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How Himanshu Kumar Kushwaha Built a Business in an Untapped Real Estate Market

Since then, the company says it has enabled land purchases for more than 25000 customers while expanding its presence across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 04:13 PM IST

How Himanshu Kumar Kushwaha Built a Business in an Untapped Real Estate Market
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The Indian real estate industry has witnessed consistent growth over the last two decades, primarily in urban housing, commercial developments, and high-end residential projects. These segments grew quickly but the low cost plotted developments in the Tier 2, Tier 3, and the semi urban markets were relatively unorganized. Many first time buyers had limited access to transparent property transactions. 
 
For many lower- and middle-income households, especially in non-metropolitan cities, land ownership has traditionally been an issue of affordability and documentation, with unclear issues of registration and possession. The gaps have been opportunities for regional developers looking to serve a different market segment. 

It was within this environment that Himanshu Kumar Kushwaha entered the real estate industry. After spending nearly three years in sales, land acquisition and customer relationship management, he noticed that much of the organized market catered to higher value developments, while affordable plotted projects for first time buyers received comparatively less attention. 

In 2018, Himanshu founded AK Infradream Limited, focused on affordable plotted developments in Uttar Pradesh. Its first project, launched in the Meja NTPC area, offered 900 sq. ft. residential plots estimated at INR 51,000, targeting buyers who had traditionally been outside the focus of organized developers. 

The company's launch coincided with a period when India's real estate sector was recovering from the effects of demonetization, making customer confidence an important factor for new entrants. According to the company, its operating model emphasised formal documentation, property registration, and timely possession as a way of addressing concerns commonly associated with land transactions in regional markets. 

Since then, the company says it has enabled land purchases for more than 25000 customers while expanding its presence across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.  

As the business expanded, Himanshu diversified under the AK Group into sectors including housing, education, FMCG, electric vehicles, exports and technology enabled real estate services. Despite the diversification, affordable real estate has remained the group's primary business focus. 

The company's strategy reflects a broader trend within India's local real estate market, where developers are increasingly focusing on first time buyers in emerging cities rather than competing entirely in premium urban segments. Industry observers have noted growing interest in organized plotted developments across smaller cities, driven by improving infrastructure, rising incomes, and increasing demand for lower entry cost property investments. 

Whether this segment continues to expand will depend on factors including infrastructure development, financing availability, regulatory compliance, and consumer confidence. For Himanshu, however, the business has been built around a relatively simple proposition: identifying an underserved market and developing projects intended to make formal land ownership more accessible to first-time buyers. 

 

 

 

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