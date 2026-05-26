How Nutanix Simplifies Hybrid Cloud for Growing Indian Enterprises?

The world of enterprise IT in India is evolving rapidly. There are many modern infrastructures being upgraded, but not just by jumping on the cloud bandwagon.Firms such as banks, hospitals, manufacturers, and SaaS companies are all modernizing their infrastructures, but not just by jumping on the cloud bandwagon. But for many, it turns out that the public cloud is problematic on its own: unexpected costs, compliance challenges, latency concerns and information security concerns.

This is where Nutanix in India is gaining serious traction among enterprises. By consolidating compute, storage, and virtualization into a single platform, Nutanix helps organizations run workloads across private and public environments without the usual operational chaos that comes with hybrid infrastructure.

Why Hybrid Cloud is gaining importance in India?

Indian businesses have their own set of challenges that makes it difficult to simply "lift and shift" to the public cloud.

In industries such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and health care, sensitive information must remain in a controlled environment. Migrating legacy systems is often a slow and costly process. But public cloud is elastic, which can mean it can get costly when you deploy always-on workloads at scale.

Hybrid cloud solves this problem.

A hybrid model enables enterprises to:

Maintain regulated or latency sensitive workloads in private infrastructure

Use public cloud resources to handle fluctuating or peak loads.Utilize public cloud resources to support variable or burst workloads.

Avoid big-bang migration of applications and make them modernize incrementally.

● Develop solid disaster recovery without duplicate full data centres

● Make investment of infrastructure more predictable according to business outcomes

But for most large Indian enterprises, they don't aim for a complete cloud migration. It's workload placement that strikes the balance between performance, compliance and cost, and it needs a flexible hybrid approach.

Growing Enterprises also face some common Hybrid Cloud Challenges.

On the surface, hybrid environments seem to be simple to understand. In reality, they make it more complicated than it is, especially if the infrastructure has been developed by a whole range of vendors and generations of hardware.

Infrastructure Fragmentation

For most businesses, virtualization, storage, networking and backup are all in different hands, in different tools. This disintegration results in:

Extending deployment periods due to delays in team arrival

The absence of visibility of infrastructure.

Increased expenses due to having several vendors.

● Slow resolution of incidents due to inter-team troubleshooting issues

Cost Predictability

The trend of moving to the public cloud begins with a pilot program and ends up with unchecked growth. Soon, the financial teams have to justify their bills, which are changing by many thousands of dollars each month.

The unpredictability is most acute for workloads that work around the clock at high intensity, like:

Application data is stored in core databases, transaction databases.

● Business intelligence and analytics platforms

Multiple machine learning training pipelines

● Mission-critical enterprise applications

Operational Complexity

Most hybrid infrastructures require separate toolchains to be used in both the hybrid and traditional infrastructure. IT teams end up spending the majority of their time on:

● Manual capacity planning and storage allocation

Apply patch to multiple heterogeneous systems in one step.

● Frequent reports of poor performance

Work on reducing size instead of increasing skills in firefighting.Address issues of scale instead of build-up of capabilities for firefighting.

What you end up with is reactive, instead of strategic IT.

Security and compliance issues.Security and compliance concerns.

Industries like BFSI, healthcare, and government-related industries follow stringent data handling regulations. The challenge of maintaining consistency of governance is increased as infrastructure extends into environments.

Common concerns include:

● Relevant data residency requirements and sovereignty obligations.

Ensure consistent access control in on-premise and cloud environments

Reliability and recovery time guarantees for backups

Backup, especially backup repositories, resistance against ransomware attacks.

Prepare for audit on a distributed footprint

If there is no overall visibility, one environment can cause compliance exposure to the other.

How Nutanix Makes Hybrid Cloud Easier?

Nutanix is not just another virtualization layer. Its core value lies in operational consolidation, taking infrastructure that would typically require separate management planes for compute, storage, and networking, and running it through a single control interface.

This reduces the number of systems IT teams must maintain, the number of vendors they must engage, and the number of context switches required to troubleshoot problems.

What Makes Nutanix Different?

