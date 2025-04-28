Students today face increasing pressure from academics and technology-driven lifestyles with extended screen time and reduced outdoor activity. Podar International School, Amritsar, addresses this growing concern by placing health, fitness, and movement at the centre of student life.

Physical education plays a vital role in shaping young minds, and Podar International School, Amritsar, ensures it receives the attention it deserves. Known for academic excellence, the school also stands out for its holistic approach to student growth. As one of the reputed CBSE schools in Amritsar, Podar International School ensures that students understand the value of sports as an essential part of personal development. The school promotes sports not just as physical activity, but as a platform for building discipline, confidence, and leadership. By participating in structured training, inter-school competitions, and fitness routines, students learn about teamwork, fair play, and perseverance.

Building the foundation for a healthy lifestyle

The school integrates physical education throughout the academic year. Scheduled sports periods, morning fitness routines, and structured PE classes offer students consistent opportunities to stay active. Physical activity improves memory, supports better sleep, and helps reduce stress—especially during exams. It also boosts mood and focus in the classroom. With children spending more time on screens, it becomes even more important for schools to keep them physically active. Podar International School, Amritsar, makes sure that students stay connected to their health and fitness.

Professional sports coaching for skill and growth

What sets Podar International School, Amritsar, apart is its commitment to providing expert coaching across a range of sports. The school brings together a team of carefully selected professionals, each specialising in a particular sport. These coaches do more than improve skills. They act as mentors, guide students through advanced training, and prepare them for competitions. Their support helps students grow in ability and confidence. The school ensures that every learner receives structured coaching and the encouragement to take part in state and national-level tournaments.

Participation in tournaments and inter-school competitions also nurtures healthy competition and encourages students to push their limits. Whether they win or lose, they come away stronger, more determined, and better skilled to face future challenges.

Wide array of sports choices

Podar International School, Amritsar, offers students a diverse range of sports options. This variety ensures that every student finds an activity that suits their interests and physical strengths. From popular team sports such as football, cricket, and basketball to indoor games such as table tennis and carrom, the selection caters to all preferences. Each activity supports different aspects of physical and mental development.

The school’s facilities support this active vision. Spacious grounds, well-maintained courts, and indoor play zones offer the perfect environment for daily physical activity. PE lessons are well-structured and aligned with age-specific goals. Wellness is not limited to physical activity—students also take part in yoga and mindfulness practices to support mental health and emotional balance.

Students today face increasing pressure from academics and technology-driven lifestyles. With extended screen time, reduced outdoor activity, and growing mental stress, the need for physical movement has never stood more urgent. Podar International School, Amritsar, addresses this growing concern with a focused and forward-thinking approach. The school does not treat physical education as an optional activity or a short break between academic lessons. Instead, it places health, fitness, and movement at the centre of student life. To learn more about the school’s academic and developmental vision, visit their website here .

