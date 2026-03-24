IIT BHU hosted ACM FIRE 2025, where industry expert Praveen Kumar Pal presented AI-driven autonomous optical networking and predictive telemetry innovations.

The highly-regarded ACM FIRE 2025 (Forum on Information Retrieval Evaluation) conference, hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) (BHU), Varanasi, which ranked among top 10 engineering colleges in India based on the NIRF, was able to hold the conference through which the world-leading researchers, professors, and innovators in the industry were able to deliberate on the future of artificial intelligence, information retrieval, and advanced communication technologies.

The FIRE conference is now in its 17 th year of operation since its creation in 2008 and has become one of the most prestigious international platforms under the association of computing machines (ACM). The conference concentrates on new issues in AI, natural language processing, information retrieval, and large-scale data systems, with participation on a global scale by academia and industry.

The impressive list of internationally known key speakers was present in this year. Liana Ermakova wrote a paper titled Smart Tools, Critical Minds: How Users Determine the Reliability of AI that emphasizes the importance of human judgment in reliable AI systems. Ingo Frommholz responded to the increasing problem of the information overload in academia and the necessity to develop innovative information search studies in a data-crowded world.

Continuing the discussion of the artificial intelligence field, Utpal Garain examined the problem of multi-role alignment in language models, and Joemon Jose proposed the further procedures of identifying both subtle and overt online conflict based on multi-objective learning. Jaap Kamps spoke about simplification of complex scientific text and Bhaskar Mitra gave an eye opener keynote on Emancipatory Information Retrieval and urged the responsible and ethical development of information ecosystems.

There were other keynote talks such as Mark Sanderson, who discussed the use of large language models as evaluation platforms, and Arun Verma, who discussed the use of natural language processing to apply to finance, such as sentiment analysis and geopolitical bias in large language models.

One of the industry shiners is Praveen Kumar Pal.

One of the most interesting things in the industry session of the conference was the invited talk by Mr. Praveen Kumar Pal, a senior optical communications specialist at Nokia of America Corp. Having more than 20 years of experience in optical networking, embedded systems, and network optimization based on AI, Mr. Pal developed a very influential speech that could be summarized as follows:

Optical Network Revolution with Advanced machine learning and telemetry.

His presentation covered one of the most pressing challenges in the contemporary communication system, namely, how to scale and operate ultra-high-capacity optical networks that can support a global cloud environment, hyperscale datacenters and next-generation AI workloads.

Mr. Pal has shown how AI-based telemetry, intelligent observability solutions and network analytics based on machine learning are changing the nature of optical networking, turning it into an infrastructure that is neither fixed in time nor location, but rather self-organizing, predictive, and autonomous. His observations depicted how the intersection of optical engineering, artificial intelligence and sophisticated monitoring technologies is facilitating unprecedented rates of network dependability and operational insight.

The value of the participation of Mr. Pal was particularly important because of the following reasons.

Having the presence of Mr. Pal as an invited industry expert gave significant value to the conference, as he offered the real world insight of the viewpoint of one of the most outstanding innovators in the world optical communication systems. Although there were numerous sessions devoted to theoretical advances in AI and information retrieval, the presentation by Mr. Pal showed the application of these technologies in the large-scale operation networks that operate the digital infrastructure of that-day digital world.

His presentation provided the participants with unique information on innovative activities in the telecommunication sector, especially in sectors where machine learning and telemetry are being incorporated into high-speed optical networks to enhance the currently booming data connectivity demands.

Innovation and Patented Technology.

Mr. Pal is also a co-inventor of various patents on sophisticated network observation and monitoring systems on network performance in an optical communication infrastructure.

Among his most popular inventions, there was Observability Without Changing the Target (US Patent Application 20220400067), that presented a novel method of monitoring embedded network devices and gathering performance data without modifying the architecture of the running system.

As Mr. Pal demonstrated in his presentation, this patented innovation can greatly increase the visibility of networks, performance monitoring, and predictive fault detection, thus allowing the operators to see the possible outages before they can affect services. The solution is a significant development towards building smart self-healing network infrastructure.

Mr. Pal demonstrated how feasible engineering discoveries are transforming the communication systems of the present generation by presenting examples of how this innovation is steering the next generation of optical network observability.

International Innovation in the Field of Optical Networking.

Another positive aspect is the invitation of Mr. Pal to deliver a talk at the ACM FIRE conference organized at IIT BHU, which indicates his emerging popularity as the world authority on optical networking, artificial intelligence-based communication systems, and smart network monitoring technologies.

His work is at the convergence of state-of-the-art optical engineering, machine learning, and network automation, which will continue to be vitally important to the infrastructure supporting the infrastructure supporting the AI platform, the global internet, and the 6G networks.

Through providing an academic literature-to-industry scaled solutions, Mr. Pal contributions show how creative engineering solutions can help in converting theoretical developments to the actual technological developments.

Enhancing Academia-Industry Relationship.

The FIRE 2025 conference has been able to initiate a collaboration between academia, industry, and research institutions and offered an opportunity to share ideas on such topics as large language models, ethical AI, information retrieval systems, and intelligent communication networks.

The conference proved to be one of the most important conferences concerning AI and information systems research with its high international attendance and interdisciplinary orientation.

Such activities as FIRE 2025 also underline the increasing role of India in determining the future of the world in terms of technology innovations, as the leading brains gather to discuss some of the most significant issues in digital times.