Traditional Infrastructure Nutanix-Based Approach Separate storage and compute management Unified infrastructure management Hardware-heavy scaling Software-defined scalability Multiple management interfaces Centralized visibility Complex provisioning workflows Simplified deployment Higher operational dependency Automation-driven operations

This is particularly valuable for organizations that are modernizing gradually, running new containerized workloads alongside legacy virtualized systems, or extending on-premise infrastructure into the cloud without rebuilding everything from scratch.

Nutanix also supports workload portability across environments, which means businesses are not locked into a single cloud provider or hardware vendor. That flexibility matters when infrastructure requirements shift or when cost optimization demands a different workload placement strategy.

Role of Hyperconverged Infrastructure in Simpler Cloud Management

Much of Nutanix's operational simplicity stems from its hyperconverged architecture, and hyperconverged infrastructure adoption in India has grown steadily as enterprises look for ways to reduce data center complexity.

HCI collapses compute, storage, and networking into a single, software-defined platform that scales by adding nodes rather than by expanding individual infrastructure layers independently.

Operational Advantages of HCI

New nodes can be deployed and operational in hours, not weeks

Scaling is linear and predictable, adding capacity without redesigning architecture

A smaller physical footprint reduces data center power and cooling costs

Fewer hardware components mean fewer failure points and simpler maintenance

Storage and compute scale together, eliminating the traditional bottleneck of one outpacing the other

Disaster recovery can be automated and tested without dedicated DR infrastructure teams

HCI delivers the most value in distributed enterprise environments, exactly the kind many Indian organizations run.

For example:

Retail chains managing dozens of regional distribution centers and stores

Auto manufacturers running edge compute at production facilities

Hospital networks connecting multiple facilities with shared patient records

SaaS companies scaling infrastructure rapidly across Indian cities

In these scenarios, the ability to manage distributed infrastructure from a single plane of glass is not a nice-to-have, it is what makes the architecture operationally viable.

How Nutanix on OVHcloud Supports Indian Enterprises?

Running Nutanix on OVHcloud gives Indian enterprises a deployment option that sits between managing their own hardware and handing control entirely to a hyperscaler.

It is a model that makes sense for organizations at a particular stage of their transformation, past the point where on-premise infrastructure alone is sufficient, but not yet ready (or willing) to absorb the cost and complexity of running everything on public cloud.

Key Enterprise Advantages

Bare Metal Performance with Cloud Flexibility

Many enterprise workloads were built for dedicated hardware and do not perform well in shared cloud environments. These include:

ERP systems processing high transaction volumes

Core databases with strict latency requirements

Analytics platforms running large batch jobs

Virtualization clusters with predictable resource demands

Bare metal infrastructure on OVHcloud delivers consistent, dedicated performance for these workloads while still enabling cloud-style provisioning and scalability when needed.

Reduced Infrastructure Management Burden

With infrastructure management handled at the platform level, IT teams spend less time maintaining the underlying stack and more time on application delivery, integration work, and capabilities that directly support the business.

This translates to:

Faster provisioning cycles and shorter time-to-deployment for new projects

Fewer unplanned outages caused by configuration drift or missed patches

More bandwidth for digital transformation initiatives that have been on hold

Lower dependency on specialized infrastructure expertise for routine operations

Better Cost Visibility

OVHcloud's pricing model is subscription-based rather than consumption-based, which gives finance teams something they rarely get from hyperscalers: a predictable monthly bill.

For long-running enterprise workloads, the kind that run continuously for years, this predictability often translates to meaningful savings compared to on-demand public cloud pricing. It also makes infrastructure costs easier to model in multi-year planning cycles.

Practical Use Cases for Indian Businesses

Hybrid multicloud is no longer theoretical. Across industries, Indian enterprises are deploying these architectures to solve specific, concrete infrastructure problems.

BFSI Sector

Banks and financial institutions have among the most demanding infrastructure requirements of any sector, high uptime, strict data governance, and zero tolerance for security gaps.

A hybrid architecture lets them:

Keep core banking data and transaction records on private infrastructure that they control

Run customer-facing digital services on cloud infrastructure that scales with demand

Meet RBI and SEBI data localization requirements without sacrificing application performance

Maintain active-active disaster recovery without building and staffing a second data center

Healthcare Organizations

Healthcare providers are generating more data than ever, from electronic health records to medical imaging to remote monitoring, and they need infrastructure that can handle it securely and reliably.

