How do journalists maintain credibility on YouTube? Rokib Hasan on adapting investigations for video platforms

Award-winning investigative journalist who built a 146,000-subscriber YouTube channel explains how traditional reporters can adapt verification methods for digital audiences

YouTube's latest Global Culture and Trends Report 2025 reveals that success in India is "no longer contingent" on region or language, with creators using dubbing and non-verbal formats to reach national audiences. YouTube can scale serious long-form content to massive audiences: creating space for investigative journalism that traditional broadcasters can't support economically. Rokib Hasan understands this shift firsthand. After 14 years as an investigative reporter for major Bangladeshi national broadcasters: Ekushey Television, Bijoy TV, and Bangla TV, he built a YouTube channel, Protikhon Official, that attracted 146,000+ subscribers through news analyses and investigative breakdowns. His channel demonstrates how traditional journalists can adapt their verification skills and reporting methods to video platforms without sacrificing journalistic standards. Recognized with the Shadinota Sangsad Award for investigative journalism and the Hathekhari Award as Best Journalism Trainer, Hasan trained 1,200+ district-level journalists between 2016 and 2019, authored the widely-used textbook TV Journalism: Reporting & Reporters' Planning, and now pursues a Master of Science in Business Analytics in the United States while preparing to launch his second academic book, Online Journalism.

After 14 years working for Ekushey TV, Bijoy TV, and Bangla TV, where you conducted investigative journalism for television, you created a YouTube channel that has gained over 146,000 subscribers. How did you adapt investigative journalism techniques for the video platform?

Television required weeks of planning and coordination. YouTube removed those constraints but required different skills: viewers scroll through content instantly, and algorithms reward consistency. I applied the same verification protocols but condensed the story structure. My investigation into corruption at Cambrian School & College prompted a response from regulators. YouTube viewers respond to transparent methodology – showing how I verify claims builds trust better than simply presenting conclusions.

You have trained more than 1,200 journalists from rural areas in verification techniques and mobile journalism. How do these training methods apply to the general problems faced by the media in South Asia?

Journalists in rural areas of South Asia face similar challenges: limited equipment, unreliable internet, and audiences consuming news via WhatsApp. The workshops focused on regional issues – mobile journalism using smartphones, methods for verifying cross-border viral content, and protecting sources during sensitive investigations. The International Federation of Journalists notes similar patterns of “paper journalism” in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Many interns trained through these programs now work for Channel I, Somoy TV, and RTV. While platforms are changing, the underlying principles remain constant: standards of verification and ethics apply equally to reports from Delhi, Dhaka, or Karachi.

Your book, TV Journalism: Reporting & Reporters' Planning, now used by journalism students at universities in Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Chittagong. What principles of visual storytelling from television can be effectively transferred to platforms such as YouTube?

Television taught me that compelling investigations require strong visual narratives — viewers remember images more than statistics. My book describes practical work processes: planning a sequence of shots that gradually reveal information, conducting on-camera interviews that elicit authentic responses, and ensuring safety on location during sensitive investigations. These principles apply equally to YouTube. Universities have adopted the book because it provides a framework usable for both television production and digital video. The key difference lies in pacing and platform optimization, not in the fundamental structure of storytelling or verification.

Your second book, Online Journalism, is due to be published this month. How does it address the challenges faced by traditional journalists in transitioning to digital platforms?

In Bangladesh, there were no contextual guidelines for journalists transitioning from broadcast to digital, so reporters struggled with platform algorithms, audience engagement metrics, and monetisation strategies while striving to maintain editorial standards. This book presents operational systems: quick-check protocols for breaking news on social media, editorial guidelines that balance speed and accuracy, and a content strategy for building a sustainable audience on YouTube, Facebook, and news sites. After completing my MBA at Trine University in May 2025, I added business models that explain how platform economics shape reach, growth, and monetisation. Traditional journalism education often overlooks these realities, leaving reporters unprepared for the economic structures that now define the media landscape.

Given the rapid shifts in digital video consumption, what advice would you give to traditional journalists in India who want to attract audiences on video platforms while maintaining professional standards?

Start filming right away using the equipment you have. Smartphones allow you to shoot fairly high-quality video, and free editing apps provide the necessary tools. Focus on investigations that are important to specific communities, including corruption in municipalities, access to education, and environmental issues. Record the process of verifying information on camera so that your audience understands your methodology. In the early stages, consistency is more important than production quality: regular publications shape algorithmic favoritism and audience habits. Study successful investigative channels to understand their pace and structure, then apply those lessons to your reporting style. After my presentation at the National Communications Association conference in Colorado on 22 November 2025, several journalists asked me about transitioning to other platforms.