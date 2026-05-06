How One Purdue Graduate Challenges Century-Old Truck Body Design Assumptions

Mechanical Design Engineer Siddharth Pareek developed modular roofs and adhesive sidewalls, eliminating fasteners in truck bodies, won Achievement in Engineering at Chicago 2025, and revealed that traditional manufacturing wastes labour through safety hazards nobody questions.

On both sides of the Pacific, the commercial trucking industry faces significant challenges. In the US, operating costs continue to rise, reaching $2.25 per mile, while companies face sustainability demands as diesel trucks account for 18% of US vehicle emissions. India faces similar challenges, exacerbated by limited driver availability, fragmented ownership structure and new regulations that improve working conditions but increase vehicle costs. The solution to these problems lies not in incremental improvements but in reimagining vehicle design to improve fuel efficiency, reduce labour-intensive manufacturing and streamline operations.

Siddharth Pareek has built his career around finding those solutions. His path as a mechanical design engineer from LDRP Institute in Gandhinagar to Purdue University and through premier commercial vehicle manufacturers in the US, such as Wabash, Great Dane, and now PWI in Nappanee, Indiana, has provided him with unique insight into the industry challenges. His innovative solutions for truck design and manufacturing recently earned him a nomination for "Achievement in Engineering in Automotive and Transport Sector" at the 2025 Cases & Faces Awards in Chicago, highlighting his role in developing the solutions the industry truly needs.Moreover, he was invited to participate as a judge of 2026 Cases & Faces Awards, which confirms the significance his opinion carries in the industry.

Combining Education with Practical Engineering

The journey of Siddharth Pareek began in India's commercial vehicle sector in 2015, when he started working with Varia Pratik engineering firm, gaining firsthand experience of the manufacturing processes. However, wanting to contribute to the industry at a higher level, he continued his education at Purdue Engineering in Indianapolis, specialising in mechanical engineering. In the following years, Siddharth Pareek worked with the industry's major players. In February 2024, he moved to Great Dane, one of the dominant manufacturers of the industry, and then joined PWI in August 2025.

"Working across different manufacturers, I learned that the key challenges aren't unique to any single company – they affect the whole industry, and thus require a fundamental approach," explains Siddharth Pareek. "It includes rethinking key elements of truck construction to create solutions with the potential to transform not only truck manufacturing in one country, but the industry as a whole."

Reimagining the Truck Construction

At Great Dane, Siddharth Pareek applied his approach to different elements of truck construction. For instance, the traditional way of manufacturing truck body roofs is a tedious, multi-step process that requires manual labour. In addition, traditional construction is prone to leaks, and its poor aerodynamics contribute to lower fuel efficiency. Siddharth Pareek's solution was the modular plastic roof made with a single-piece foam core sandwiched between ABS layers. It is crucial that the innovation addresses multiple pain points simultaneously: it reduces manufacturing complexity, prevents temperature loss and water leaks, and improves fuel efficiency thanks to enhanced aerodynamics.

In a similar fashion, Siddharth Pareek's design of an adhesive-bonded truck sidewall removes time-consuming manual assembly methods by using an adhesive instead of multiple mechanical fasteners that require manual labour. The innovation can be potentially applicable to other vehicle components as well, allowing manufacturers to save time and reduce costs, while minimising material waste and carbon footprint.

"If an innovation looks brilliant on paper but turns out to be expensive or too complicated in manufacturing, it is not an innovation but just an expensive concept," comments Siddharth Pareek. "My goal is to create solutions that work in the real world, with the workforce and equipment manufacturers already have."

Innovations for Two Continents

These innovations represent just two examples of Siddharth Pareek's expansive portfolio, which includes solutions aiming to improve different aspects of truck manufacturing and operation. Developed across his tenure at companies including Wabash, Hackney & Kidron trailers, Royal truck bodies, and Great Dane Trailers, his portfolio includes truck bodies adapted for the East Coast climate, a side door with automotive lock integration, all created with the same intention and the same systematic methodology, which allows him to design solutions that are sustainable, cost-effective, and practical at the same time. His approach emphasises engineering in collaboration with inter-departmental teams, market research to understand real-world needs, and designing in alignment with the existing manufacturing capabilities.

The design principles Siddharth Pareek applies, such as reducing labour intensity and simplifying manufacturing, address challenges common to the truck manufacturing industry both in India and the US. His experience in both countries' manufacturing sectors provided unique insight into solutions that can be scaled across different economic and regulatory contexts.

“We focus on creating designs that address fundamental issues rather than just solving today’s problems,” explains Siddharth Pareek. “This is why the resulting designs possess the potential to benefit not just the US market, but India’s growing transportation sector as well.”

Currently, Siddharth Pareek's innovations are pending mass production. Once these designs enter the market, they have the potential to influence not only particular aspects of truck design, but the approach to manufacturing itself, demonstrating that the solutions to today's most pressing challenges may come from engineers who bring different manufacturing cultures together, create designs rooted in practical understanding and bring a fresh eye to traditional problems.