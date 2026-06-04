How ProNearMe Is Tackling One of the Toughest Problems for India's Home Service Professionals

ProNearMe Private Limited is a Delhi-based home services startup that in its first eight weeks since its commercial launch in May 2026 has registered over 150 verified service professionals for AC service and repair in Delhi NCR, the company said in a blog.

The ride-hailing style company requires nothing from the professionals upfront and instead takes a commission on each call. The company is in contrast to its traditional counterparts (for which it says it’s a “home-run”) that charge a monthly subscription fee with a per meeting lead fee.

India’s home services market is one of the country’s fastest-growing but most chaotic consumer sectors. According to RedSeer Strategy Consultants, this market approaches ₹85,000 crore in 2024 and more than doubles in size by the end of the decade.

There’s a huge gap in the market, with less than 12% of household service bookings done via organised digital channels. The rest still happens via local references, society WhatsApp groups or word of mouth.

For the millions of technicians, electricians, plumbers and AC engineers who power this market, the question is not whether these digital platforms will grow, it is whether the model under which they grow works for service professionals or works against them.

Most platforms in India ask service professionals to pay upfront. They ask monthly subscriptions, per lead fees of ₹40 to ₹250, or both.

A 2022 NITI Aayog report on the gig economy in India notes that gig and platform workers, including home service technicians, experience high income uncertainty, and that platform charges and uneven quality of leads are among the top worries.

Many independent technicians and small service businesses pay for leads that don’t convert – meaning, real out-of-pocket loss before any work is done.

That is the gap ProNearMe Private Limited, a Delhi-based home services startup, is trying to fill.

“India doesn’t lack professionals. India lacks fair platforms,” says Simranjeet Singh, founder of Technocrat.

“Technicians shouldn’t have to paying ₹3,000 a month on lead packs to find their customers. We don’t charge until the customer pays us for a service completed. That one-liner moves the risk away from the technician and onto the platform, where it belongs.”

ProNearMe only takes a commission on completed work and ships it out completely transparently.

Its current launch category of AC servicing and repair has a fixed commission percentage that you see before you accept the booking.

No subscription.

No lead purchase fees.

No monthly platform fee.

ProNearMe picked the launch category very intentionally.

The Home Appliance Services industry in India is a $5bn+ market and a 2023 IBEF saying suggests that AC servicing alone accounts for just shy of 28% of all post-sales service in the metros.

ProNearMe began this business to aggressively service that demand where the work is technical, the pricing opaque, and you can’t be certain whether you’re actually accessing a real career technician.

Customers booking 500 AC service requests in Delhi NCR via informal channels in May and June 2026 were paying 22% premium to the verified fair market rate on their bills for compressor and gas charge work according to a recent internal pricing review by ProNearMe.

The company’s publicly deployed rate card is one solution to rectify this inequity.

The company is existing in Delhi NCR with a pool of verified service professionals in AC service and repair and a locally verified ‘verifiable rate card’.

The next category to go live are plumbing, electrical work and home cleaning.

The company is planning to go to other metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune in the next twelve months.

ProNearMe also builds trust from the customer side.Every professional on the platform is verified by police, skill and RBI-regulated payment networks for bank account verification.

An invoice according to the Indian GST norms are generated for customers after each paid service. All professionals are linked to a transparent rate card.

In their 2024 NASSCOM Foundation analysis of platform-mediated work in India, they found that worker retention on platforms is directly linked to predictability of earnings and transparency of platform terms.

This is exactly what ProNearMe offers, the predictable rules, predictable earnings, and a platform that makes money only when the technician does.

The home services industry in India is at an inflection point, according to Singh.

“About six out of ten technicians I’ve spoken with in the past year are under 30 and consider their phone, not a notebook, as their primary workspace,” he says.

“And they want the normal amenities that come with a respectable job: digital tools, predictable income, and timely payouts. In any category, including ours, that fails to deliver on those baseline expectations will be starved of supply in three years.”

For homeowners in Delhi NCR who have had issues with inflated bills, no-show technicians.