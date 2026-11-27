Next Toppers’ Parakram program gives students firsthand exposure to diplomacy, governance, science, and technology, broadening their understanding of India’s institutions and global opportunities.

For a majority of school children, the various phases of diplomacy, space research, public administration, and governance in the country are something they hear about in textbooks, newspapers, and lessons in school. But what if they actually experienced all this first-hand?

This was the thinking behind the second cohort of the Next Toppers' Parakram program, which took 19 school students from 12 states and Union Territories to New Delhi for a three-day educational program, which took place between November 2 and 4, 2026.

The entire program had an aim wider than being a mere educational effort, that is, to help the youngsters get acquainted with the institutions, professionals, and systems related to how the country develops and acts.

Introduction to the realm of diplomacy

International relations formed the basis of this cohort's agenda. Participants in this course had the opportunity to meet diplomats from four different nations, namely, Russia, South Africa, the US and the Republic of Benin.

The cooperation with Russian diplomats took place at the Russia House, where the participants watched a performance of Russian artists. Besides, they met the ambassador from South Africa, attended a session with the US Deputy Chief of Mission, and had an engaging discussion with the Republic of Benin ambassador.

Three of the accompanying teachers, Abhishek Pandey, Magnollia Bandopadhyay, and Rohit Purswani also took part in the sessions and raised questions about international relations, bilateral relations between states, and the role of diplomacy in relations between countries.

The interactions provided students with an opportunity to understand diplomacy not merely as a subject of international politics, but as a field involving communication, cultural exchange, and relationships between nations.

Learning about institutions that shape governance in India

The program presented the opportunity for students to learn about India's public governance and administration.

Participants visited locations like the Delhi High Court and Delhi Legislative Assembly and Rashtrapati Bhavan to gain knowledge about judicial, legislative, and constitutional institutions in India.

Their interactions with senior government officers added another aspect to the learning experience.

The students had the chance to meet with the secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and with the secretary and joint secretary of the Ministry of Rural Development at Kartavya Bhavan and also had discussions with the officials at the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

These discussions helped in better understanding the administrative roles involved in infrastructure development, rural programs, employment, and public service delivery.

Exploring science, technology, and national development

In addition to governance and diplomacy, the Parakram program emphasized India's scientific and technological ecosystem.

Students visited ISRO and discussed with representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

These activities provided the participants with insights into space research, technology, and digital governance so they could learn how scientific and administrative organizations contribute to progress in the country.

Learning that extends beyond conventional career choices

For students, learning about different types of work will contribute to their broadening their vision of studies and career choices.

Through visiting institutions and interacting with them, Parakram has exposed the students to such professional fields as diplomacy, law, administration, science, technology, and policy.

This initiative is in line with the Next Toppers approach of combining education with practice.

The second cohort was closed with an award ceremony during which students were presented with awards by Digraj Singh Rajput, the founder and the director of Next Toppers.

The Parakram project has brought together 40 students from 15 different states and Union Territories in its two cohorts.

By bringing students into direct contact with institutions and professionals across diverse sectors, the initiative seeks to make learning more connected with the world around them—helping young minds develop a broader understanding of the country, its institutions, and its place in the global community.

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