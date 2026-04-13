From MNIT Jaipur to the Stock Exchange: The Story Behind EMIAC Technologies’ Rise

A business from Jaipur, EMIAC Technologies, is moving towards its BSE SME listing after spending years in the growth process. It has paved its path towards success through intense client work, sector depth and continuous expansion while entering the public space.

The company was founded in January 2017 and has collaborated with more than 500 brands. Additionally, it has a presence across sectors like BFSI, IT, healthcare, technology and automotive.

Everything has been made possible by Divya Gandotra, who began her journey from MNIT Jaipur and is on her way to the public markets. The achievement is of immense significance in itself, but so is the story from which it started. A founder from Jaipur who has built a business, one step at a time and now is on her way onto a larger stage with a prominent identity.

Field Detail Company EMIAC Technologies Founder Divya Gandotra Founded January 2017 Years active 2017 to present Headquarters Jaipur, Rajasthan Exchange BSE SME Sectors served BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Technology, Education, Automotive Core services AI-led digital marketing, branding, content, ORM, automation, CRM integration Scale indicators 500+ brands served; 122 active clients in FY2025 Official website emiactech.com

From Jaipur, With Scale

With its origin in Jaipur, the company has broken the stereotypes that state steadily growing businesses must belong to one of the metro cities. This has been clearly evident as more regional businesses are increasingly gaining visibility on their own.

And in this context, Divya’s story becomes even more relatable. Even though her educational background at MNIT Jaipur and the company’s origin were set locally, the business has exponentially grown beyond the city. Something that had initially begun in the Pink City has been serving multiple sectors now. To make this possible, digital visibility, reputation and sustained execution have been tremendously helpful.

A Business Built on Continuity

What you see now is scale, but something that you do not realise is the continuity that has made it happen.

The company had 122 active clients in FY2025, out of which 41.8% of clients were repeat clients. 45.67% of revenue in FY2025 came from these repeat referrals, showcasing that the business has proper retention and consistent operations. These are exactly the kind of numbers you would want to witness in a services-led model, further shaping its growth.

Here’s a quick look at her achievements and insights!

500+ brands served across the company’s cumulative journey

122 active clients in FY2025

41.8% repeat clients contributing 45.67% of FY2025 revenue

Collectively, they portray that the business has been built on the fundamentals of both range and repeatability. Since the backbone of the company has been dependent on this, the present moment does not feel like something out of the blue; instead, it is just a public acknowledgement of the work that has been continuing for many years now.

A Broader Company Profile

The service provided by the company today comprises AI-led digital marketing, content creation, branding, online reputation management, business automation and CRM integration. These add leverage to the business in a market where companies are constantly on the lookout for connected growth instead of poorly coordinated execution.

The sectors that the company deals with on a regular basis introduce depth to the entire scenario. To emphasise this further, BFSI, healthcare, technology, automotive and education are all categories where trust and clarity have a direct impact on how a brand is perceived.

Hence, a company that works in these areas is viewed less as a niche provider and more as one that serves its purpose in the digital economy.

The Significance of this Phase

A BSE SME listing is bound to change the visibility of any company. It is responsible for honing public identity by expanding attention around the founder and positioning the business within a wider market frame. Since its founding in 2017, the shift observed in this Jaipur-headquartered company carries both business and symbolic weight.

The founder’s journey is even more evident when the company’s story comes out in the public forum. Now, the same narrative arc holds Jaipur, MNIT Jaipur, a 500-plus brand portfolio, multi-sector presence, and a public-market milestone.

The Story Now

Therefore, the emergence of EMIAC Technologies has gained a fuller frame, as a company built in Jaipur and now expanding throughout multiple sectors. It has been supported by repeat clients and is gradually moving towards the next level of exposure through the BSE SME platform. Divya Gandotra has been the centre and pillar of this organisation; someone whose journey has defined one of the most revolutionary business stories of the city at the moment.

The fundamentals are already set in stone. This phase is just the beginning of a wider platform.