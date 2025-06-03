INSIGHTS
From bootstrapped beginnings to D2C profitability, discover how Mother Sparsh became a trusted baby care brand driven by clean, conscious choices.
For generations, Indian mothers relied on nature’s wisdom, like cotton, water and other traditional ingredients like hing and turmeric, to care for their babies. But somewhere along the way, commercial baby care became crowded with synthetic ingredients, artificial fragrances and harsh chemicals.
But in 2018, Mother Sparsh decided to change that. Instead of following the crowd, they looked back, reimagining traditional Indian remedies with modern science to create baby care that was safe, natural and truly gentle. It wasn’t just about making baby care products, it was about restoring something deeper: the trust that had slowly faded from the industry.
Of course, none of it happened overnight. The journey was long, filled with trial, error and relentless dedication. For nearly four years, the Mother Sparsh team poured themselves into research, refining every detail and holding tight to their belief in nature-led care. And in 2021, that quiet determination paid off; ITC took notice, stepping in with a 16% stake.
By 2025, that early belief blossomed into something much bigger: a ₹80 crore investment that raised ITC’s holding to 49.3%. But for the team at Mother Sparsh, it meant far more than numbers. It felt like the world had finally caught up to their vision, a future where baby care could be pure, rooted in tradition and genuinely trusted by parents again.
The 99% Pure Water Unscented Baby Wipes, a first in India, is what put Mother Sparsh into the limelight, while most wipes were filled with soaps, perfumes, and chemicals. The founders took inspiration from the traditional practice of cleaning babies with just cotton and water to provide parents with a safer option.
As good as cotton & water – with 99% water content and made from plant based fabric.
Unscented – meaning it has no added fragrances and safe for baby’s sensitive skin.
3X thicker – more durable than regular wipes for easy cleaning.
Clinically tested – Proven to prevent diaper rashes or diaper dermititas.
Hypoallergenic – safe even for hands, mouth and body of the baby.
What started as a small and innovative idea quickly caught on with parents, mostly just by word of mouth and parent’s trust. No flashy campaigns, just real experiences being shared.
Instead of throwing money at ads like most brands, they did something a little more thoughtful. They partnered with hospitals to give out free samples to new moms, letting them try the products when it mattered most. That personal touch made all the difference.
Pretty soon, moms across the country were picking it up and telling others. That’s how the brand ended up in millions of homes.
As for the products themselves, Mother Sparsh didn’t just stick to the basics. They started looking back to Indian traditions, the kind passed down through generations, and used those time-tested ideas to build something new. That’s how the brand began branching out beyond just baby wipes.
The brand developed specialised formulations that targeted problems that parents encountered in their day to day life while taking care of their baby. Like the Colic Relief - Tummy Roll-On, which uses pantry staples like hing and saunf to ease infant indigestion and colic, and the Turmeric After-Bite Balm, made using two well soothing known ingredients, turmeric and sarsoonoil, for reliving mosquito and insect bites.
They also came up with a Liquid Baby Bottle Cleanser made from natural ingredients; it removes 50% nore milk residue and buildup without relying on any harsh chemicals.
Then there’s the Plant-Powered Laundry Detergent, made just for baby clothes using bioenzymes. It’s tough on stains but still gentle on delicate fabrics, making it safe for baby.
What makes these products stand out is how they blend old-school wisdom with today’s science. Mother Sparsh is finding that balance, using trusted natural ingredients while still keeping up with what modern parents are looking for.
This careful blend of heritage and innovation positions the brand as a trusted name in natural baby care.
Mother Sparsh adopted an innovative Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) approach by selling through their own website and other leading online marketplaces. This practice allowed the company to be cost-efficient by eliminating unnecessary intermediaries, engaging directly with parents for real experiences and offering personalised products for evolving needs.
This digital-first approach proved particularly resilient during the pandemic, enabling uninterrupted growth while traditional retail faltered. It also deepened the brand's understanding of modern parenting challenges through direct consumer connections.
In 2024, Mother Sparsh took another insightful step in baby care by launching the Simply Unscented Baby Skincare collection, a line curated especially for infants with extremely sensitive skin. These products were created without any added fragrances or scents, which are often the cause of irritation in little ones.
Instead, the focus was on keeping things simple and effective. The range includes ingredients like oatmeal, known for its calming effect on the skin and each product is balanced at a pH of 5.5 to match a baby’s natural skin level.
With this launch, Mother Sparsh continues to show its dedication to making baby care that’s not only safe but also mindful of individual skin needs, especially when that skin needs a little extra care.
Extending its expertise beyond baby care, Mother Sparsh developed specialized products for growing children. Lately, the brand has added a couple of new things that make daily parenting a bit easier.
One that really stands out? A crayon-shaped hand wash. It’s not just fun, it actually makes kids more likely to wash their hands without being told twice. Then there’s the toothpaste, made without any artificial sweeteners or preservatives, making it safe for babies. It feels like a small but important win for safe oral care.
They’ve also introduced natural vapour patches and roll-ons made from natural ingredients like eucalyptus and peppermint, making it a gentler way to deal with nasal congestion without harsh chemicals.
These new additions make it clear, the brand isn’t only about newborn care anymore. It’s slowly becoming part of the everyday lives of new families. Little by little, it’s showing up in more moments, helping parents out along the way, not just in the early days.
Mother Sparsh seems to be shifting gears a bit, still rooted in baby care but thinking ahead too. It’s less about just one stage and more about growing with families, being that reliable name parents can keep turning to as their kids grow up.
Mother Sparsh has evolved from its modest beginnings to emerge as a prominent D2C baby care brand in India, demonstrating the value of persistent innovation and authentic brand-building. By combining traditional wisdom with scientific validation, the brand has established itself as a reliable resource for parents seeking natural and safe care solutions for their little bundle of joy.
Through direct consumer relationships and carefully formulated products, Mother Sparsh has successfully transitioned from being a product provider to becoming an ongoing support system for families throughout the stages of childhood development.
Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.
