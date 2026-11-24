Early cardiac screening, regular cholesterol checks and healthy lifestyle choices can help Indians in their 30s and 40s identify cardiovascular risks and prevent life-threatening heart conditions.

The Indian actor Sidharth Shukla who passed away aged 40 and the Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who died at 46 in 2021, and also the suspected heart attack of the Indian actress Shefali Jariwala aged 42 in 2025 have initiated discussions about cardiovascular diseases among the youth in India.

It is important to note that we shouldn’t generalize on the basis of a few cases. Nonetheless, it has become essential to ponder if people are taking notice of their heart problems in time.

Any person can suffer a heart attack at any time of their lives; hence, it has become imperative for people to consider health parameters such as hypertension, diabetes, smoking, cholesterol, and genetic predisposition towards cardiovascular problems much earlier in their lives.

Dr Babu Ezhumalai is a Senior Interventional Cardiologist at MGM Healthcare, Chennai, India, who is experienced in dealing with difficult instances of coronary artery

disease along with other tough cases related to cardiovascular diseases. He has his expertise in the treatment of difficult/high-risk Coronary Angioplasty, Percutaneous Coronary Interventions (PCI), and intracoronary imaging for diagnosis and making proper treatment decisions. Apart from being an expert in his field, he attaches great importance to the early detection and prevention of heart diseases and emergency treatment of heart attacks.

For Indians in their thirties and forties, it might be helpful to know about their cholesterol, blood pressure, family history, and symptoms.

Why Heart Disease Deserves Attention Before 40

Although heart diseases are common among senior citizens, the diseases causing coronary artery disease begin much earlier. Plaques made up of cholesterol, among other components, accumulate on the wall of the arteries, thus making the flow of blood to the heart difficult.

The patient may be feeling quite fine, yet he could have such problems in his body. Such conditions as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes may go undetected for a long time since there are no signs or symptoms of them.

Smoking, lack of exercise, abdominal obesity, and early cardiovascular diseases in the family history can put one at increased risk.

"It is not when one suffers from chest pains, has been diagnosed with blockage of the coronary arteries that one must start worrying about heart disease but rather he needs to worry about this well before time. Once the symptoms of heart disease become apparent, then it means that the coronary artery disease has already set in. People in their 30s and 40s must know what their blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar, and family history are like because age does not ensure having a healthy heart," says Dr Ezhumalai.

According to his clinical experience, young people who have got coronary artery disease usually have diabetes, high blood pressure, unusual cholesterol levels, smoke and have a genetic predisposition."

Cholesterol Checks: Why Waiting for Symptoms Can Be Misleading

Many diagnostic tools exist for evaluating the condition of the heart, including the examination of lipids in the blood. Lipid testing helps identify total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides.

The American Heart Association recommends regular cholesterol tests from early adulthood. The Cardiological Society of India has been urging for the implementation of lipid testing at the age of 18 due to the possibility of premature development of heart disease.

Increased blood cholesterol levels are not necessarily the cause for prescribing medication in case of the identified problem. Everything will depend on the degree of the risk of cardiovascular disease, on the patient's cholesterol levels, and the presence of other disorders.

Furthermore, the normal values of cholesterol levels do not guarantee a person that his heart is in perfect condition.

"The check of cholesterol level should not be conducted when people start to gain weight or develop symptoms. The person can be perfectly healthy and have bad cholesterol levels. Everything depends on the interpretation of results," says Dr Ezhumalai.

Beyond Routine Cholesterol: Why Lp(a) and ApoB May Matter

However, just because one lives a healthy life and has good cholesterol, it does not automatically make one free from the risk of cardiovascular problems. One of these risks is lipoprotein (a) which cannot be changed through healthy living and lifestyle modifications such as a good diet and regular physical activity.

In the words of Dr Ezhumalai, the high Lp(a) could be the reason behind early onset of heart disease among those with low risks.

