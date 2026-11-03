From Indian Enterprise to Global Ambition: Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay Marks Third Consecutive Year in TIME Magazine

Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay's three consecutive TIME Magazine features highlight his vision of positioning India as a global hub for innovation through advancements in MedTech, AI, defence technology and indigenous manufacturing.

Dr Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Lord's Mark Industries Limited (LMIL) is working on a bigger dream – developing technologies in India that the world can rely upon in its operation. For three years in a row, Upadhyay has been featured in TIME Magazine this year in its 2024, 2025 and 2026 editions, marking a big milestone in his entrepreneurial career. Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, an emerging name that has caught the attention of international investors and global investment firms, is highlighted by TIME Magazine, whose entrepreneurial trajectory and long-term potential have garnered growing interest.

The honour is more than just his – it is a testament to a journey defined by an unwavering interest in technology, a knack for spotting new opportunities and the belief that India should no longer be a consumer of global innovations but a creator and an exporter of innovation as well. By his own admission, a blend of curiosity and enthusiasm, coupled with the ability to make informed wagers on technologies that can address real-world problems, drives his approach to entrepreneurship.

This approach has made Lord's Mark Industries a more and more innovation-driven company over the years, with healthcare and advanced manufacturing the core of the company's growth

plans. The growing list of its products is a testament to its vision that India's future is in the hands of indigenous research, technology and manufacturing prowess.

Taking great ideas and making them a reality

One of the company's key projects is its AI-powered, integrated haemodialysis ecosystem, leveraging the Renalyx Healthcare Systems platform. Combining an indigenous dialysis machine with artificial intelligence, connected technology and intelligent patient monitoring, the initiative aims to make renal care smarter, more accessible and efficient. Its MHRA registration of the dialysis system is a significant step forward to international markets.

The company has also received the MHRA registration for its in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) portfolio, bolstering its presence in the United Kingdom and allied markets. It has achieved an important regulatory milestone with the receipt of a manufacturing licence for Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), which analyses the gut microbiome using whole-metagenome sequencing, an important step in the digital health ecosystem in India.

Lord's Mark is working on an AI-powered radiation-free breast cancer screening wearable, which was created in partnership with Centre for Materials for Electronic Technology (C-MET) in the field of preventive healthcare. It has evolved to final clinical trials in India, USA and Europe, with a vision to make it accessible, and earlier to be screened, provided the technology is clinically validated and approved by the regulators.

Taking Indian innovation to the global stage

Upadhyay's ambitions extend well beyond healthcare. Through Brahmastra, Lord’s Mark is advancing indigenous defence innovation, demonstrating its interest in developing technology-led capabilities in a strategically important sector. The company's international expansion has gathered momentum, with a strategic partnership with ARKALL Holdings to strengthen healthcare infrastructure across 28 Caribbean countries.

Its manufacturing ambitions are equally significant. Lord’s Mark has expanded its Silvassa surgical manufacturing operations, while securing US FDA registration for more than 200 surgical and hygiene products, positioning its products for international markets. Its expanding IVD manufacturing infrastructure further reinforces its commitment to building India's domestic healthcare manufacturing capabilities.

Beyond MedTech, the company's work across solar lighting, smart infrastructure and green hydrogen reflects a broader entrepreneurial vision spanning technology, sustainability and national development.

A vision bigger than business

What distinguishes Upadhyay is not simply the diversity of sectors he is entering, but the enthusiasm with which he embraces new possibilities. His passion for technology is rooted in a belief that innovation must ultimately improve lives, create opportunities and strengthen India's global standing.

His larger aspiration is to see India emerge as a globally recognised manufacturing and technology powerhouse, capable of designing, developing and exporting solutions for the world's most demanding markets. For him, the journey is far from complete. The three consecutive TIME appearances are milestones along the way, while the real ambition remains building a legacy of Indian innovation that resonates across the world.

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