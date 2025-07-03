From Taboo to Therapy: The Rise of Ayurvedic Cannabis in India

Cannacraft, Gujarat's first licensed Vijaya dispensary, reintroduces traditional cannabis medicine under strict regulations, focusing on therapeutic and everyday wellness.

A quiet but important shift in how Indians think about wellness is now underway in Surat’s Vesu area. While cannabis has long been clouded by taboo and misunderstanding, Ayurvedic texts such as Charaka Samhita, Sushruta Samhita, and Bhavaprakasha Nighantu have documented its therapeutic value for centuries.

Known for its effects on pain, digestion, sleep, and emotional balance, Cannabis- known to most of the Indians as Vijaya was once an integral part of Indian traditional medicine. Now, Cannacraft which is Gujarat’s first licensed therapeutic Vijaya dispensary, is redefining how India thinks about healing, medicine, and the sacred herb known as Vijaya (Cannabis Sativa Linn.).

Run by Greencraft Biosciences LLP, the dispensary doesn’t just aim to sell remedies, it’s attempting something much deeper: to reconnect India with its own Ayurvedic traditions, while staying grounded in present-day science and law.

The project, permitted and compliant under the Gujarat Prohibition Act, also carries recognition under Startup India (DPIIT). But more than just the licenses and formalities, what’s turning heads is the controlled, prescription-only model, quite unlike the usual wellness or CBD stores popping up without much regulation.

For those in real pain

The medicines here aren’t for everyone. And they’re definitely not sold across the counter. One needs a valid Ayurvedic prescription, and all products are made from the leaves of the cannabis plant, not the banned parts, keeping them out of the NDPS Act net. They're prepared under Schedule E(1) regulations, which means dosage, consultation, and records are all tightly monitored.

The focus is sharp , chronic pain, side-effects of chemotherapy, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, even hormonal conditions like PCOS and menopause. Ayurvedic doctors are present on-site for walk-in consultations.

Their materials don’t use dramatic claims or miracle words. Instead, they’re focusing on how the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), which helps regulate mood, sleep, and immune response, responds to cannabis-based formulations, when used properly and legally.

For everyday nutrition

In a different lane, but aligned in spirit, Greencraft has also opened ‘Beyond Hemp’, a nutrition cafe in Surat’s Piplod. While Cannacraft addresses illness, Beyond Hemp looks at everyday wellness.

From hemp seed smoothies to oil-based salads and protein-rich snacks, the cafe’s offerings fall strictly under FSSAI norms. No medicines here, just plant-based power rooted in clean food science.

Both spaces are trying to build a complete wellness ecosystem, one focusing on therapy, the other on prevention.

From education to research to exports

The team knows there’s a long way to go. That’s why awareness drives, public workshops, and doctor-led community sessions form a big part of their next steps.

They’re also looking at collaborations with Ayurvedic colleges, hoping to bring structured research and documentation into the space. If all goes to plan, export of cannabis-based Ayurvedic medicines to compliant countries may be the next big leap.

And yes, there’s talk of taking this model to other Indian cities, but carefully, only when local ecosystems are ready, and only within a prescription-first framework.

So, all in all it’s a cautious beginning, but a hopeful one. It’s more like a slow turning of a wheel, quiet, deliberate, and deeply rooted in tradition. The challenge- however, will be to keep it real, and keep it responsible.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.