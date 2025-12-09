Future-Proofing Senior Living: Ashmin Kaul’s Business Intelligence & Financial Approach

Ashmin Kaul is launching a Business Intelligence firm to transform senior care via data analytics, financial forecasting, and cost optimization, addressing global demographic challenges.

As the world’s ageing population rises, senior care faces mounting challenges. Ashmin Kaul brings global expertise in finance and analytics to transform retirement communities. His vision goes beyond numbers—redefining care, security, and dignity for the golden years.

Ashmin Kaul, an accomplished professional with proven expertise in Data analytics and Corporate Finance, plans to leverage his skills and vision to support senior living providers and retirement communities with data-driven Financial and Operational solutions that integrate Advanced Analytics, Financial management, and Compliance expertise to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, safeguard sensitive information, and elevate the standard of care for the aging population.

Ashmin Kaul, a US-based professional originally from New Delhi, India, has carved out a successful career at the intersection of analytics and corporate finance. He has worked for multiple distinguished organizations around the world in Healthcare, FMCG and IT-Advisory, having won numerous excellence awards for his groundbreaking work in Data Science and Finance and has been called to judge numerous competitions and offer mentorship by major US-based Educational Institutions due to his expertise.

Having delivered innovative solutions and overseeing global budgets worth millions of dollars, he is well-equipped to bring his expertise to an industry undergoing rapid transformation. As per the PEW research report, the 65+ world population is expected to more than double, from 857 million in 2025 to 2.4 billion by 2100, increasing from 10% to 24% of the total global population. The common challenges that senior citizens face worldwide are physical and mental health issues, economic insecurity, and social isolation. There is strong demand for consulting companies that can offer services like financial modelling, forecasting & budgeting and analytics to major stakeholders in this sector.

Ashmin Kaul intends to build a Business Intelligence firm that redefines how the retirement and senior living sector operates. At its core, the venture will blend financial management discipline with cutting-edge data analytics, creating a platform that empowers organizations to thrive in an era of unprecedented demographic change. Some of the areas he intends to address through his start up are capital budgeting and forecasting for organizations working in the retirement sector, Occupancy and Revenue Forecasting for retirement homes and senior living facilities, Cost Optimization services to conduct detailed expense reviews, benchmarking facilities against industry peers & Data Analytics and Security services whereby his company intends to train staff on handling sensitive data, conducting risk assessments, dashboard analyses and creating response plans in case of breaches. Some of the benefits that Ashmin anticipates that these services would provide for the retirement sector are improved cost control, enabling administrators to forecast expenses accurately and reduce unnecessary spending, Optimized headcount planning to ensure adequate staffing levels which would avoid costly overtime or underutilized staff, while maintaining quality of care; and finally Regulatory compliance to ensure adherence to data protection regulations, avoiding costly fines or reputational damage.

As a supplementary revenue stream, his company will provide financial safety solutions for seniors, helping protect against fraud and scams once the company has achieved partnerships with senior retirement communities and organizations. The company also intends to conduct educational sessions, workshops and consultations to make the senior community aware about financial safety. Some of the B2B clients that the company intends to serve are Retirement Homes, Sheltered and assisted housing facilities, extra care housing and skilled nursing homes. Over time, his company would reinvest profits into high-potential sectors of the future, including renewable energy, healthcare, and waste management, reinforcing its role as both an innovative consultancy and a responsible investor.

Finally, Ashmin Kaul has identified a niche, untapped area in offering specialized consulting to the senior sector based on his expertise in analytics and financial management. His company and services can solve major problems affecting the elderly community and can also potentially serve the national interest of any country in which his business would operate. With significant growth expected in the data analytics and financial management industries in the next decade, Ashmin also intends to contribute to job creation in this sector by hiring professionals with advanced analytics and finance skills. Ultimately, these services and offerings would potentially streamline and eventually help alleviate some major challenges in the senior sector worldwide.