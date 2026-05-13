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How Long Can We Absorb the Oil Shock?

India faces rising oil import crisis, high losses for oil companies, but strong reserves and policies currently delay domestic fuel price impact.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : May 13, 2026, 03:06 PM IST

How Long Can We Absorb the Oil Shock?
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88% of India's crude imports were halted indefinitely after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on February 28, 2026. Brent crude has doubled in three weeks from seventy dollars to one hundred and twenty-six dollars per barrel. So far, India has been able to stall measures like rationing or price rise that may have an impact on the lives of its citizens. But the shield is not sustainable for a long period of time, particularly with the length of the war.  

If we are not paying the price, then who is? Recently, the fiscal cost has come into public record. India’s three public sector oil marketing companies, IOC, BPCL and HPCL, have incurred losses estimated at ₹ 30,000 crore between mid-March and end-April. The gap between input costs and retail charges stands at ₹600-700 crore, which is the average daily loss. This is with the government’s excise intervention of slashing duty on petrol from ₹13 to ₹3 per litre, and cutting the duty on diesel to nil. Without it, the loss would have reached ₹62,500 crore. The pump price of petrol remains at ₹94.77 per litre and diesel at ₹87.67, unchanged since February 28 as a result of these measures. 

It is high time we pay heed to these numbers, given India’s position compared to the global scenario. Countries like Singapore, Spain, Israel, Italy, and Japan have seen more than 30% increase in their petrol prices. Bangladesh has started rationing petrol, Pakistan has made a 4-day government week rule, and Egypt has mandated early retail closure. India, so far, has seen none of these. Refineries are running at one hundred per cent of nameplate capacity. The OMCs are supplying the country at full throughput while absorbing costs the pricing formula would have passed to households. Ethanol blending in petroleum which is at 20% is being pushed further to cut import dependence further. India is actively accelerating its energy transition.  

At the same time, one must reckon neither is this protection only a result of reactive measures, nor is it indefinite. The infrastructure built over the last decade has actively supported crisis management. LPG import terminals have risen from eleven to twenty-two. Crude source countries have expanded from twenty-seven to forty. Active LPG customers have grown from 14.51 crore to 33.31 crore. Domestic LPG production was lifted from thirty-six thousand tonnes per day to fifty-four thousand – a fifty per cent rise within weeks of the crisis. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve now holds 5.33 million tonnes, covering roughly a fortnight of imports. 

This arrangement cannot hold indefinitely. India’s strategic petroleum reserve covers a fortnight. The increase in domestic production will take time. With 3.36 million square kilometres of sedimentary basins, only ten percent is under exploration. ONGC is investing ten billion dollars in deepwater projects in the Krishna-Godavari basin; the sector holds an estimated five-hundred-billion-dollar investment potential by decade's end. The usage of biofuels, hydrogen, and renewables while receiving a major boost from this crisis, needs more time to be a sustainable alternative. Our households have not yet felt the crisis. The underlying truth is fiscal protection cannot sustain for long, domestic sources need time to develop and the war, and the resulting blockade is yet to see its end. It falls back on India’s 1.4 billion citizens to practice greater caution in their fuel usage to delay a graver domestic crisis.  

 

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