follow these steps to get started:

Browse and compare online: Compare Voltas washing machine models on Bajaj Malls.

Visit partner stores: Check models at Bajaj Finance partner stores and get guidance from from in-store representatives

Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Loan upto 5 lakh with timelines from 3 to 60 months.

Check eligibility online: See your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP.

Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can opt for easy EMI options.

You can look for best Voltas semi-automatic washing machine under Rs. 22,000 or compare top-load vs front-load options for a medium-sized family. The need can be different but Bajaj Finance solves every situation with their lucrative offers.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.