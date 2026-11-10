From Cannes to New York and London: Anuradha Viswanathan's breakout 2026

Four months after her Cannes red carpet debut, the Bengaluru-based model walked shows in two of fashion's biggest cities, six days apart.

Six days. That was the gap between Anuradha Viswanathan's last runway in New York and her first in London this September, and most of it went to airports and jet lag.

The Bengaluru-based model walked shows during New York Fashion Week on 12 and 13 September 2026, then crossed the Atlantic to walk in London during its fashion week on 19 September. Both were firsts. She had never walked a runway in either city, and she had a single rehearsal before each event.

For someone who spent most of her working life in software engineering and quantitative finance, the double booking caps a year that has moved quickly. Four months earlier, she made her debut on the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

Two cities, one season

In New York, Viswanathan walked for the label GeminiHues at NYFW: The Bureau on 12 September. The next day she opened the show for Label Nimisha at Runway 7. Both are independent productions that run alongside the official calendar, and both collections were for Spring/Summer 2027. The designers invited her directly.

London came a week later. On 19 September she walked at a show staged by Fashion Synergy at the Swiss Church in Covent Garden, presenting a handloom collection that blends traditional Indian textile craft with contemporary design.

The two bookings came through two different companies, each secured on its own. Fitting both into one season meant flying between continents and getting runway-ready again in under a week.

Asked what set the two cities apart, she points to their temperament. "New York Fashion Week is driven by commercial power and polished ready-to-wear," she said. "London emphasises avant-garde artistry, structural innovation and experimental design."

What Cannes changed

Viswanathan traces both invitations back to May. At Cannes she walked the festival red carpet in designs by Shabana Meerun and Label Clarence Peter Walter, and modelled at fashion events held in the town during the festival, including hitechModa at Cannes, Cannes Fashion Days and LA Fashion Closet.

The interest came indirectly, through people asking designers about her. By her account, that visibility played a large part in the New York and London invitations, and she has stayed in touch with several designers she met on the Riviera.

Asked whether Cannes produced any signed contracts, she is candid. What it changed was the level of work she was being considered for.

From Infosys to the runway

What makes the run unusual is where it started. Viswanathan holds a master's degree in telecommunications and networking from the University of Pittsburgh, completed in 2010, and presented research on telecommunications and aviation at the ITERA conference in Atlanta in 2009.

She worked as a senior software engineer at Infosys across two stints, from 2005 to 2008 and from 2016 to 2020, building enterprise software for the company's clients. She then spent a year at Cairnhill Capital as a quantitative financial researcher, helping develop algorithms that screen stocks and assemble portfolios.

Fashion entered the picture through a pageant. In 2016, she won the Face of the Globe India title at a UK-based competition held in London and Paris, and walked at Scotland Fashion Week the same year. Dubai followed, where she walked for Indian couturier Mukesh Dubey at Fashion Factor Dubai. At home, she has appeared at Lakmé Fashion Week for Rina Dhaka.

She says the engineering years still show up in how she works. The discipline and attention to detail she picked up in tech, she says, help her handle the pressure of international fashion weeks, where a model may get a single rehearsal before walking.

The view from both sides

Her technical background also shapes how she sees the industry's next disruption. She has not worked with AI-generated imagery herself, but she expects synthetic models to eat into catalogue and e-commerce work first, because that is where cost matters most. Couture and live runway, in her view, are harder to automate, since they depend on movement and physical presence in a room.

She would consider licensing her own likeness for a digital version of herself, she says, but only with strict controls on how it is used, so that it adds to her live work rather than replacing it.

What comes next

Viswanathan has not announced any new international bookings, and says nothing has yet been signed off the back of New York and London. For now the record is plain. Within one season, a former Infosys engineer walked in two of the four cities that anchor the global fashion calendar, six days apart, a few months after her first trip to Cannes.