Key requirements hybrid cloud addresses:

Scalable storage for imaging and patient records without constant hardware procurement cycles

Secure access for clinicians across facilities without creating data sovereignty risks

High availability for clinical applications where downtime has direct patient impact

Backup and recovery that meets healthcare regulatory standards

Manufacturing and Logistics

Modern manufacturing runs on data, from supply chain systems to production floor automation to predictive maintenance. Infrastructure needs to be where the equipment is, not just in a central data center.

Hybrid cloud supports this by enabling:

Edge compute at plant and warehouse locations, managed centrally

Real-time analytics on production and logistics data without shipping everything to the cloud

Resilient connectivity between facilities so operations continue even during network interruptions

Centralized oversight of infrastructure that is physically distributed across the country

SaaS and Technology Firms

Indian SaaS companies are scaling aggressively, and infrastructure economics directly affect their margins and unit economics.

A well-designed hybrid cloud strategy helps them:

Match infrastructure spend to revenue growth rather than provisioning ahead of demand

Avoid the cost surprises that come with unmanaged public cloud sprawl

Maintain consistent performance for customers across geographies

Build on a foundation that does not require a complete architecture rethink as they scale

Benefits for IT Teams and Business Leaders

Infrastructure decisions at Indian enterprises increasingly involve stakeholders well beyond IT. CFOs care about cost predictability. Operations heads care about uptime. CEOs care about how fast the business can move. And all of them care about risk.

That is why simplification has become as important as scalability in enterprise cloud strategy.

For IT Teams

A well-managed hybrid environment changes day-to-day work in concrete ways:

One management interface instead of five reduces cognitive load and training overhead

Automated provisioning replaces manual workflows that were error-prone and slow

Unified monitoring surfaces problems before they become incidents

Simpler architecture means faster, more confident troubleshooting

Less time spent maintaining infrastructure means more time building things

For Business Leaders

The business case for hybrid cloud simplification is equally direct:

Predictable infrastructure costs make financial planning more reliable

Lower downtime risk protects revenue and customer relationships

Faster deployment cycles mean new products and features reach market sooner

Reduced vendor complexity lowers the risk of a single point of failure in the supply chain

A more agile infrastructure foundation makes it easier to respond when business conditions change

Conclusion

Cloud complexity is becoming one of the primary operational bottlenecks for Indian enterprises. Organizations that moved fast to adopt cloud are now dealing with fragmented infrastructure, unpredictable costs, and IT teams stretched thin across too many systems.

The enterprises that are managing this well share a common approach: they prioritize manageability alongside scalability, and they choose platforms that reduce operational overhead rather than add to it.

Nutanix, particularly when deployed on OVHcloud infrastructure, addresses many of the structural problems that make hybrid cloud hard to operate at scale. The combination of hyperconverged architecture, centralized management, and predictable economics gives Indian enterprises a path to modernization that does not trade one set of problems for another.

The question for most organizations is no longer whether to adopt hybrid cloud. It is how to make it manageable enough to deliver on its promise.

FAQs

What is Nutanix hybrid cloud?

Nutanix hybrid cloud is a software-defined infrastructure platform that unifies compute, storage, and virtualization management across private and public environments. Rather than managing each layer separately, organizations use a single control plane to provision, monitor, and scale workloads regardless of where they run.

Why are Indian enterprises adopting hybrid cloud infrastructure?

Most Indian enterprises cannot move everything to the public cloud. Factors like the regulatory constraints, application performance requirements, and long-term cost economics all push against a pure cloud model. Hybrid infrastructure lets them modernize progressively, placing each workload where it runs best while maintaining unified governance and visibility across the entire environment.

How does hyperconverged infrastructure help enterprises?

HCI eliminates the traditional separation between compute, storage, and networking management. Instead of scaling each layer independently and managing them through different teams and tools, enterprises scale through standardized nodes and manage everything through one interface. This reduces operational complexity, shortens deployment timelines, and makes distributed infrastructure significantly easier to run.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.