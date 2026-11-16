Highway Infrastructure Reports Q2 Revenue of ₹217.38 Crore, Up 130% YoY; EBITDA Rises 177% and PAT Grows 810% QoQ; Shareholders Approve Preferential Issue of Share Warrants

Highway Infrastructure Limited reports 129.9% YoY revenue growth in Q2 FY27, significant sequential improvement in profitability, and shareholder approval for a preferential issue worth up to ₹49.82 crore.

Indore, November 14, 2026: Highway Infrastructure Limited (BSE: 544477 | NSE: HILINFRA), an integrated infrastructure company operating across Tollway Collection, EPC Infrastructure and Real Estate Development, has released its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and first half of FY27, ended September 30, 2026.

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹217.38 crore in Q2 FY27, marking a 129.9% year-on-year increase from ₹94.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue for H1 FY27 also witnessed strong growth, rising 152.1% to ₹520.66 crore.

While revenue moderated on a sequential basis, the company demonstrated a notable improvement in operational profitability. EBITDA rose 177.3% quarter-on-quarter, reaching ₹13.38 crore in Q2 FY27 compared with ₹4.82 crore in Q1 FY27. The EBITDA margin expanded to 6.15% from 1.59% in the preceding quarter, an improvement of 456 basis points, indicating stronger operating efficiency and improved profitability during the quarter.

Profit After Tax (PAT) witnessed a strong sequential improvement, increasing to ₹9.73 crore in Q2 FY27 compared to ₹1.07 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a growth of 809.4 % QoQ. PAT margin improved to 4.47% from 0.35% in Q1 FY27, an expansion of 4.12 percentage points.

On a year-on-year basis, PAT increased by 0.6% compared to ₹9.67 crore in Q2 FY26, while EBITDA stood at ₹13.38 crore against ₹13.73 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Consolidated Financial Performance

Particulars (₹ Crore) Q2 FY27 Q1 FY27 QoQ Growth Q2 FY26 YoY Growth Revenue 217.38 303.28 -28.3% 94.57 +129.9% EBITDA 13.38 4.82 +177.3% 13.73 -2.5% EBITDA Margin 6.15% 1.59% +4.56 pp 14.52% -8.36 pp PAT 9.73 1.07 +809.35% 9.67 +0.62% PAT Margin 4.47% 0.35% +4.12 pp 10.23% -5.75 pp

EBITDA is profit before exceptional items and tax, plus finance costs and depreciation.

EBITDA margin & PAT margin are on revenue from operations.

Shareholders Approve Preferential Issue of Up to ₹49.82 Crore

In another significant corporate development, the shareholders of Highway Infrastructure Limited have approved the company's proposed preferential issue of up to 1 crore fully convertible warrants aggregating up to ₹49.82 crore to members of the Promoter and Promoter Group.

The proposed warrants are priced at ₹49.82 per warrant, with each warrant carrying the entitlement to convert into one equity share of the company having a face value of ₹5 each. The issue structure provides for an upfront payment of 25% of the issue price, with the remaining 75% payable at the time of conversion, which is exercisable within 18 months from the date of allotment.

The capital-raising initiative is aimed at strengthening the company's financial position and supporting its future business expansion plans, while also reflecting the continued commitment of the promoter group towards the company's long-term growth.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the company's performance, Anoop Agarwal, Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer of Highway Infrastructure Limited said:

"Q2 FY27 reflects a significant improvement in our profitability on a sequential basis, with EBITDA increasing by 177% and Profit After Tax growing by 813% compared to the preceding quarter. The improvement in EBITDA and PAT margins during the quarter reflects a positive movement in our operating performance.

We have also recorded strong revenue growth on a year-on-year basis, with Q2 revenue increasing by 130% to ₹217.38 crore and H1 revenue growing by 152% to ₹520.66 crore. This demonstrates the scale of our business operations and the opportunities emerging across our infrastructure segments.

The approval of the preferential issue by our shareholders marks another important milestone for the company. We believe this development will support our broader strategic objectives as we continue to focus on strengthening our business operations, pursuing new opportunities and creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.

Going forward, we remain focused on leveraging our experience across Tollway Collection, EPC Infrastructure and Real Estate Development to strengthen our market presence and build on our growth potential."

About Highway Infrastructure Limited

Highway Infrastructure Limited is an integrated infrastructure company with over three decades of experience, operating across three key business verticals: Tollway Collection, EPC Infrastructure and Real Estate Development. The company has established its presence across 11 states and 1 Union Territory in India.

With its experience in infrastructure development, project execution and tollway operations, the company continues to pursue opportunities across India's growing infrastructure sector.