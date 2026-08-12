How one spontaneous outreach opened doors for collaborative filmmaking

Relationships in the film industry usually start on set but in some cases a collaborative relationship can begin with a message and that is exactly what happened in the case of Nivedkrishna Thavarayil. He reached out to independent entertainment studio Infamous Coconuts without any industry connection. The studio was founded by Abi Varghese. The studio built its reputation through films like: Brown Nation, Metro Park, Monsoon Mangoes and cult-favourite sitcom Akkara Kazhchakal. Infamous Coconuts has a long creative journey but despite that, the studio has very little social media presence. This difficult situation changed with one email sent in April 2025. It was the start of the collaboration between Nivedkrishna Thavarayil and Infamous Coconuts.

Everything started with conversation around improving Infamous Coconut’s online presence with the help of content strategy. The planning and procedure also focused on changing the visual identity of the company with strategic partnerships with freelance designers. They also tried to reconnect with the audience through sharing clips and references. In place of depending on paid advertising, the strategy focused on the community.

They inspired fan pages and cinema-focused creators to credit the source while celebrating the legacy of Akkara Kazhchakal. This plan increased the engagement. Posts showing the studio's catalogue, behind-the-scenes stories started receiving organic engagement and in a blink the Instagram community of Infamous Coconuts grew noticeably. In a few weeks the studio’s Instagram account went from a small following to a larger audience. All of this was achieved without the help of any paid promotion or ads. This change was not just limited to growing social media numbers. The collaboration slowly turned towards filmmaking. Over the last few years, Nivedkrishna Thavarayil was present in creative conversations surrounding feature films, animated series, short stories which were made at Infamous Coconuts.

His involvement is also a result of his prior experience in entertainment marketing. He was involved in the Indian marketing campaign for the Hollywood horror film The Pope's Exorcist. This includes his creative idea of experiential theatre activation which gained attention from the netizens. This was a part of a bigger collaboration with Sony Pictures. He also worked on marketing campaigns for Insidious: The Red Door, 65, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He worked on the campaigns for platforms including Zee5, Amazon miniTV, and Prime Video.

With independent production houses searching for fresh ways to tell stories and connect with audiences. It is becoming usual to look for collaborations beyond traditional platforms. When someone takes the initiative, commits to the task, and actually builds trust through that process, something that begins as a basic contact can turn into a long-term creative partnership.