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From Points To Impact: How Voyager Compass Consultancy LLP Saw The Global Migration Shift Coming

A quiet revolution is changing the way the world’s best economies are competing for talent. In Australia, the UK, the US and Canada, immigration is decisively switching “from points to impact” – on what people have built, not how they score on a form.

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 01:42 PM IST

From Points To Impact: How Voyager Compass Consultancy LLP Saw The Global Migration Shift Coming
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Leading this change is Voyager Compass Consultancy LLP and its co-founder Divya Mutneja whose knowledge of the National Innovation Visa (Subclass 858) of Australia has put the firm at the cutting edge. 

The most obvious example of this new philosophy is the 858 visa. It provides a permanent residence to people who have been recognised internationally for having exceptional and outstanding achievement without a points test, without an occupation list and without an age limit. Evaluation is based on tangible results in priority sectors – vital technologies, health industries, renewables – and evidence such as awards, patents, publications, grants and sector-changing ventures. 

The architecture is a conscious hierarchy of priorities. Applications are ranked into four groups: Priority 1 awards to “top of field” award winners worldwide; Priority 2 awards to candidates nominated by a government agency on Form 1000; Priority 3 awards for Tier One sector leaders; and Priority 4 awards for Tier Two sector leaders. The serious migration strategist’s core intellectual task is to understand where a candidate is and how to reinforce that position. 

That work is a discipline to Voyager Compass Consultancy Ltd. The firm is a case architect, not a form-filling service. It audits achievements, picks the best priority pathway, and engineers government agency nominations through precise, quantified business cases. Divya Mutneja’s comparative lens sharpens the firm’s advice. She routinely benchmarks the 858 against parallel routes globally, helping clients weigh timelines, benefits and long-term strategy across multiple countries. 

That global fluency matters, because the best talent in the world increasingly has options. Governments are not gatekeepers handing out scarce visas, they are competitors bidding for impact. The winners are the professionals who strategically present their accomplishments – and work with advisors who understand the letter of the law, and the economic logic behind it.  
 
The opportunity is particularly acute for Australia. India has become a major source country for the National Innovation Visa and demand among high-calibre professionals continues to increase. Successful grant = permanent residence, family inclusion, and a path to citizenship – a life-changing result that takes diligent, expert preparation. 

Divya Mutneja and Voyager Compass Consultancy LLP, with over 14 years experience in Australia migration, recognised licensing and three published guidebooks, represent the expertise this new era demands. As migration shifts from points to impact, the firm is helping extraordinary people translate a lifetime of achievement into sustained opportunity. 

 

 

 

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