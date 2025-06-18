The iPhone data recovery software in question has become vital for very many users on retrieving lost photos, messages, contacts, and other key files from any iOS device.

Specialized recovery tools generally restore what seems permanently lost when data are suddenly gone: deletion error, system crash, wrong iOS update, or in a few cases, physical damage. These recoveries are done via scanning through the device storage, iTunes, and iCloud backup.

Things to Consider While Purchasing iPhone Data Recovery Software

Do keep in mind that your choice of an ideal iPhone data recovery may require certain factors affecting the recoverability and user experiences.

Things to consider include:

● User-friendliness: The program must be very easy to use and should have instructions on data recovery.

● Recovery options: Does the software recover data from the various sources including the actual iPhone, iCloud, and iTunes backups?

● File types supported: Does it support all sorts of files you want to recover, like deleted photos, messages, contacts, and app data?

● Compatibility: The software must be compatible with the iOS version of your device.

● Speed and efficiency: The tool should consider deep scanning very fast, and most importantly, it should never crash or freeze.

● Support and customer service: The good data recovery software will always have the customer in priority, providing support, FAQs, and troubleshooting guides.

● Pricing: Check out whether the price of a tool corresponds with the features that it provides.

Let us now review the Best 10 iPhone data recovery tools in detail.

Gbyte Recovery

Intended for both individual users and professional data recovery services, Gbyte Recovery purports to be a company providing a full data recovery solution for the iPhone. It stresses deep scanning abilities and support for several data loss scenarios-from simple deletions to harsh system failures.

Highlight Features:

● No USB Needed: Gbyte Recovery can access and recover data via iCloud without any type of physical connections to your device.

● Wide File Type Support: It supports over 25 types of data recovery: photos, contacts, messages, videos, call logs, notes.

● Selective Recovery: Gbyte allows users to preview data they can recover and selectively restore just the files they really want.

● Deep Scan Technology: It uses a deep scanning technique to locate all data, including the most hidden, through broken or corrupted backups.

● Fast Recovery: The software is designed in such a way to reduce recovery time, without any compromise on the accuracy.

● Cross-Device Support: Gbyte Recovery will run on various iPhone-based devices, thereby ensuring large coverage across devices.

Pros Cons Deep scanning algorithms with high recovery rates

Supports third-party app data (WhatsApp, WeChat, LINE, etc).

User-friendly interface

Professional-grade preview and selection tools

Regular updates for iOS compatibility

Cost-effective than competitors Free version has limited features

Only supports iCloud recovery

Deep scan can take a long time depending on the device

Disk Drill

One of the most popular data recovery tools in the market. It offers the full set of options available for recovering lost files on iPhones, including photos, messages, or app data. Easy to use and with multiple recovery pathways, Disk Drill is an excellent option for beginners or veterans.

Features

● Multiple Recovery Modes: Compatible with Quick and Deep Scan modes; it allows users to recover their data fast or dig deeper into their system for a more challenging recovery.

● Wide File Recovery: Disk Drill can recover over 400 file types, ranging from multimedia to document to app data.

● Recovery from iTunes and iCloud: The software allows recovering data from iTunes backups and iCloud accounts.

● Preview and Selective Recovery: Users can preview their data before recovering to be sure that they are restoring the correct files.

● Data Protection Built-In: The program also comes with free data protection tools to avoid future data loss, such as Recovery Vault and Guaranteed Recovery.

Pros Cons Supports iCloud and iTunes recovery

Multiple scan options

Broad file support

Cross-platform compatibility and broader device support

Built-in duplicate detection and organization Limited free trial

Some advanced features are paid

Can be slow during deep scans

Dr.Fone

One of the most established brands in mobile data recovery is Dr.Fone by Wondershare. This toolkit goes beyond mere file recovery to repair, unlock, and manage devices. The iPhone data recovery component has been through many years of development and regular updates for iOS compatibility.

Features

● Full spectrum of recovery: Lost data can be recovered from iPhone/iTunes/iCloud, or even an iPhone with a damaged screen.

● Supports a wide variety of file: Recover more than 18 different types: photos, videos, contacts, notes, WhatsApp, etc.

● Smart preview: The feature allows data to be previewed before recovery, ensuring that only selected files are restored.

● iOS repair feature: Besides recovering data, Dr.Fone has iOS repair functions that fix common iOS issues, such as system crashes and boot loops.

● Selective recovery: Allows recovery of selected files from iTunes or iCloud backup.

Pros Cons Excellent messaging app data recovery

Comprehensive toolkit beyond data recovery

Four recovery scenarios including DFU mode

Regular iOS compatibility updates

Advanced recovery options Higher price point due to additional features

Interface can feel overwhelming for simple recovery tasks

Large software package with significant installation footprint

Tenorshare UltData

The great iPhone data recovery is going to be used for file recovery for iPhones, iTunes, and iCloud backups. The powerful features of Tenorshare UltData are there for iPhone users to restore their lost files, even when other tools may fail.

Features

● Supports 35+ File Types: UltData can recover more than 35 types of data, including photos, messages, WhatsApp data, and many more.

● Multiple Recovery Modes: Recovery from iPhone, iTunes, and iCloud gives users the lost files they want to retrieve in any situation.

● Preview Files: You can preview the data and decide to restore only what is necessary.

● Works with All iPhone Models: Drag-and-drop the files with UltData works on all iPhone models and the latest iOS versions.

● High Success Rate: The software claims to have a very high success rate in retrieving lost data from all sorts of devices.

