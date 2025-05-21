INSIGHTS
Following the steps and advice in this guide, you can enhance your Instagram presence in 2025 and maintain lasting Instagram growth. This will give you the upper hand in the competitive world of Instagram content creation.
If ever there was one common issue that unites Instagram content creators, it is building an Instagram presence.
When you think you've made that all-important impact and gained the right number of followers, you hit an obstacle. This can be anything from follower count drop-off to complaints about your content.
The most prevalent issue content creators, influencers, and marketers face, as such, is keeping their social media presence on Instagram steady.
Whether you are a seasoned Instagram expert or you are just getting started, there is a tried and trusted strategy that can work for you.
In 2025, brands, influencers, and content creators consistently choose to buy Instagram followers. Buying followers has evolved from being 'controversial' to becoming one of the most useful and effective ways to establish a presence on Instagram.
Furthermore, buying Instagram followers also helps maintain that presence.
If you have never bought Instagram followers, the following guide will help you understand why so many content creators do. We'll highlight the potential risks and point out how to stay compliant with Instagram's terms as well.
Buying Instagram followers means paying a third-party service provider to add new users to your follower count.
If you research this topic, you will find many arguments for and against it. Those against it argue that organic growth is the only way to expand an Instagram audience.
Those for it have first-hand experience with how purchased followers can help boost organic growth. Businesses, influencers, marketers, etc., all buy followers to stay competitive on Instagram.
These content creators can't hold on to their competitive edge if they don't have the follower count to back it up. Therefore, buying Instagram followers allows them to do the following:
Jumpstart an instant social media presence (with real and active Instagram followers)
Build credibility on the platform that helps attract organic followers
Create a trustworthy Instagram page that becomes appealing to brands who want to initiate partnerships (with influencers)
From aspiring micro-influencers working to establish a high follower count to major brands that want to make a big impression, purchasing Instagram followers has become a mainstream strategy.
The VP of Sales, Tim Baker, at one of the most popular Instagram growth service providers, Stormlikes, sums it up perfectly: "If you want to gain followers fast to make the most of new opportunities on Instagram, buying a small batch of instant followers can help you draw the attention you need."
When you buy Instagram followers, you get more than just an inflated number on your Instagram profile. An increasing number of followers also does more than just expand your audience.
Buying followers also gives you:
A high Instagram follower count indicates that your account is popular. More importantly, it signals that your account is legitimate. However, remember that this can only be true if you buy followers from a reputable source.
Buying Instagram followers only works when you buy real ones who can engage with and follow your account.
Buying genuine followers gives you a base to 'bounce your content ideas' off. For instance, you can analyze the reaction you get from your bought followers to determine whether your content will attract new Instagram users.
Social proof plays an integral role in this process. When you get a big reaction and lots of engagement, your bought followers are interested in what you have to say on Instagram. If they are interested, others will be, too.
Therefore, if you build your audience this way, you may also experience the following benefits:
A continuous stream of new, organic followers engaging with your new posts
Increased trust in your brand or content
More brand connections for partnerships or collaborations
The more engagement these posts receive, including likes, comments, views, etc., the more the Instagram algorithm will boost them. This is another reason why buying real Instagram followers is so important. Fake followers don't engage, so you won't get any activity around your posts.
When your posts become dormant, so to speak, the algorithm will not boost them.
Enough engagement (combined with other factors) can promote your posts on users' For You pages. The For You page is the go-to page for Instagram users who want to discover new and exciting content.
When your content is discovered here, you can gain even more followers (organically).
Most brands choose content creators with a specific Instagram follower count. You can meet these thresholds in just a few clicks by buying followers from a reputable site.
Perhaps the most important aspect of buying Instagram followers is choosing the right provider. When you search for these providers online, you will find various options. You may come across promises of cheap Instagram followers or premium followers.
These may all be legitimate, but the only way to be sure is to do your homework.
Always read the reviews and testimonials of the service provider you want to buy from. Reading them will give you the best idea of what to expect. If the reviews are predominantly negative, it is best to reconsider.