Lipoprotein (a) does not form part of the conventional test for the lipid panel. It is recommended that people test for Lp(a) at least once in their lifetime especially if one has family members who have developed heart disease early in their life. Other things to test for include apoB especially if one is diabetic and/or has high triglycerides.

A high level of Lp(a) does not automatically translate into the development of a blockage that calls for an angiogram. Treatment will depend on the general risk factors such as LDL, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Does a Normal Treadmill Test Mean Your Heart Is Healthy?

Another myth about the exercise treadmill test is that this test absolutely excludes the presence of heart disease.

Exercise treadmill tests show how the heart reacts to stress. This test could help detect any signs of decreased blood supply to the myocardium. Nevertheless, this test does not detect all types of coronary artery disease.

There are some patients who may suffer from coronary artery disease, but there will be no abnormal changes during their exercise test. Hence, if there are certain risk factors for coronary artery disease, it is necessary to continue diagnostic workup despite a negative test.

CT Coronary Angiography and Calcium Scoring: Choosing the right test

Non-invasive cardiac imaging provides various options for the assessment of CAD.

Coronary CT angiography (CTCA) makes use of contrast-enhanced images to detect calcified and non-calcified plaques and any narrowing of the arteries. This method may be indicated in selected symptomatic patients or those with suspected coronary disease.

Coronary artery calcium (CAC) scoring is a non-contrast CT scan to determine the presence of calcified plaques. In selected asymptomatic adults, this tool can improve the cardiovascular risk assessment when preventive treatments are still uncertain.

These two methods have different roles and need to be ordered selectively.

“Cardiac tests are useful only if it answers the right clinical questions. While a normal treadmill test does not exclude all forms of coronary artery disease, this does not mean that every patient requires a CT scan. The choice has to be based on symptoms, risks, and clinical judgment and not on fear alone,” says Dr Ezhumalai.

When Coronary Angiography and Stenting Are Needed

For those having a heart attack and high risk features or symptoms for which there is a need for an invasive investigation, then coronary angiography may become inevitable. In this procedure, a catheter is put inside an artery of the wrist or groin, and with the help of contrast imaging, the coronary arteries are visualized, and any significant blockage is detected.

In case when a blockage in the coronary needs to be treated, then PCI or coronary angioplasty becomes inevitable. It helps to restore blood flow in the coronary, with or without stent implantation.

The timely angioplasty can be life-saving for the properly selected patients suffering from a heart attack. But every blockage in the coronary does not necessarily require the stenting. There are various options for the treatment based on the condition of the patient and the anatomy of the coronary.

The clinical expertise of Dr Ezhumalai encompasses the treatment of complex coronary angioplasty, PCI, advanced coronary imaging, and challenging cardiovascular patients.

Alongside his clinical practice, Dr Ezhumalai has contributed to cardiovascular research through publications in national and international medical journals. His research interests include coronary artery disease, complex coronary interventions, structural heart procedures and heart failure management.

His academic involvement has also included participation in international cardiovascular conferences and educational programmes. He received the Best

Young Scientist Award at TCTAP 2017 in Seoul, South Korea, recognising his work in interventional cardiovascular medicine.

Even after successful angioplasty, long-term cardiovascular risk management remains essential. Treating a narrowed artery does not eliminate diabetes, hypertension, abnormal cholesterol or inherited risk factors. Continued medical follow-up, appropriate medication and preventive care remain important for reducing future cardiovascular risk.

Warning Signs That Should Not Be Dismissed

While advances in cardiac investigations and treatment have improved care for patients with coronary artery disease, recognising the warning signs of a heart attack remains essential.

Heart attacks do not always begin with sudden, severe chest pain. Some people experience chest pressure, breathlessness, sweating, nausea, unusual fatigue or discomfort extending to the arm, back, neck or jaw.

Symptoms can vary, particularly among women, older adults and people with diabetes.

