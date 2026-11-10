Hetal Shah Marks Six Years of The Royaleum with an Exclusive Diwali Soirée in Mumbai

Hetal Shah celebrates 6 years of her brand The Royaleum with an elegant showcase of her festive collection featuring some amazing guests like Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

The Royaleum by Hetal Shah, threw a glittering Diwali Soirée here in Mumbai celebrating the brand's 6th anniversary with the glamour and festivity of Diwali come alive. It was a significant occasion for the brand, showcasing the latest festive collection. It was joined by close friends, supporters, clients and some celebrities like Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

The brand's Mumbai atelier was turned into a gorgeous place with beautiful flowers and warm lights. This evening shone a light on The Royaleum’s commitment to traditional craftsmanship, beautiful embroidery and elegant designs.

Hetal Shah marks 6 years of The Royaleum.

Hetal Shah, fashion and interior designer is the founder of The Royaleum, a brand based in Mumbai, which brings Couture, Craftsmanship and beautifully designed pieces together. Her brand is an ambitious vision of redefining craftsmanship and design with elements of traditional artistry but in a contemporary fashion. This is quite a milestone for the designer, considering that it is the 6th year.

The evening also saw the unveiling of The Royaleum's brand new Christmas collection. This collection pays tribute to India's traditional art craft with stunning detail, beautiful embroidery and elegant styles. The designs, which are always a combination of tradition and modesty, and as always have been very elegant.

Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are the guests.

Some amazing guests attended the event like Seema Singh (Founder of Meghashrey NGO). NGO's hope to enhance the lives of children and provide food for those less fortunate. Her work in social welfare has been recognised by President Droupadi Murmu and she has won the Maharashtra Bhushan award.

Neelam Kothari Soni, a jewellery and interior designer joined the soirée. She is the owner of Neelam Jewels Official – Luxury jewellery outlet at Linking Road, Khar West in Mumbai.

The event was attended by entrepreneur, Seema Kiran Sajdeh. She is active in the fashion and beauty sector, as well as owning clothing brand Whylabs.in and beauty and cosmetics brand Just Human India which is India's top neurocosmetics brand.

Celebration Of Fashion and Festivity.

The evening was a once in a lifetime gathering, comprised of some incredible faces in the fashion, jewellery, beauty and social work industry. The latest festive collection was the main feature of the evening.

This Diwali Soirée was the 6th anniversary of the brand and the story of Hetal Shah till date. The night was an occasion to celebrate her love of craftsmanship, creativity and design.

Contact Details

Address- 101 Man house, Ground Floor, beside- plug and work, S.V. Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai- 400056.

Email i’d- info@theroyaleumatelier.com

Contact number- 8268264411

Tags: the Royaleum

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