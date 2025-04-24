Simran Kaur, a final-year CSE student at Kaziranga University, turned dreams into reality by securing a placement at PwC through resilience, passion, and holistic growth. Her journey is a powerful example of turning setbacks into stepping stones.

New Delhi [India], April 24: Every success story begins with a dream—but what truly defines that story is the journey: one filled with self-doubt, hard lessons, small victories, and the courage to keep going. Simran Kaur, a final-year CSE student from the School of Engineering and Technology at Kaziranga University , has recently secured a coveted placement at PwC, one of the world's Big 4 firms. But her achievement isn’t just a tale of academic merit—it’s a narrative of growth, grit, and grabbing every opportunity that came her way.

From Small Beginnings to Big Dreams

Simran’s story begins not just in the classrooms of Kaziranga University but in a childhood filled with curiosity and creativity. Raised in a modest town, she was always drawn to the idea of working in a fast-paced corporate environment. “I used to dream of working in the skyscrapers of Bangalore,” she says. “There was something about the city’s energy, the tech buzz—it fascinated me.” That dream stayed with her as she navigated her academic path.

Why Kaziranga University?

When Simran chose Kaziranga University, she wasn’t just selecting a campus—she was choosing a place to grow. “I wanted an institution that was more than just books and exams. KU gave me that,” she shares. What attracted her most was the university’s vibrant ecosystem that encouraged students to explore, create, and lead.

From day one, Simran immersed herself in everything the university had to offer. Whether it was anchoring major events, participating in university clubs, or delivering power-packed dance performances, she never let an opportunity slip by. “Simran didn’t leave a single chance,” recalls one of her mentors. “She was the kind of student who raised her hand before you even finished explaining.”

Passion Beyond the Classroom

Simran's passion wasn’t confined to academics. A natural performer, she found immense joy in dancing and acting. She became a regular face at cultural festivals and intercollege competitions, often choreographing group performances and leading her team to victories. “Performing on stage gave me confidence,” she says. “It taught me how to stay calm under pressure, which came in handy during interviews!”

Her creative side blended well with her analytical mind, and that balance made her stand out both in cultural forums and classroom discussions.

Facing Rejections—and Rising Stronger

Despite her achievements, Simran’s path wasn’t without hurdles. As the campus placement season kicked off, she found herself facing rejections. “It was tough seeing my friends get placed while I was still waiting,” she recalls. The pressure was intense. That’s when her father’s simple yet powerful words made a difference: “Sachin bhi kabhi zero par out hua tha.” That one line hit home.

Fueled by renewed determination, Simran bounced back. She doubled down on her preparation, leaned into the resources provided by Kaziranga University’s Career Development and Placement Cell (CDPC), and stayed focused.

The Power of Preparation

The CDPC at Kaziranga University played a crucial role in shaping her journey. Known for connecting students with top-tier companies and offering dedicated career support, the placement cell became her go-to resource. “Mock interviews, aptitude training, resume-building—CDPC prepared us thoroughly,” says Simran. “They even brought alumni to share real-life experiences, which helped us understand industry expectations.”

Her consistency and preparation paid off. She made it through multiple interviews and, finally, received offers from both PwC and EY. But PwC, with its global reputation and Bengaluru office, felt like the perfect match.

The Dream Comes True

The day she received her offer letter from PwC, Simran was overwhelmed. “It felt unreal,” she says. “I came to KU as a girl with dreams, but my journey here transformed me into a confident, capable lady.” Today, she lives and works in her dream city—Bangalore, where she always imagined herself growing, thriving, and contributing to the corporate world.

Her parents, naturally, are overjoyed. “They’ve seen my struggles and sacrifices,” Simran says with a smile. “This achievement is not just mine—it’s theirs too.”

A Message to Juniors

Now, as she prepares to step into her new professional role, Simran has one message for the students who are still walking their paths:

“Don’t let a few rejections define your worth,” she advises juniors. “Use them as stepping stones. Keep learning and stay humble.”

She also encourages students to get involved beyond the classroom. “Explore everything. Your passions—whether it’s dancing, public speaking, or coding—will shape who you become,” she adds.

Reflections from KU

Faculty and mentors who watched Simran grow are filled with pride. “She’s a perfect example of what holistic development looks like,” says a CDPC coordinator. “She was always willing to learn, to lead, and to rise above setbacks.”

At Kaziranga University, Simran’s journey stands as a testament to what’s possible when dreams meet discipline and opportunities meet action. She’s just one among many, but her story shines bright.