New or unexplained chest discomfort, especially when accompanied by breathlessness or sweating, requires urgent medical attention. Persistent symptoms should not automatically be dismissed as acidity, stress, exhaustion or lack of sleep.

If a heart attack is suspected, emergency medical assistance should be sought immediately. In India, people can call 112 or the appropriate local ambulance service. They should not drive themselves to hospital or wait for symptoms to disappear.

Cardiac arrest is different from a heart attack, although a heart attack can sometimes trigger cardiac arrest. If someone suddenly collapses, becomes unresponsive and is not breathing normally, bystanders should call emergency services, begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) if available.

When a Heart Attack Shakes an Entire Family

Dr Babu Ezhumalai recalls a 36-year-old man who suddenly collapsed following a heart attack and was rushed to a hospital equipped with a cardiac catheterisation laboratory. Emergency coronary angiography identified the blocked artery, and primary angioplasty was performed immediately to restore blood flow.

For his family, the shock of a life-threatening emergency was compounded by financial anxiety. Treatment expenses, lost earnings, and the cost of ongoing care raised concerns about how they would manage everyday commitments.

The experience highlights how a heart attack in a young adult can unsettle an entire household and why India needs timely access to emergency cardiac treatment, affordable continuing care and stronger preventive efforts.

What People in Their 30s and 40s Should Do Now

Cardiovascular prevention is not synonymous with expensive tests or repeated advanced scans. The key is knowledge of one’s own risk factors and acting accordingly.

The adult population should monitor their blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose levels according to the frequency that is based on one’s personal health history. Family history of early heart disease is also something to consider when talking to one’s healthcare provider.

Giving up smoking, exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, controlling one’s diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as being careful about excessive body weight, can all help prevent heart disease.

Lastly, those with a significant family history of early coronary artery disease can discuss their risk assessment with their physician.

The most crucial thing is that people should never ignore their symptoms even if previous medical findings were normal.

Prevention and Heart-Health Awareness

“Prevention is not about living in constant fear of a heart attack. It is about knowing your risk early enough to act on it. Regular monitoring, appropriate treatment and sustainable lifestyle changes can reduce cardiovascular risk, but no single test or healthy habit offers complete protection,” advises Dr Ezhumalai.

Heart-health awareness begins with understanding that cardiovascular disease can develop before symptoms appear. Knowing personal risk factors, seeking timely assessment and recognising warning signs can help people make informed decisions about their health. Public education should also equip communities to respond promptly during cardiac emergencies.

As Founder and Chairman of the Avatar Heart Foundation, Dr Babu Ezhumalai promotes preventive cardiac care through screening and awareness camps, encouraging monitoring of cholesterol, blood pressure and other cardiovascular risk factors. His community initiatives also include CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) awareness to help the public respond to sudden cardiac arrest before emergency assistance arrives.

As an Executive Committee Member of the Cardiological Society of India (Chennai Chapter) and the Indian Medical Association (Kodambakkam Branch), Dr Ezhumalai has also led professional and community initiatives that encourage preventive cardiac care, early cardiovascular risk assessment, and public awareness.

India's Heart-Health Challenge Goes Beyond Hospitals

The issue of heart health of Indian people cannot be addressed only through the use of advanced cardiovascular treatments. Modern heart surgeries can be beneficial for increasing probabilities of successful treatment of patients suffering from severe diseases of coronary and heart structure; however, prevention, early diagnosis and promptness in taking appropriate actions are also very crucial in this case.

People in their thirties and forties are not supposed to be concerned about any symptoms and undergo all available tests related to their heart diseases. It is very important to understand one’s personal risk of developing heart disease and make the right choice of the most appropriate tests and treatment methods performed by professional specialists.

Involvement of Dr Babu Ezhumalai into interventional cardiology, heart disease research, medical education and public education serves as an example of a wider approach to solving the heart disease problem.

The essential part of prevention and protection from heart diseases is sometimes nothing but a simple cholesterol test, family history discussion and professional consultation on some symptom that cannot be ignored.