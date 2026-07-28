How digital transformation takes place in India's pharmaceutical: Sudeepta Rana's experience in preventing failures after launch

India’s pharmaceutical industry continues to grow, strengthening its role as a global supplier of medicines. However, behind this growth lies a less obvious challenge: the digital transformation in which companies are investing millions is not always yielding the expected results. According to the PEX Network 2025-2026 report, the key barriers today are not related to technology but to management – primarily process changes, a lack of skills, and the gap between business and IT.

This is particularly critical for the pharmaceutical industry: enterprise systems manage supply chains, regulatory compliance, and financial flows, and any error can halt a drug’s market launch.

Sudeepta Rana, Council Member of AITEX (The Association of Information Technology Experts), fellow member of Hackathon Raptors, Senior SAP S/4HANA Transformation Advisor with over 17 years of experience in enterprise systems and pharmaceutical supply chains, is also an author for SAP PRESS, a peer reviewer and Editorial Board member of the ULOAP peer-reviewed journal, and the author of several scholarly publications on SAP S/4HANA application management and enterprise transformation. His projects are not just about IT implementation, but about building systems that can handle global operations: from a simultaneous rollout in 14 countries to process optimization that delivered a 30% increase in efficiency.

His experience shows that major failures do not occur at the moment of system implementation, but afterward, when the system encounters the real operational environment. And it is precisely this stage that is most often underestimated.

When systems break down

Most companies still measure the success of digital transformation by the system’s go-live date. But in practice, it is after go-live that the most challenging phase begins: operations.

In one of his SAP S/4HANA (an enterprise system that manages the company's key processes) migration projects, Rana not only worked on the architecture, he focused on how the system would function within day-to-day processes. Instead of implementing new tools, he restructured the approach to incident management, error diagnostics, and knowledge transfer within the team. The result was a 30% increase in order-to-cash efficiency, achieved through processes rather than technology.

This reflects a broader issue: corporate systems rarely “break” all at once. They gradually lose stability when the operational environment no longer supports their original logic. In his practice, Sudeepta Rana uses an approach involving analysis of the current state, hypothesis formation, testing, and validation. This approach allows for viewing system operation as a continuation of its development, rather than as a support function.

How invisible risk is prevented

One of the key causes of system degradation is not technology, but the human factor. Over time, teams change, decisions are no longer documented, and temporary fixes become permanent parts of the system.

Sudeepta Rana has encountered this in projects involving international teams and complex supply chains. “My solution was to create standardized incident investigation methodologies, formalized as a set of clear instructions and knowledge transfer systems. This made it possible to create reproducible work models that do not depend on specific employees,” Sudeepta commented.

For India, this aspect takes on particular significance. The pharmaceutical sector is expanding rapidly, and the demand for specialists is growing faster than the pool of qualified professionals can be developed. In an industry that requires strict traceability and compliance with regulatory requirements, such dependence becomes a factor capable of affecting the availability of medicines on the market.

From implementation to maturity

There is a crucial distinction between successful and failed digital transformations in terms of handling the whole lifecycle of systems. The practice of Rana helps understand what can ensure sustainability of any IT project. Sudeepta focused on process standardization and efficient incident handling by analyzing system integration incidents between business programs and software platforms. Replacing ad-hoc decisions, he created a structured diagnostic approach formalized into global process standards. This solution accelerated incident diagnostics and ensured predictability.

Furthermore, aligning business logic with complex system operations is vital. Sudeepta Rana optimized warehouse workflows and picking strategies for distributed networks. This required understanding physical drug movement and efficiency leaks, ultimately updating both systems and operations to improve planning and lower costs.

New tools make this even more relevant. Rana is currently introducing documentation automation and analytics within the Enterprise systems , stressing that technology merely enhances processes rather than replacing them. Adapting processes and knowledge converts technology into a sustainable business tool, which is critical for pharmaceutical companies in the global market.

Rana's work on operational excellence extends beyond enterprise projects into professional research and knowledge sharing. He authored the SAP PRESS e-bite Application Management Services for S/4HANA, where he examines long-term application support strategies after implementation. As a member of the Editorial Board and an active peer reviewer for the ULOAP journal, he also evaluates new research in enterprise technologies while contributing his own studies on SAP S/4HANA transformation and incident management. Additionally, he published three scientific articles. Together, these publications demonstrate how practical enterprise experience can be translated into methodologies that benefit the wider SAP community.