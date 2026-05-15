How Eventstrat’s Agentic AI Stack Powered AAHAR 2026 in 72 Hours

The agentic AI event-tech company turned a near-impossible deadline into a full-scale digital deployment for one of Asia’s biggest food and hospitality fairs.

Technology often goes unnoticed at major trade exhibitions when it performs well. Visitors walk in effortlessly, exhibitors manage leads without any confusion and meeting stays on schedule. The app launches instantly with intuitive navigation and smooth flow of the event.

However, large scale exhibitions have struggled with this fragmented digital infrastructure for years. One vendor handles the website development, another oversees registrations and a third works on managing the mobile app. Exhibitors operate through a separate portal. Organisers are then forced to connect data spread across disconnected systems, often while simultaneously managing thousands of attendees on-site.

Eventstrat is working to change this reality.

The company has worked on this problem by creating an agentic AI-powered platform that serve as the digital foundation for large-scale events. Rather than providing only a standalone app or registration system, Eventstrat brings visitors, exhibitors, speakers and organisers into one connected ecosystem which supports registrations, mobile applications, exhibitor portals, meeting scheduling, engagement analytics, live event management and on-ground attendee experiences.

Its most significant challenge came during one of Asia’s biggest food and hospitality trade fairs AAHAR 2026.

The challenge was not only the scale. It was the timeline.

Eventstrat was tasked to build, integrate and launch the entire digital ecosystem as for the event a high-stakes assignment. The project was to be built within only three days and this timeline was the biggest challenge. If not months, A project of this magnitude would typically require weeks in the conventional event-tech industry. This became the defining moment to test whether Eventstrat’s AI first framework could operate effectively under real world pressure.

The company took on the challenge.

Eventstrat rolled out a complete digital infrastructure for AAHAR over the following 72 hours. This included tasks like end-to-end registration and access management for more than 1,55,000 visitors, the AAHAR app featuring dynamic venue navigation, exhibitor discovery, AI-powered meeting recommendations, a chatbot for visitor assistance, exhibitor portals, live booth management, lead tracking and engagement analytics.

Eventstrat team was navigating complex third-party integrations by the 48-hour mark including the operational requirements of a large-format trade exhibition. Industry veterans had cautioned that such a build and deployment of this nature could not be trusted to machines without months of manual coding and quality checks.

The platform was fully operational by the 72 hour mark.

What Eventstrat delivered was far beyond a basic prototype. It was a fully functional enterprise grade event platform designed to operate at scale. More than 39 percent of attendees used the digital app for navigation and networking according to available data with data suggesting the response by chatbot to over 1600 unique queries. More than 3,500 B2B meetings were enabled through the AI matchmaking engine with over 1,800 exhibitors gaining access to real-time data insights.

The impact was immediate for stakeholders as the app became one of the highlights of the event. It was especially because of its speed, navigation features and meeting scheduler. Earlier a basic expectation like an app opening instantly has been a quality issue in event technology. Eventstrat says its architecture was intentionally designed to remove legacy inefficiencies and to make speed a central part of the user experience which was summed up by the organiser's response, “Eventstrat did in three days what we expected to take three months.”

AAHAR 2026 was more than a successful deployment for Eventstrat as it became proof of a larger idea that exhibition industry does not need more disconnected software but they need intelligent infrastructure that can manage the full event lifecycle from one place.

That message extended into the 15th IEIA Open Seminar and Exhibition Services Expo 2026. The event hosted at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida brought together exhibition organisers, service providers, venue operators and industry leaders from across the MICE ecosystem but for Eventstrat, the event served as an opportunity to demonstrate what it had already validated at scale.

The company’s proposition was straightforward at IEIA 2026 that traditional event technology is too slow, too fragmented and too costly for the next generation of large exhibitions implying that the organisers increasingly need systems capable of moving quickly. This would enhance attendee experiences and can transform event data into measurable business results. The approach on which Eventstrat works is built around this transition. Manual work is reduced and deployment work speeds up with its agentic AI backbone which gives organisers a unified command layer for registrations, attendee engagement, exhibitor management, networking and analytics.

Event data remains one of the most underused assets in the industry as per company as in most traditional systems, the information is either lost or scattered across different vendors. Every major exhibition generates thousands of interactions including booth visits, meeting requests, visitor movement, exhibitor engagement, attendee questions and category level interests.

Eventstrat aims to convert that data into actionable intelligence.

The company’s founder Sarvesh Kumar says, “Events are not merely gatherings; they are enormous data engines. The Indian events industry has been sitting on a goldmine of information, but attempting to extract value from it using outdated legacy technology. We built Eventstrat to become the AI brain that finally captures these invisible interactions, converting untapped data into measurable, recurring ROI.”

The implications are substantial for the events industry as the future may no longer be determined by who creates the most visually appealing app or the fastest registration page but it may belong to whoever controls the digital backbone of the event.

Eventstrat believes that future is already here.

And after deploying the technology stack for a national-scale trade fair in only 72 hours, the company has given the industry a compelling reason to take notice.