Some growth service platforms only offer instant delivery, while others give you an option between instant and drip delivery.
Opt for drip delivery if you want a steady increase in your Instagram follower count. If you need an instant boost, buy a small instantly delivered follower package.
There is no use buying hundreds of followers if they are just going to drop off your account the next day. This usually happens with low-quality follower packages.
To prevent this, check for refill policies and retention guarantees before buying anything.
Some growth websites only respond to customer queries via a ticket system. This is not ideal, so you should look for a website where the support team is available 24/7.
Below is an overview of five of the top sites to buy Instagram followers in 2025:
Blastup. Blastup comes recommended by industry experts and offers a simplified process for buying followers (and other forms of engagement).
Stormlikes. Stormlikes is a knowledge resource in addition to providing engagement packages for Instagram.
Twicsy. Twicsy offers instant delivery and a money-back guarantee.
Famoid. With Famoid, you get a 30-day refill guarantee.
iLikes. iLikes offers custom targeting options.
With each of these Instagram growth providers, you get different benefits. They all offer real Instagram followers; some offer a mix of real and active followers. You can also choose between premium and more affordable follower packages.
However, we recommend Blastup for its blend of affordability, delivery speed, and retention. For deeper insights into buying followers and excellent follower quality, consider Stormlikes. Stormlikes also offers an updated blog that covers all the best practices for Instagram growth.
Let's look at Blastup and Stormlikes in more detail. These two leading providers offer exceptional growth services, high-quality followers, and the best pricing.
Blastup offers a range of Instagram growth packages. These include Instagram followers, as well as Instagram likes and views.
Blastup also offers extra services, including TikTok growth packages. You can buy automatic views and likes for TikTok posts with subscription options that detect new posts in seconds.
Moreover, you can choose automatic growth for your Instagram account as well. This saves you the hassle of repeating manual orders every week or month.
Blastup follower packages start from 100 followers for $2.99. You can buy 1,000 followers for $12.99, and even 10,000 followers for $59.99.
If you want to supplement your follower packages with likes or views, these start at 50 automatic likes for $1.19 and 500 automatic views for $1.49.
If you buy from Blastup, you get:
Instant delivery
Quality assurance
Affordable packages
Targeting options
24/7 customer service
Refill guarantee
No need for a password, only an Instagram username
No self-service geo-targeting option
Blastup gets hundreds of positive reviews, many of which are highlighted on the Blastup website. Those who use the free trial option also report seeing a boost in Instagram followers and subsequent engagement.
Instagram followers
Instagram likes
Instagram views
Automatic likes
Automatic views
These options are all available per post or as a subscription. You can try a small batch of active followers via a free trial before committing to buying a growth package.
Stormlikes offers reasonable pricing for all its packages. These include:
50 likes for $1.39
500 views for $1.79
100 followers for $2.99
50 automatic likes for $1.19
500 automatic views for $1.49
These packages increase by increments of either 50 or 100, depending on how much engagement you require for your Instagram content.
Stormlikes promises real and active followers delivered from verified accounts. This means you get only genuine followers delivered to each upload.
You also get a refill guarantee for up to 30 days, should you experience any drop-off in your follower count.
Stormlikes offers a comprehensive blog and support center where you will find social media marketing agency insights and best practices for Instagram growth.
Stormlikes starter packages may be priced somewhat higher compared to competitors.
Stormlikes also gets hundreds of positive reviews. Customers tend to buy larger packages, which gives them higher organic growth over time.
“With Stormlikes’ analytics dashboard, you can track real-time engagement metrics and adjust your strategy on the fly,” says Tim Baker.
“We’ve also designed our drip-feed delivery to mirror authentic growth patterns, helping you avoid sudden spikes that trigger Instagram’s spam filters,” he adds.
Speaking of Instagram's spam filters, there are several policies you must adhere to so as to prevent your account from being flagged or banned.
