Mahathi’s research explores how AI and machine learning can optimize query performance, reduce costs, and improve adaptability in cloud databases supporting hybrid SQL and NoSQL workloads.

As companies continue to move toward cloud platforms to handle the growing data volumes, AI-powered query optimization is becoming a crucial strategy for optimizing database performance, adaptability and resource usage.

Cloud databases have become a necessity in today's digital infrastructure. Databases handle a range of applications, including enterprise applications, e-commerce, finance, and health care, and they are essential for any organization that needs to store, process and retrieve information quickly. With growing data size and complex applications, one of the pressing technological challenges is to make sure queries on the database run efficiently.

Traditional methods of database optimization have enabled systems to choose efficient means of query processing. These can be difficult to implement, however, in cloud environments where workloads are dynamic, computing resources are distributed and different database technologies need to communicate. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are now enabling database systems to learn from previous runs of queries, predict workloads and optimise accordingly, creating new possibilities.

In her research on AI-Assisted Query Optimization Techniques for Cloud Databases Supporting Hybrid SQL and NoSQL Workloads, Mahathi is exploring this dynamic space and how intelligent query optimization can help in increasingly complex cloud database environments.

Why Query Optimization Matters in Cloud Computing

Whenever a user searches for information, accesses an application or completes an online transaction, database queries help retrieve and process the required data. Query optimization determines how these operations should be executed to reduce processing time and resource consumption.

In conventional database systems, optimization commonly relies on rule-based, cost-based and heuristic approaches. Rule-based methods follow predefined instructions, such as reorganizing joins or selecting indexes. Cost-based optimization evaluates different execution plans and estimates resource requirements, including CPU usage, memory and disk input/output.

Although these methods remain important, estimating query costs accurately becomes more difficult in distributed cloud environments. Workloads can change rapidly, resources may be shared among multiple users, and data can be distributed across different servers or geographical locations.

This makes adaptability increasingly important. An optimization strategy that performs well under one workload may not remain effective when query patterns, resource availability or application requirements change.

The Growing Importance of Hybrid SQL and NoSQL Databases

One of the central areas explored in Mahathi’s research is the relationship between SQL and NoSQL database systems.

SQL databases are designed to manage structured information through predefined relational schemas. They support transactions and ACID properties Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation and Durability which make them suitable for applications requiring reliable and consistent data management.

NoSQL databases, in comparison, offer flexible data models and are designed to support large-scale, distributed workloads. They can accommodate semi-structured and unstructured information and commonly use horizontal scaling to distribute data across multiple servers.

Neither approach addresses every requirement of modern applications independently. Businesses may need the transactional reliability of relational databases alongside the flexibility and scalability offered by NoSQL systems.

Hybrid SQL-NoSQL environments therefore provide an approach to managing different types of data and application requirements. However, coordinating queries across heterogeneous systems introduces additional complexity, particularly when performance, consistency, availability and resource utilization must be considered together.

How AI Is Changing Database Optimization

AI-assisted query optimization introduces a more adaptive approach to database management. Instead of depending exclusively on predefined rules and estimated costs, machine learning models can study historical query execution information and use those patterns to support future optimization decisions.

Mahathi’s research examines several approaches through which AI can contribute to this process.

Supervised learning models can use historical execution data to estimate query performance, identify suitable indexes and predict execution time. These predictions may consider factors such as the number of joins, table sizes and the availability of indexes.

Unsupervised learning techniques, including clustering, can group similar queries according to their workload patterns. This can help database systems identify recurring query behaviours and apply optimization strategies suited to particular groups of queries.

Reinforcement learning offers another approach. It treats query optimization as a process of making decisions and learning from the results. By receiving feedback on execution cost or latency, a model can improve its approach to selecting execution plans over time.

Deep learning models, including Long Short-Term Memory networks and Transformers, can also help forecast query arrival patterns, resource requirements and workload composition. Such predictions can support resource allocation, scheduling and proactive database management.

Together, these techniques point towards database systems that can become more responsive to changing workloads.

Managing Performance Across Cloud Environments

Cloud database optimization involves more than selecting the fastest execution plan. Organizations must also consider infrastructure costs, resource availability, geographical distribution and application requirements.

For example, auto-scaling allows cloud resources to increase or decrease according to workload demands. Serverless computing provides another model in which resources can be allocated according to actual usage. Geo-distributed optimization focuses on data placement, query routing and caching to reduce the effects of geographical distance on query response times.

The research also considers cost-aware optimization, where database systems evaluate factors such as computing prices, data-transfer costs and resource utilization. This is particularly relevant for organizations that need to balance performance requirements with cloud expenditure.

In multi-cloud environments, these considerations become more complex because data and workloads may operate across different cloud service providers. Synchronization, cross-platform coordination and secure query execution become important parts of the optimization process.

The Challenges That Still Need Attention

Despite its potential, AI-assisted query optimization is not without limitations. Machine learning models depend on the quality and quantity of the information used to train them. Inaccurate or insufficient historical data can affect prediction quality.

Scalability is another concern, particularly when systems must process large datasets and complex queries. Models must also respond to changing workloads and resource conditions without introducing additional operational overhead.

Cost-effectiveness remains an important consideration. A database system must balance improvements in query execution with the resources required to run AI models and maintain the optimization process.

Mahathi’s research also points towards the need for more interpretable and efficient AI models that can operate across hybrid and multi-cloud database environments. Explainable AI and federated learning are among the areas that

could contribute to greater transparency, security and performance tuning in future systems.

Moving Towards More Adaptive Database Systems

The development of AI-assisted query optimization reflects a broader shift in cloud computing: infrastructure is increasingly expected to respond intelligently to changing operational requirements.

As organizations adopt hybrid databases, distributed applications and multi-cloud architectures, traditional optimization techniques may need to work alongside data-driven approaches. AI and machine learning can support this transition by helping systems learn workload patterns, estimate execution costs and adapt query plans.

Through her research into hybrid SQL and NoSQL cloud databases, Mahathi examines how these techniques could contribute to more adaptive, efficient and self-tuning database management systems.

The future of cloud databases will not depend on a single optimization technique. It will require a combination of reliable database architecture, intelligent workload management, cost awareness and continuous adaptation.

AI-assisted optimization represents an important direction in that evolution, offering a way to make increasingly complex data environments more responsive to the demands placed on them.