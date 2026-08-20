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Haystackanalytics Is Transforming Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Through Advanced Genomic Technology

The future for HaystackAnalytics is very clear – development of solutions and technologies that would help to make Indian genomics a leader not only in innovation but also in scalability for advanced infection diagnostics."

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 05:43 PM IST

Haystackanalytics Is Transforming Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Through Advanced Genomic Technology
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    Complexity in clinical practice, various manifestations of diseases, different health care environments, and complicated diagnosis process make diagnosing infectious diseases difficult. This issue is not limited to India; rather, it impacts all healthcare systems in the world with serious implications for patient treatment. 

    Limited diagnostic capacities at the point of care, delayed results from centralized laboratories, and complicated diagnostic methods still remain a challenge for all healthcare professionals. HaystackAnalytics was able to discover one of the key unmet needs of the healthcare industry: enhanced infection diagnostics at the point of care. 

    With the help of the GCEs, HaystackAnalytics has shown how the distributed genomics framework can be used in infectious disease diagnosis in India. This strategy seeks to bring genomics diagnostics, which require a specialized center, within reach of more places in India, including clinics and physicians. In the next 12 months, HaystackAnalytics will increase the number of GCEs to 100 across India. 

    More scalable genomic infection diagnostics would allow such diagnostics to be performed at a greater number of healthcare institutions. It would not be necessary to depend only on specialized centers and existing diagnostics but would allow sequencing to be done in places nearer to the diagnostic facility. 

    "India is a country known for its sheer size and diversity, and accessing healthcare becomes difficult because of these factors. The goal of our company is to prove that next-generation genome diagnostics can be done in such a diverse setup and that solutions generated in India will have application far outside the borders of the country." 

    The future for HaystackAnalytics is very clear – development of solutions and technologies that would help to make Indian genomics a leader not only in innovation but also in scalability for advanced infection diagnostics." 

     

    Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

     

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