Instagram's Terms of Use prohibit artificially inflating metrics, including followers. According to the Instagram Help Center, manipulating follower count can lead to account penalties. This includes shadowbans or permanent suspension of Instagram accounts.
Instagram uses AI and other technologies to detect suspicious increases in followers. It also purges fake accounts and engagement to maintain the platform's integrity.
You will be fined an ad-deception penalty if you are a brand, influencer, or content creator and buy fake followers to misrepresent your reach.
Keep in mind that fake Instagram followers do not engage with Instagram posts. If they do, they add nonsensical comments to them, which are quickly picked up by Instagram.
You can prevent this and always stay compliant by:
Buying from growth websites that only offer real and engaged followers.
Do not be tempted to buy bot followers, even if they are a fraction of the cost of real followers.
You can stick to your normal activity pattern on Instagram whenever you add new followers. Again, these must only be real followers purchased from a reputable website.
So, considering that Instagram keeps tabs on account growth, it is normal to wonder, "How many followers should I buy?" The following factors are the most important:
How old is your account, and what is your niche? If your account is new and your content falls into an oversaturated niche, you may need 500 to 1,000 initial followers. If you are an established brand, you should aim to boost your existing follower count by no more than 10% at a time.
What is your budget? You should never spend money you don't have. Set up a strict budget and do not deviate from it. At the same time, you should balance the cost of buying followers with the quality of said followers. Ensure you get only high-quality Instagram followers, no matter how much you spend.
What are your Instagram growth goals? If you want to grow your Instagram account to 10,000 followers, do not buy the entire 10,000 in one go. Instead, consider buying 500 to 1,000 monthly and staggering the delivery speed.
You can also use sales milestones to buy Instagram followers quickly. Try to align the spikes in your engagement with ongoing marketing campaigns. Doing this will go a long way in making your engagement more organic.
When all is said and done, buying IG followers is just one part of an Instagram growth strategy. You should always aim to convert purchased followers into a genuine social media presence.
You can follow these steps regardless of how often you purchase Instagram followers.
Post new content regularly. It is incredibly important to maintain a posting schedule on Instagram. Use Instagram posts, Instagram Stories, or Reels to keep your followers interested. Post new content every week at the same time, if possible.
Don't ignore the reach of hashtags and geotags. You can target a specific audience by adding hashtags to each post. Location markers will ensure that your posts reach the right areas.
Engage with your audience. It doesn't matter whether your audience is a mix of bought followers and organic users. You must engage with your followers as a whole. Always respond to comments and DMs to build a community of real followers.
Run ads to target specific audiences. The point of building a following on Instagram is to promote your brand, content, or products. Supplement your content efforts by running Instagram ads aimed at your target audience.
Combining these organic growth tactics with smaller follower purchases makes it easier for you to maintain an Instagram presence.
As mentioned above, achieving a high follower count can motivate others to follow your account. But if you pause natural engagement, this process will not flow well.
Make a concerted effort to keep the engagement going from your side. You can:
Encourage user-generated content and use it in several campaigns or competitions.
Create a giveaway or competition that requires tags, follows, or shares.
You can find a micro-influencer to partner with to gain access to an established audience in your niche. The more followers your content becomes available to, the better for your overall engagement rate.
A strong social proof strategy can help you prevent fake Instagram followers from making their way onto your profile. If you have an engaged and connected community, they will help you find these bot accounts so you can remove them before they harm your engagement rate.
It is important to reiterate the risk of buying fake followers. If you disregard all the above information and insist on buying bots, you will violate Instagram's terms. Eventually, this may lead to a complete ban on your account.
Moreover, fake followers will not engage with your content meaningfully. When you get poor engagement, the algorithm will not promote your content to wider audiences.
The more bot followers you have on your profile, the fewer real followers, sponsors, and brands will trust you. This can cause you a lot of reputational damage that you may not be able to recover from.
The best way to prevent this is to purchase from providers that guarantee real, genuine Instagram followers.
Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.
