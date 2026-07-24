GrowQR founder Bibin Babu named among India's 40 Under-40 leaders

In a major achievement, Bibin Babu, the founder of GrowQR, has been named in the prestigious list of 40 Under-40 for 2026. The list was recently announced at a summit in the national capital and it recognises India's most influential young leaders and their entrepreneurial journeys. GrowQR is an AI-powered career and workforce copilot platform, and the platform recognised Bibin as a trend setter in several sectors like coworking and blockchain.

Originally from Kerala, Bibin's began his entrepreneurial journey from a humble beginning. He launched his very first venture while still a student at Lovely Professional University (LPU). An early stint in community management at Google, then an apprenticeship helped him in managerial skills. Later, he went on to co-found Innowork, a coworking venture that expanded across multiple cities in India at a time when the concept of shared office space was still completely a new businesses idea.

Later, he ventured into the infrastructure layer of Web3 and co-founded Colexion in 2021. The licensed marketplace raised USD 13 million from major global institutional investors and quickly became one of the most prominent names in the market. This work brought Bibin to the global stage, where he served as a founding member of the DavosWeb3 Roundtable and presented a co-authored whitepaper on economic inclusion at the World Economic Forum. Chasing trends has never been the goal of Bibin, it was about solving systemic differences.

This is what eventually led to his shift into building AI copilots for workforces. Bibin and his co-founder Pranav Prashar launched GrowQR. The platform is built on a copilot model, not an evaluation tool. The AI Career CoPilot helps professionals through every stage of their journey. From providing personalised career mentorship, helping professionals in understanding their strengths and readiness through the QX Score, it also helps them in appearing for interviews. For companies, the AI Workforce CoPilot provides real-time intelligence on talent, hiring, retention, and capability building. Now GrowQR has partnered with technology leaders like NVIDIA and AWS.

It has also recently signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Bihar to establish an AI Global Capability Centre in Patna. The aim is to generate 2,500 direct jobs. With live pilots, it is currently serving 200,000 users across Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. Recently as a keynote speaker at Bihar AI Summit 2026 in Patna, Bibin highlighted how regional talent hubs are actively shaping the nation's AI narrative.