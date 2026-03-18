From Vasai to Dahanu: Houssed’s Palghar partners map out fresh opportunities

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INSIGHTS
Houssed held an Associate Partnership Meet in Palghar to address market gaps through verified project data, automation, and partner incentives.
On 17 March 2026, Houssed organised an Associate Partnership Meet at BBQ Nation Virar West in which real estate consultants, channel partners and property advisors in the Palghar district including the Palghar town, Boisar, Dahanu, Vasai-Virar and other areas will be invited to discuss the real opportunities in one of the most accessible housing markets in Maharashtra.
Palghar is characterized by high level of affordability. This appeals to the first time buyers, families who require space outside the Mumbai huddles and also professionals who want a home based on a quiet place with fast rail/road connections to the city. It would integrate the attraction of the coastline, green lands, and industrial estates, including Boisar and Tarapur MIDC, by improving their connectivity with the help of the Western Railway, improvements of NH-48, and the future plans such as multimodal corridors and the extension of rail services.
Other important things discussed during the meet were:
● Focusing on consumer satisfaction: Providing customers with a consumer-first attitude towards the process of property discovery, transactions, and providing verified listings, valid market data, and professional services during the process of buying and selling properties.
These gaps were filled by Houssed. The site offers an up-to-date live project information, precise RERA information, proper documentation instructions, and resources to simplify and make conversations with clients convenient and trustworthy. It also rewards and acknowledges the good performing associates with best partners being rewarded with their efforts and contributions to the network.
Utsav Ladiwala, Founder & CEO, Houssed commented on the initiative by saying:
Palghar has a huge potential due to its affordability and lifestyle appeal but unorganized nature of market usually leaves the buyers and partners frustrated. We are determined to transform that at Houssed through offering verified information, improved tools to our associates, and a process that is based on trust and satisfaction. This meet is regarding enabling the local partners to offer quality experiences and assist additional families in discovering their dream homes.
The feedback sessions outlined real-life difficulties and established explicit follow-up actions. Couples established better relationships, refined equipment, and a better vision to fulfill the increasing demand of Palghar in a responsible manner.
To find out more, go to houssed.com/ or email info@houssed.com.
Houssed Background: Houssed is a tech-based real estate company that provides verified projects, clear processes, and committed assistance to associate partners to expand Indian markets.
Media Contact: Ruhi, 70454 85968
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