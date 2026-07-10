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How Anil Mandloi rose from a Small Town in Madhya Pradesh to redefine Global Fintech

From a small village, dedicated, perseverant and hardworking, Anil Mandloi had started his journey in Phoenix, Arizona, where he had started his radical thinking from the earliest age. Little came, little had, little got and Anil had come up with a story of success.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 05:52 PM IST

How Anil Mandloi rose from a Small Town in Madhya Pradesh to redefine Global Fintech
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Anil's current role as an Engineer Manager and Technical Lead is at a large Global financial services and credit card company in Phoenix, Arizona. His extensive background in the fintech sector, particularly in the realms of secure, AI-powered architectural solutions and systems that are event-driven has proven its value. He is responsible for the architecture and for delivering digital services to millions of users around the world via instant membership, card activation and digital account services in the US and over 20 international markets. 

Anil's upbringing in a normal family with limited resources in his hometown, made him interested in programming right from the start. He taught himself and started to transfer his knowledge to the local pupils. This led to a brilliant 19 years career at some of the best technology companies and consultancies in the world.  

In his career, Anil has achieved a lot and is a talented and intelligent person. Anil was responsible for designing and global shipping of an “Instant Card activation module” for the NFC based “Premium Card Refresh” initiative. Moreover, he developed an extremely profitable enterprise framework, linked numerous back-end systems, had to work with cross-border engineering teams and be mindful of stringent financial security and regulatory standards. He was involved in the Debit Card Activation module for the company’s banking digital platform, which includes supporting the launch of its first fully digital consumer and business checking accounts and branded debit card. 

In addition to his corporate success, Anil has also significantly helped in the academia with recent publications in International Journal of Computer Applications. He is the pioneer of CAD Genesis, an AI-powered, open source add-in tool that converts natural language and reference images into regional editable parametric CAD models for SolidWorks and Fusion 360. It provides dynamic sliders, instant dimension control, real-time validation, optimization tips and knowledge assistance for the productivity boost of about 60%-70%. It facilitates seamless integration with other platforms and allows the wider engineering and education community to participate in its ongoing development in the professional and academic environment. 

Besides, he co-authored another research paper, which helped pioneer an event-driven architecture with Apache Kafka, agentic AI and big data analytics to revolutionize the banking industry. It highlights real-time fraud detection, risk management and the concept of "Customer 360" in the context of various global banks and at the same time solving issues such as "exactly-once semantics" and "schema evolution. He is an active peer-reviewer for AI-related, distributed systems, and financial technology journals and conferences, in particular. 

From the small beginnings to becoming a pioneer in the most cutting-edge projects of global financial companies, Anil Mandloi's career journey has proven that all that is required is sheer willpower and passion. Today, Anil continues to play a significant role in solving important problems of the Fintech industry in the present-day society. His leadership is vigorously shaping a smarter and more secure future for global finance. 

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