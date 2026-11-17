Stovekraft is driving kitchen appliance innovation by combining India's diverse regional cooking traditions with evolving consumer needs, convenience and healthier lifestyles.

India's cooking habits are deeply rooted in regional food cultures, with different communities following distinct preparation methods, techniques and preferences. From steaming idiyappam in South India to roasting traditional preparations in the East, the requirements of Indian kitchens vary considerably. As lifestyles evolve, these differences are also creating new opportunities for kitchen appliance manufacturers to develop products that address both traditional cooking practices and modern-day convenience.

For Stovekraft, one of India's leading kitchen and home solutions companies, understanding these regional nuances is an important part of its approach to product innovation. The company looks at how consumers use appliances in their everyday lives, the challenges they encounter and the changing expectations they have from their kitchens. These insights help identify opportunities where technology and thoughtful product design can make cooking more convenient, functional and accessible.

One example is the electric idiyappam maker, developed around a traditional South Indian preparation that can otherwise involve time-consuming and labour-intensive processes. By making this familiar preparation easier, the product demonstrates how appliances can bring convenience to traditional cooking without taking away its appeal. Similarly, roasting remains an important part of several regional food preparations in eastern India, creating opportunities for appliances such as infrared cooktops. Even preferences around the number of burners can differ depending on household requirements, family sizes and cooking habits.

Commenting on the importance of regional preferences in appliance innovation, Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director, Stovekraft, said, “These differences reinforce our belief that appliance innovation cannot follow a one-size-fits-all approach. It must bring together an understanding of regional cooking traditions, changing lifestyles and practical functionality to create products that are relevant to Indian consumers.”

Beyond regional preferences, changing consumer lifestyles are also influencing appliance development. With increasingly busy schedules, urban households are looking for products that offer greater convenience, healthier cooking options and specialised functionalities. Stovekraft's Pigeon IVO and VYU see-through air fryers, for instance, address the everyday challenge of repeatedly opening an air fryer to check whether food is cooked. The transparent design allows consumers to monitor the cooking process while offering an alternative way to prepare familiar Indian dishes that traditionally use more oil.

The company's approach also extends to material innovation and accessibility. Its Cerrasteel range combines bi-ply technology, ceramic coating and steel cladding to address consumer expectations around cooking performance and durability. Meanwhile, hybrid cooktops combining LPG with induction or induction with infrared offer flexibility to households with different cooking preferences and requirements. These product developments reflect how innovation can extend beyond introducing new appliance formats to improving existing cooking experiences through better design and functionality.

Looking ahead, Stovekraft identifies four key shifts likely to influence kitchen appliance innovation over the next five years: increasingly time-constrained urban lifestyles, growing demand for premium products, greater interest in specialised cooking and a stronger focus on health and wellness. These shifts are expected to create opportunities for electric cooking appliances and specialised kitchen solutions that combine convenience with improved functionality.

As Indian consumers continue to balance traditional food preferences with evolving lifestyles, appliance innovation will increasingly depend on understanding how people cook and what they expect from their kitchens. For Stovekraft, the focus remains on developing practical, accessible solutions that make everyday cooking more convenient while staying relevant to India's diverse culinary needs.

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