Pros Cons Supports a wide range of file types

High recovery success rate

Quick customer support response

User-friendly interface

Reliable performance across iOS versions Some features are limited in the free version

Advanced recovery can be slow

Can be expensive for a full license

Stellar Data Recovery

Stellar Data Recovery offers enterprise-level data recovery for consumer iPhone recovery, with pro-grade algorithms and a wide recovery scope. The company's expertise in professional data recovery services makes the software feature-rich and reliable.

Features

● A Wide Range of Recovery Options: Stellar supports recovery for many file types, such as images and videos, contacts, and messages, among others.

● Deep Scanning: Deep scan searches for data, no matter how hidden it might be.

● Supports iTunes and iCloud: Apart from recovering data from the device, the tool can also recover data from iCloud and iTunes backups.

● Preview and Selective Recovery: Allow for previewing the files before being restored so users can confirm they are recovering the data they want.

● Intuitive Interface: Stellar’s interface is free of complications, making it easy even for entry-level users to operate.

Pros Cons Supports iTunes and iCloud recovery

User-friendly interface Recovers a wide range of data Supports encrypted backups and preview feature

Deep scanning for more data Free version is limited

Scanning can be slow

Some recovery options are locked behind a paywall

Can be expensive for a full license

EaseUS MobiSaver

EaseUS MobiSaver is an easy-to-use iOS data recovery tool used to recover lost or deleted files from iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch devices. The tool allows data recovery in various cases such as accidental deletion, damage to the device, system crash, etc.

Features

● Multiple Recovery Modes: Data recovery can be done either from iOS devices themselves, from iTunes backup or from iCloud backup.

● Wide File Type Support: Recover photos, videos, contacts, messages, notes, Safari bookmarks, voice memos, and even WhatsApp chat history.

● Device Compatibility: Supports a wide range of iOS devices, including the latest iPhone models, and iOS versions.

● Preview Before Recovery: Users can preview the files soon after scanning and before recovery.

● Professional Technical Assistance: They have dedicated technical assistance to help users throughout the recovery process.

Pros Cons Supports multiple recovery modes

Good balance of features and usability

User-friendly interface

Compatible with latest iOS devices Scanning process can be slow

Free version has limited functionality

Some users report incomplete recoveries

Premium version can be expensive

FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery

FonePaw, iPhone Data Recovery offers a great variety in data recovery from iOS devices, iTunes backup, and iCloud backup. It is available for a wide range of iOS devices and supports an array of data types.

Features

● Three Recovery Modes: Recover data from the iOS device or from iTunes and iCloud backups.

● Wide Compatibility: Supports all kinds of iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch models, including the latest iOS versions.

● Selective Recovery: Preview the files and select only those you want to recover, without proceeding to restore any unnecessary data.

● User-Friendly Interface: Simple steps to select recovery mode, scan, and recover data.

Pros Cons Reasonable pricing for core functionality

Compatible with a wide range of devices

Allows selective data recovery

Clean, intuitive user interface Limited preview capabilities for some file types

Scanning process can be time-consuming

Infrequent major updates

iMyFone D-Back

This multifunctional recovery software can recover data from iOS devices, iTunes backups, and iCloud backups. It restores almost every type of data and attempts to repair some common issues in iOS systems.

Features

● Multiple Recovery Modes: From iOS devices, iTunes backups, or iCloud backups.

● Supports Various Data Types: Photos, videos, messages, contacts, WhatsApp data, etc.

● iOS System Recovery: Fix common iOS issues like device stuck in recovery mode, white Apple logo, black screen, etc.

● Preview Before Recovery: Allows users to preview recoverable data before restoring.

Pros Cons Supports a wide range of data types

Strong performance in challenging recovery situations

User-friendly interface

Regular iOS compatibility updates Learning curve for advanced features

Higher pricing for full feature access

Complex interface for basic recovery needs

FoneLab iPhone Data Recovery

It is designed to recover lost data from iOS devices, iTunes backups, and iCloud backups. This means the software supports almost all data types and is compatible with the latest iOS devices.

Features

● Three Recovery Modes: Recover data from iOS device, iTunes backup, or iCloud Backup.

● Supports Almost All Data Types: Recover photos, messages, contacts, call history, notes, WhatsApp data, etc.

● iOS System Recovery: Fix common iOS issues without data loss.

● Preview Before You Rescue: Let users preview data before recovery.

Pros Cons Consistent performance across iOS versions

Excellent contact recovery with full detail preservation

User-friendly interface

Multiple export format options

Reliable customer support Limited advanced features

Slower scanning compared to optimized competitors

Higher pricing for premium features

AnyRecover

AnyRecover is a data recovery tool that supports various devices, including iOS devices. It basically attempts to recover data lost due to deletion, formatting, system crashes, and any other scenarios.

Features

● Multiple Recovery Scenarios: Recover data lost due to deletion, formatting, system crashes, and more.

● Wide File Type Support: Recover photos, videos, documents, emails, and more.

● Device Compatibility: Supports recovery from iOS devices, computers, external drives, and more.

● Preview Before Recovery: Allows users to preview recoverable files before initiating the recovery process.

Pros Cons Deep scanning with advanced reconstruction capabilities

Encrypted backup support with broad compatibility

Comprehensive recovery across multiple device types

Advanced preview and analysis tools Complex interface may intimidate casual users

Steep learning curve for advanced features

Limited guidance for non-technical users

Conclusion

Choosing the right iPhone data recovery tool depends on your specific needs—whether you're recovering deleted photos, retrieving lost messages, or salvaging app data after a system crash. The best iPhone data recovery tool for you will come down to your budget, the types of data you need to recover, and the level of technical support you require. No matter the cause of your data loss, one of these tools can help you restore what matters most.

Disclaimer- This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.