How Noida's Expressway Belt Is Emerging as the City's Billionaire Corridor

Noida, a long established and affordable option for luxury homes, and with the high demand from end-users, is proving to be one of the most promising areas in NCR for luxury homes. The city has a strong investment in infrastructure, company development and shifting consumer demands driving a significant shift to luxury residential developments. The residential pattern in Noida is changing and larger residences, low-density settlements and projects that are globally benchmarked and luxury are now shaping the character of the city particularly on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The transformation is particularly visible along the emerging 'Billionaires' Corridor' on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, where luxury housing is evolving into a distinct asset class rather than a niche offering. Sectors 94, 97 and 98 have emerged as the epicentre of this shift, driven by a series of high-profile developments that have introduced new product categories and pricing benchmarks to Noida. Industry experts believe that improving connectivity, robust commercial growth, and Noida's emergence as a major business hub are positioning the city as the next frontier for luxury real estate in the National Capital Region.

Sector 98 has emerged as another prominent address within this luxury corridor. Smartworld Developers marked its entry into the Noida market with Smartworld Residences by ELIE SAAB, bringing the globally renowned fashion and design house to the city. The launch added another internationally recognised branded residence to the corridor, further reinforcing its position as a destination for high-end residential development. Sector 94, located at the Delhi–Noida border, was among the first micro-markets to signal this transformation with the launch of M3M The Cullinan in 2023. The corridor's profile rose further with the announcement of Trump Residences in Sector 94 and Jacob & Co. Residences by M3M in Sector 97. By bringing the globally renowned luxury watch and jewellery brand into India's residential market, the latter marked one of the country's most significant branded residence launches and underscored the growing demand for internationally branded luxury homes.

Sam Chopra, President and Country Head, eXp Realty India said, “Every real estate market goes through distinct phases. Noida’s luxury housing market was initially driven by investors who recognised its long-term growth potential. Today, we are seeing a different phase emerge, where a larger proportion of buyers are purchasing homes for their own use. This is an important shift because end-users evaluate a market very differently. They look beyond the address and ask practical questions about connectivity, neighbourhood development, social infrastructure, maintenance standards, quality of construction, security, lifestyle amenities, and whether the home will continue to meet their family’s needs over the next decade.

Taken together, these developments reflect a broader transformation in Noida's residential landscape. Within a relatively compact geography, Sectors 94, 97 and 98 are now home to some of the city's highest-value residential projects, including internationally branded developments such as Smartworld Residences by ELIE SAAB, M3M The Cullinan, and Jacob & Co. Residences. The concentration of these ultra-luxury projects has drawn increasing interest from affluent homebuyers, business owners and entrepreneurs, with the corridor increasingly being positioned as Noida's emerging "Billionaire Corridor" by developers and market observers.

The corridor's appeal extends beyond luxury residences, driven by its strategic connectivity to Delhi via the DND Flyway and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Its growth is further supported by the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport, the upcoming International Film City, expanding metro connectivity, and ongoing infrastructure upgrades. Proximity to major corporate hubs, technology parks, and multinational companies also creates a strong live-work ecosystem for professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders.

About Smartworld Developers

Smartworld Developers is a future-focused, next-generation real estate company redefining India’s urban landscape with unmatched speed, scale, and vision. In just five years, the company has surged ahead of its peers and set new benchmarks in construction quality, customer experience, and project delivery.

Built on four core principles- professionalism, customer-centricity, a digital-first mindset, and continuous innovation, Smartworld is not just developing real estate but shaping the future of modern urban living. Its diverse portfolio spans low-rise luxury communities, iconic high-rise developments, high-street retail, and globally benchmarked branded residences, all driven by cutting-edge design, advanced technologies, and digitally enabled execution.