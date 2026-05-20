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How Shrimad Rajchandraji’s Teachings Continue to Shape a 21st-Century Mission

Shrimad Rajchandra’s teachings, continued by Gurudevshri Rakeshji, focus on self-awareness, meditation and inner balance, gaining modern relevance through digital outreach and spiritual practice.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : May 20, 2026, 02:35 PM IST

How Shrimad Rajchandraji’s Teachings Continue to Shape a 21st-Century Mission
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There is more involvement by individuals now in terms of talking about their mental health and the idea of being present or balanced to their true self. Many people are learning from the traditional teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji, who lived in the 1800s and was regarded as an important spiritual teacher. He taught people about developing oneself and how to look within for their answers. 

This form of spiritual comprehension has also remained active throughout time and into current spiritual movements like Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, represented by Gurudevshri Rakeshji, where many mission members feel their teachings closely resemble both those of Shrimad Rajchandraji and the original path of Bhagwan Mahavir and his sincere devotion to him by applying that same spirit in order to interpret the traditional teachings through more modern insight in order to deal with the challenges of living in today's world. 

Followers believe that Gurudevshri teaches them from his heart, with love and devotion to Shrimad Rajchandraji. The teachings do not emphasize doing rituals associated with Jainism but rather focus on internal exploration of knowledge and understanding, a part of Jainism's core teaching. 

Discourse has been a significant tool for communication of teachings over time. Many hours of discourse have been provided by Gurudevshri with additional hours needed to interpret sacred texts or converse about various topics, for example; self-awareness, emotional control, and living morally.  

Through television and other digital forms, the current way in which many people have access to spiritual content have dramatically changed. Most agree that through different forms of outreach in cities filled with communities wanting a place to reflect on themselves, that there has been an increased number of audiences being developed. The availability of translation of material into other languages and abundance of resources that are digital have also made it easier to gain access to these materials all around the globe regardless of the language barrier or geographical location. 

Meditation-based programs (among other kinds) are part of the ongoing work of the Mission. The programs are generally structured as retreats, also known as "sadhana bhattis". These retreats serve individuals at various stages of their spiritual journey. The introduction to the retreat focuses on managing anger and cultivating gratitude. Through participation in these programs, clients have expressed that a large percentage of the more advanced portions of the retreat involve developing an objective sense of awareness of your thoughts - a state referred to as "the witness". 

The ongoing impact of Shrimad Rajchandraji's teachings shows that they are still relevant today. Although his writings were written historically, they can be viewed in light of contemporary challenges such as stress, identity and purpose. 

The commitment that the Mission has toward its members and the work of Gurudevshri is of utmost value to them as a group. This is due to the view that Gurudevshri's works are simply a continuation of the teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji and both men are so dedicated to sustaining the spirit of Shrimad Rajchandraji's teachings while making his teachings more accessible to as many people as possible. 

As the merging of modern day lifestyles and movements with spirituality appears to be occurring, there also seems to be an ongoing effort being made among these movements to achieve some sort of balance between continuity and change regarding the preservation of philosophical integrity versus the need to respond to current reality. 

 

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