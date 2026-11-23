Skilled nursing systems across the Western world are confronting a difficult equation: more elderly patients, fewer nurses, and an administrative workload that continues to grow.

Populations are ageing across North America and Europe, and demand for long-term and skilled nursing care is rising with them. The United States offers a stark example. By 2030, one in five Americans will be over the age of 65. But the workforce required to support that population is already under pressure - nearly 90% of US nursing facilities report staffing shortages. On top of that, providers today are contending with tighter regulatory scrutiny, more complex reimbursement processes and expanding reporting requirements.

Hiring more nurses alone may not solve the problem.

Inside skilled nursing facilities, a significant portion of clinicians’ time is consumed by work that happens away from the bedside. Nurses can spend nearly a third of their working hours on charting, assessments, compliance reporting and reimbursement-related documentation.

For operators, these administrative processes are far from routine paperwork. The quality and completeness of clinical documentation can directly affect reimbursement, regulatory compliance, audits, quality reporting and the overall efficiency of a facility. For nurses, every additional hour spent documenting care is an hour that cannot be spent delivering it.

That tension is opening up a new opportunity for healthcare AI: technology designed to give nurses more time to be nurses.

Autoset, a healthcare AI startup, is approaching the problem by building AI that takes over documentation work for skilled nursing facilities.

Founded by Aditya Mohan, Saicharan Ganapathy and Dev Moxaj Desai, Autoset’s founding team brings experience across healthcare AI, compliance engineering and enterprise technology, with backgrounds spanning IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, AstraZeneca, PayPal, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Goldman Sachs.

The company is targeting a large but relatively underserved corner of American healthcare. The United States has nearly 15,000 skilled nursing facilities, collectively employing around one million clinicians.

The economics behind the problem are substantial.

Skilled nursing facilities spend an estimated $18 billion every year on labour associated with clinical documentation. A typical 100-bed facility generating approximately $15 million in annual revenue can lose hundreds of thousands of dollars through incomplete documentation, administrative inefficiencies and missed reimbursement opportunities.

Autoset believes AI can help address both sides of that equation: reducing the administrative workload placed on clinicians while helping facilities capture more accurate and complete clinical information.

Moving beyond the AI scribe

Much of the first generation of healthcare AI has centred around the AI scribe.

In an outpatient setting, the model is relatively straightforward. A physician speaks with a patient, software captures the conversation and AI helps generate the clinical note.

Skilled nursing facilities operate very differently.

A resident may remain under care for weeks or months. During that period, their medical record is continuously updated by nurses, physicians, therapists and care coordinators working across different shifts and settings.

There is no single encounter that captures the complete picture.

Instead, documentation has to evolve alongside the patient. Changes in condition, assessments, interventions, therapy, care plans and clinical observations collectively form a longitudinal record of the resident’s journey.

That is the problem Autoset is trying to solve.

Rather than operating primarily as a transcription layer, Autoset’s AI is designed to work across these longitudinal workflows. The system continuously draws context from electronic health records, care plans, assessments and clinical notes to help generate documentation that reflects the broader patient journey instead of treating each interaction as an isolated event.

That distinction could become increasingly important as healthcare organisations begin looking beyond AI as a simple productivity tool and toward systems capable of supporting day-to-day clinical and operational workflows.

From documentation to clinical infrastructure

For decades, healthcare documentation has largely been treated as a regulatory and reimbursement necessity. AI could fundamentally expand its role.

When clinical information is captured accurately and continuously, documentation can become an operational intelligence layer for a healthcare facility.

Instead of remaining a static record of what has already happened, it can help providers understand what is happening across their patient population in near real time.

That could give clinical teams greater visibility into changes in patient condition, help identify potential risks earlier and support more timely interventions. Better documentation can also

improve reimbursement accuracy and compliance while reducing the administrative burden placed on frontline clinicians.

The implications extend to some of the industry’s most expensive problems. Earlier identification of clinical deterioration, for example, has the potential to prevent avoidable hospital readmissions and improve patient outcomes.

Autoset believes this evolution, from documentation software to AI-powered clinical infrastructure, could shape the next generation of skilled nursing operations.

The company estimates that its AI workflows can give nurses back as much as 25% of their working time by automating repetitive documentation tasks.

In practice, the workflow is built around the nurse. A nurse dictates key observations at the point of care, and Autoset pulls the resident’s context from the EHR, including diagnoses, care plans, assessments, medications and vitals, then writes the documentation directly into the record. Along the way, it flags errors and missed items and suggests corrections. The nurse stays in control, reviewing, editing and approving everything before it is final. In hospital settings, AI documentation workflows of this kind have made documentation as much as 20x faster.

The same approach is designed to extend across the resident’s stay, from admission notes and daily care documentation to incident reporting and MDS assessments. Over time, Autoset envisions AI-native skilled nursing facilities in which these administrative workflows run quietly in the background, while nurses and other clinicians devote more of their attention to residents.

Many clinicians are already enthusiastic about the possibility of AI reducing the burden of documentation and allowing them to spend more time delivering care. And as populations age across the developed world while nursing workforces remain constrained, technology may have an increasingly important role to play in closing that gap.

The next major healthcare AI opportunity, therefore, may be a more human one. When documentation no longer follows nurses home or pulls them away from the bedside, they can return to what drew them to the profession in the first place: sitting with a resident, listening, noticing and caring. For startups like Autoset, the goal is to take on the administrative work surrounding care, so that nursing can once again be defined by the joy of caring for people and the human connection that comes with it.