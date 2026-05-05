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Global Nutrition, Local Roots: Nature’s Way Alive to Empower India via Schwabe in 2026

In 2026, we will witness a new era of the history of supplements in India. Schwabe Group, an established name in natural medicine, founded in 1866, brings to the Indian market its flagship product – Nature's Way Alive!. Other than being yet another supplement brand in the market, this product is a blend of 160 years of German herbal medicine expertise combined with the market leader of the United States.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 05, 2026, 01:18 PM IST

Global Nutrition, Local Roots: Nature’s Way Alive to Empower India via Schwabe in 2026
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In 2026, we will witness a new era of the history of supplements in India. Schwabe Group, an established name in natural medicine, founded in 1866, brings to the Indian market its flagship product – Nature's Way Alive!. Other than being yet another supplement brand in the market, this product is a blend of 160 years of German herbal medicine expertise combined with the market leader of the United States.

The Schwabe Group has a long tradition of natural medicine in Germany. Over the past decades, it has established an excellent reputation due to the use of premium quality homeopathic medicine and thorough research on plants' medicinal properties. It also boasts an international portfolio of products and has managed to create and acquire several other brands over time. One such brand was American nutraceuticals brand Nature's Way.

As Mr Ashish Kumar, EVP-APAC of Schwabe Group put it, "India is always interested in nature." With Nature's Way Alive! "We are not doing something different; we are simply doing what India believes in, namely science based nutrition, for how we live today – making people feel prepared, capable and alive at any age." The target audience of Nature's Way Alive is obvious – health-conscious professionals aged between 30-55 years, residing in metros and Tier 1 cities, who regularly work out, eat wisely, take herbal supplements, make purchases online and require additional benefits from products apart from vitamins.

There are some statistical proofs of these facts. According to statistics, 39.7%1 of urban teens lack Vitamin D, while 60%2 of urban adults lack protein.

What happens after age 30? You have less energy. It takes more time to recover. Your body's requirements change. And this is what makes the brand’s key insight spot-on: “As life changes after 30, so do your needs, whether you need energy, nutrition, or the ability to live life to the fullest.” Nature's Way Alive! addresses those changes. Here’s what the initial product line entails:

  • Men’s Multivitamin – Supplies energy and supports immune system and overall wellbeing.
  • Women’s Multivitamin – Boosts energy, promotes bone density and nutrition balance.
  • Omega-3 – Gives positive effects to your heart, brain and joints.
  • Calcium Bone Support – Increases your bone density and strength.
  • Single Herb Supplement – Herbal treatment for better health tailored to you.
  • CoQ10 – Recommended daily dose for best possible heart health and cell fatigue prevention.
  • Kids Tummy Soothe – Digestive formula for kids suffering from nausea and digestion discomfort.

Products adhere to the brand values related to quality, vegetarian-based ingredients, and natural nutrition.

For US customers, the brand does not need any introductions as it has been a pioneer in herbs and vitamins since more than 55 years ago. Women's Ultra Multivitamin, as well as other products offered by the brand, are always included in the list of Amazon best-sellers. This is an important advantage that should be taken into account because this brand knows how modern consumers look for information on their products.

What can then Alive! offer? Firstly, nutritious food. This company’s products offer a balanced combination of vitamins and minerals obtained from the concentrate of fruits and vegetables. Secondly, confidence, energy, and readiness to face the forthcoming challenges.

Individualized nutrition in India experiences development of nearly 18% annually3. Consumers expect their needs depending on the age or life stage will be met and their targeted health problems addressed. Schwabe’s business concept fits in perfectly in this scenario.

Schwabe's arrival into India is the beginning of a long-term venture. Schwabe will not be coming with a product and exiting the country after a while. Put simply, the Schwabe business model entails partnership – global vision, local operations, and sustained interest in the health of Indian consumers.

For information on Nature's Way Alive, its misson, and products, visit

https://www.natureswayalive.com/

Nature’s Way Alive! utilises the essence of nature together with nutrition science to deliver premium-quality multivitamins and dietary supplements to support a healthy lifestyle. Fruit and vegetable blends, as well as herbs and extracts, are used in the preparation of these nutrient-rich products to help improve energy, immune strength and general vitality of individuals to make them 'alive'

 

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

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