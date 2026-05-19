Geetanjali Om Parkash's Couture Command, Dr. Sehar Om Parkash's Surgical Elegance: Cannes Highlight Two Generations

Geetanjali Om Parkash and Dr. Sehar Om Parkash both shared different point of view on achievement. One rooted in leadership and another one in surgical skills. Both of their looks highlighted their presence and essence of their professions.

Geetanjali, 59, is a clinical administrator. She is the chairperson of Dr. Om Parkash Group of Eye Institutes. She won few competitions back to back and ended up as the Mrs. International World Classic. She wore a gown called “Midnight Fortress.” The outfit had diamond embellishment and a draped collar in an architectural ruffle.

A gold medal winning maxillofacial and oculoplasty and aesthetic surgeon, Dr. Sehar Om Parkash is an example of a multidisciplinary career. She is the Executive Director of the family ophthalmic group where she carries out the group's surgical programs, research and maintains an international fashion profile. It is an attire symbolling leadership posture.

A gold medal winning maxillofacial and oculoplasty and aesthetic surgeon, Dr. Sehar Om Parkash is an example of a multidisciplinary career. She is the Executive Director of the family ophthalmic group where she carries out the group's surgical programs, research and maintains an international fashion profile. The “Pantheon Aurorae” gown, a silver-blue, crystal-studded piece combined with corsetry and organza. It was a perfect combination of strength and grace.

Their appearance at Cannes was more than just just beautiful, it carried a strong message for future generations. They are focusing on healthcare initiatives: free eye camps, prosthetic eye and support for survivors of violence. They teamed up to redefine a red carpet for good purpose, not publicity.