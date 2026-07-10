How Theatre Prepared Raahi to Write, Produce and Star in His Debut Feature Vo Ladki

Raahi was looking for something much more basic than film career years before he made his Hindi debut feature Vo Ladki. He was attempting to figure out the show. Theatre became that space—a space where he learnt discipline, silence, observation and patience, which would turn out to be as important as the camera itself.

The filmmaker's original name was Dharmendra Ahirwar, which he changed to Raahi after completing the film Vo Ladki. Of course, he is still credited on the film's November 2023 soundtrack as his legal name, as the film was made while the music was created. Like most of his peers, the audience now knows him as the writer, producer and lead actor in Hindi film Vo Ladki, but his career had started long before that. From actor to writer, producer and actor in his debut film, there was almost a decade of preparation in the theatre and behind the camera for his transition.

Leaving Home Again

After completing Class XII at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Raahi returned home to Sironj after nearly seven years away. His family, which had shifted from their village to the town during his school years, believed he had finally returned for good.

The reunion lasted only a day.

Within twenty-four hours, Raahi informed his parents that he would soon leave again—this time for Bhopal.

The decision surprised the family, but his destination had already been decided in his mind. He wanted theatre.

Choosing Theatre Over Certainty

Life offered him a safer path.

Raahi secured admission to the Institute for Excellence in Higher Education, Bhopal, for PCM Honours (Mathematics) through merit. His father arrived carrying the admission fee, hoping to complete the formalities.

Instead, Raahi declined the opportunity.

He later chose Government Science and Commerce College, Bhopal, largely because its flexible attendance allowed him to dedicate time to theatre rehearsals.

It was a practical decision, but also an early indication of the priorities that would define his career.

Learning Before Recognition

Breaking into theatre proved harder than expected.

For months, he searched for groups while productions were already underway. His breakthrough came when theatre practitioner Bishna Chauhan cast him as Batukeshwar Dutt in her original play Hind-e-Bhagat.

The beginning was not easy.

Concerned about his Bundeli accent, Chauhan reduced much of his dialogue during rehearsals. Rather than resisting criticism, Raahi treated the experience as part of his training.

He spent long hours reading plays and literature at Bharat Bhavan, while evenings were devoted to improving his Hindi diction.

The work happened quietly, away from audiences and recognition.

A Lesson That Stayed

During a 2015 performance at Shaheed Bhavan, Bhopal, an unexpected mistake on stage forced the young actor to improvise.

When another performer forgot a crucial line, Raahi instinctively altered his performance to keep the scene alive. The audience never saw the disruption, but for him it became an important lesson in remaining emotionally present rather than mechanically following rehearsed dialogue.

Theatre had taught him something that would later influence his filmmaking—preparation gives confidence, but instinct keeps a performance alive.

When Cinema Became the Next Step

By 2017, those experiences had begun finding their way onto paper.

Raahi completed the first draft of a screenplay that would eventually become Vo Ladki. Although the original version changed substantially over the following years, its emotional core remained rooted in personal experiences from his theatre days.

In 2020, he collaborated with Shubham Vishwakarma to rewrite the screenplay. Together they developed four drafts before production officially began.

Rather than limiting himself to writing and producing the project, Raahi also cast himself as Pathik, the film's central character. Drawing upon years of theatre training and personal experiences that had inspired the screenplay, he approached the role as both performer and storyteller, making Vo Ladki his debut feature as a writer, producer and lead actor.

The project initially attracted support from an emerging OTT platform, but financing collapsed during pre-production, leaving the film without the investment it needed.

For many first-time filmmakers, that would have marked the end.

For Raahi, it became the beginning of a different journey.

Financing a Dream

Rather than abandoning the film, Raahi chose to continue independently.

During the production hiatus, he worked in digital marketing and distribution, gradually generating the resources required to restart filming. Additional funding came through a loan, while Australian entrepreneur Dave Sidhu, who had previously worked with Raahi professionally, later joined the project as co-producer.

Principal photography, which had first begun in December 2020, resumed in February 2024.

Produced on a budget of approximately ₹15 lakh, Vo Ladki was eventually completed across 27 shooting days in Tendu Kheda, Sironj and Bhopal.

More Than a Debut

Before reaching audiences online, Vo Ladki received a limited theatrical screening at Reading Cinemas, Australia, on 17 February 2026.

The filmmakers later chose a worldwide YouTube release on 10 June 2026, making the film freely accessible rather than pursuing an expensive commercial rollout.

According to Raahi, the decision reflected the realities of independent filmmaking as much as a desire to ensure the film remained accessible to anyone willing to experience it.

"I never wanted Vo Ladki to explain love or teach a lesson," he says. "I wanted people to experience emotions honestly. Sometimes cinema doesn't answer questions—it simply allows us to live through them."

The Journey Continues

For Raahi, Vo Ladki is less the destination than the beginning of a longer journey.

His next feature, tentatively titled Chor, is already in development. But the lessons that shaped his first film were learned long before cameras rolled—in rehearsal rooms, libraries, stage performances and years of persistence when finishing the project seemed uncertain.

For Raahi, Vo Ladki marked multiple firsts simultaneously—his debut feature as a writer, producer and lead actor. Carrying these responsibilities on a modest independent production required balancing creative decisions behind the camera while remaining emotionally present in front of it.

Today, Vo Ladki stands not only as Raahi's debut feature but also as the culmination of nearly a decade spent learning the craft of performance before stepping behind—and in front of—the camera. His journey reflects the growing presence of independent filmmakers who are choosing to build their careers outside conventional studio systems, one project at a time.