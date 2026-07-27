Global Technology Leaders Honoured at the 2nd SCRS–WUST Global Excellence Awards 2026

The USA Center of Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS) and Washington University of Science and Technology (WUST), USA successfully organized the 2nd SCRS–WUST Global Excellence Awards (SWGE Awards 2026) on 24 July 2026. The awards ceremony honored outstanding practitioners from academia, research institutes, and industry for their contributions that have positively contributed to the field of artificial intelligence, data science, cloud computing, enterprise technologies, cyber security, and digital innovation. The event was held both on-site and online, with attendees from multiple countries, highlighting its international reach and prestige.

Awards were presented for recognition of outstanding contributions in the field of emerging technologies. A total of 29 outstanding professionals from globally recognized organizations, such as Microsoft, Oracle America Inc., Meta, Visa, eBay, CrowdStrike, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (U.S. Department of Transportation) and other multinational companies and research institutions, were honored at the 2026 edition of the SWGE Awards. Awards were given for achievements in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Data Science, Cloud Computing, Security, Enterprise Data Management, Academic Leadership, Intelligent Systems, Future Technologies and Environmental Research – all areas of emerging technology.

The recipients have been honored for their leadership, innovation and research excellence. The major awards were the Academic Excellence Award given to Ajay Dasari and the AI & Robotics Excellence Award given to Prathik Kumar Jannu. Venkata Kishore Chilakapati was honored as Data Scientist of the Year and Chandrakant H. Rao Madhavaram was awarded the Cloud Computing Innovation Award for his work in enterprise cloud technologies. Uday Kumar Ragireddy, Dhuli Shyam, Siva Prasad Nandi and Akhil Kumar Pathani were awarded the Emerging Tech Leader – AI & Data Science Award.

The ceremony also honored efforts in enterprise security and big data engineering. Venkata Teja Nagumotu and Sri Harsha Panchali were given the Enterprise Security Champion Award for their efforts in securing enterprise infrastructure. Prasanth Varma Addepalli, Prabu Manoharan, Harsha Vardhan Reddy Kavuluri, Srikanth Reddy Keshireddy and Jannatul Ferdous were awarded the Excellence in Data Integration and Architecture Award for their excellence in enterprise data architecture, integration and modern information systems.

Sridhar Reddy Bandaru and Vishnu Vardhan Chakravaram were awarded the Innovation in Academic Research Award for their significant contributions to research. Jenitha Pilli was awarded the Next-Generation Computing Award and Muzaffer Hussain Syed, Javed Ali Mohammad, Krishna Bhardwaj Mylavarapu and Vishwanath Hiremath were each given the Technology Leader of the Year Award for their excellent professional leadership and technological innovation in enterprise computing environments.

Special recognitions went to Madhushree Kumari for the Women in Tech-Excellence Award, and Satish Kumar Nalluri for the Smart Technology Excellence Award. Abhishek Goud Suragani was awarded the Excellence in Enterprise Data Management & Governance Award and Naga Satya Praveen Kumar Yadati was awarded the Threat Intelligence Innovation Award. Vivek Kumar Polurouthu was awarded the Excellence in Future Technologies Award, Venkata Krishna Bharadwaj Parasaram was given the Academic Leadership Award and Cynthia I. Teran Valadez was presented with the prestigious AI-Driven Environmental Research Excellence Award 2026 for her contributions to AI-enabled environmental research.

Improving Global Cooperation by Celebrating Excellence

The SWGE Awards remain an international forum for celebrating excellence, fostering innovation and building partnerships between academia, industry and research institutions. The awards recognize individuals making a difference in the future of science, engineering, and technology, and encourage knowledge sharing and inspire the next generation of innovators and technology leaders.

The ceremony was followed by a vote of thanks by the organizing committee to all the award recipients, reviewers, volunteers, and participants who made the event a success. Organizers reiterated their goal to continue to honor and promote excellence that is advancing technology and society in the world and to expand the SCRS-WUST Global Excellence Awards to reach a broader audience.