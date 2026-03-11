FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.

Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats, Legal Luminaries, Judges, Members of Parliament and several others attend

Gold Investing Options: Tracking Gold Prices and Choosing the Right Vehicle

Top 5 Common HDD Error Codes: What They Mean and Why They Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Akshar Yoga Kendraa opens PURANTHA a Global Centre of high level of Yogic Sciences in Bengaluru

ABHA vs Ayushman Card: What’s the Difference?

LPG Crisis: Induction cooktops are going 'out of stock' in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru; what other alternatives you can use?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions

'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'

Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'

Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais

HomeInsights

INSIGHTS

Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.

Archit Garg leads Airlock through disciplined operations and strategic storytelling, prioritizing long-term partnerships and customer experience to ensure sustainable, profitable scaling.

Latest News

Priyanka Gupta

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 03:23 PM IST

Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Principles

Archit Garg is quite practical when it comes to action rather than talk and making sure ideas are translated into quantifiable effects. Discipline is the relationship between the ambitions and the achievement. Jim Rohn.

The Garg management of Airlock is structured in such a way that it is geared towards long term growth with discipline in its approach, marketing and operations. Marketing at this point involves one telling stories as opposed to creating something. Said Seth Godin.

Archit Garg is aware of the potential of market positioning and brand narration in regard to consumer trust.

Create a client, not a sale. Katherine Barchetti.

Archit is eager to provide customer services with high quality because he is aware that the goods alone cannot create the effect of loyalty but the experience.

Go, go, go on, as you want to go fast.

Go with you did you want to go far. — African Proverb.

The investment into the close relations with distributors and partners is another aspect that Archit Garg contributes to the national bases of Airlock.

The company is not aimed at making a profit but at surviving which is the test of a business - Drucker Peter.

His final principle is scaling with profitability which guarantees the sustainable and responsible development.

These factors characterize his leadership and they are continuing to provide Airlock with the route to success in the industry.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward for T20 World Cup champions
    'When such a big task...': Harbhajan Singh reacts to BCCI's Rs 131 crore reward
    Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu': 'Thank you for your innocence, courage, and relentless hope'
    Anupam Kher pens emotional letter to 16-year-old self 'Bittu'
    Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority is his recovery and 9-month pregnant Ritika's health'
    Anurag Dobhal’s manager reacts to brother Kalam Ink’s allegations: 'Our priority
    Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Archit Garg.
    Good Strengths That are Creaming Airlock Forwards: The Underlying Success of Arc
    Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats, Legal Luminaries, Judges, Members of Parliament and several others attend
    Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration in honour of Shashi Tharoor; Diplomats,
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
    Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
    Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
    Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
    Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
    Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
    Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi
    Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement