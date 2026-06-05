As U.S. solar installations reach record highs and a tightening labour market raises the cost of every misallocated estimating hour, the contractors gaining ground are the ones that have learned to pursue less and win more. Within that shift, Vice President of Business Development and Preconstruction Varun Harnathka has focused on building a more disciplined approach to project pursuit and preconstruction.

The Market Condition Driving a Strategic Shift:

The U.S. solar industry installed roughly 43 gigawatts of new capacity in 2025, the fifth consecutive year solar led all energy sources in new electric generation additions, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. That headline figure, however, obscures a structural tension that is tightening beneath the surface of the industry’s growth story. Labour shortages, equipment lead-time volatility, and shifting federal tax-credit deadlines have raised the cost of pursuing poorly matched opportunities to levels the sector can no longer quietly absorb. The workforce pipeline has not kept pace with deployment ambitions, and the supply chains that feed solar construction modules, inverters, racking systems, and increasingly battery storage components have introduced a degree of pricing volatility that renders cost estimates built on historical averages structurally unreliable.

In this environment, the economics of EPC business development have shifted in a fundamental way. Growth in solar engineering, procurement, and construction is no longer measured simply by how many bids a firm submits. It is measured by which bids it chooses to pursue, how quickly it qualifies them, and whether estimating, procurement, and delivery teams are aligned before a price ever reaches a client. That discipline long treated as a back-office concern has moved to the centre of how the more resilient EPC firms are managing margin in a market expanding faster than it can staff itself. Construction industry analyses commonly cite win rates in the 12-to-14 percent range for large new-construction bids, a baseline that quietly absorbs estimating hours, vendor outreach, and executive review time on opportunities the firm was never well-positioned to win. The resource cost of that pattern, multiplied across a full year of bid activity, represents a structural drag on firm economics that compounds with every cycle.

Building a System, Not a Playbook:

Varun Harnathka, Vice President of Business Development and Preconstruction at Pfister Energy, a commercial solar EPC contractor based in Hawthorne, New Jersey, has spent roughly four years working that problem into a governed system. His central professional argument, developed across more than 200 solar projects ranging from sub-megawatt distributed generation installations to 450-megawatt utility-scale facilities, is that the preconstruction phase is where a project’s commercial outcome is fundamentally determined. “By the time construction begins, the decisions that set cost structure, procurement risk, and schedule exposure have already been made,” he has noted in prior industry coverage. The bid pipeline, in this framing, requires governance before it requires volume. A proposal should advance only when the firm can articulate clearly why it is competitive, where the delivery risks sit, which vendors can credibly support the scope, and how the project aligns with the company’s broader strategic trajectory.

What distinguishes Harnathka’s approach from conventional EPC business development is not that it produces better relationships or surfaces more attractive projects, though both follow as consequences. It is that he has built the methodological infrastructure through which the pursuit decision itself is governed analytically rather than intuitively. The bid qualification and filtration system he designed evaluates prospective opportunities against a structured set of criteria spanning both market context and internal capacity before a single estimating hour is committed. The screen weighs annual revenue targets and how a given pursuit advances them, the existing pursuit pipeline and booked backlog, available capacity within the preconstruction and engineering teams, the size of the RFP bid list and the likely competitor field, the firm’s prior history with the client and historical bid-to-award conversion on that account, regional competitiveness including labor market conditions and permitting climate, vendor and procurement readiness for the specific scope and equipment profile, and schedule exposure tied to interconnection timing and incentive deadlines.

The screen is designed to be honest rather than optimistic. Price competitiveness counts for less if procurement cannot lock pricing on long-lead modules, inverters, or battery components within the bid validity window. The same machine learning and financial modelling tools Harnathka applied to preconstruction cost estimation were extended into the business development pipeline, allowing the organisation to evaluate win probability with quantitative discipline

That orientation is rooted in a process-engineering background that informs the rigour of the framework. Harnathka holds a Master of Engineering from Cornell University, with coursework focused on energy economics, and an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology, where he graduated as Gold Medalist. He won the 2019 Cornell Case Competition and is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt which provides the formal variance-reduction methodology he has applied to identifying and eliminating inefficiencies across the preconstruction and business development workflow. The intellectual lineage of the system he has built is visible in its architecture: a structured, continuously improving process framework applied to a domain the industry has historically governed by instinct and relationship.

Why Procurement Is a Business Development Function:

A second and equally consequential component of Harnathka’s commercial strategy operates at the intersection of procurement and business development a domain that most EPC firms treat as operationally downstream from the pursuit of new work. The conventional logic separates the two: win the bid first, then figure out who builds it. Harnathka’s framework inverts that sequence. In solar EPC, a proposal is only as credible as the delivery network behind it. Pricing wins attention at the submission stage, but vendor capacity, safety record, geographic fit, and execution history determine whether the project can actually be delivered profitably. A firm that bids aggressively on a scope its subcontractor network cannot support has not won a contract it has acquired a liability.

Beginning in his earlier role as Director of Estimating, Harnathka built a structured vendor pre-qualification program that systematically screened and onboarded a network of more than 150 subcontractors across his organisation’s solar project portfolio. The evaluation criteria extend well beyond the cost-only selection models that characterise conventional EPC subcontracting. Each vendor is assessed across seven independent dimensions: total cost, preconstruction-support capability, past performance data, safety record as measured by OSHA Total Recordable Incident Rate metrics, financial health assessment, geographic specialisation, and project-specific technical expertise. Critically, the system is not a static scoring exercise. It incorporates a continuous feedback loop through which subcontractor performance during construction is measured against preconstruction assessments, allowing the evaluation model to improve with each completed project rather than relying on institutional memory alone.

The commercial consequences of this architecture extend into the business development arena in ways that conventional procurement theory does not anticipate. When a solar EPC firm submits a bid to a utility offtaker, an independent power producer, or a commercial developer, the ability to demonstrate a pre-qualified, safety-screened, performance-verified subcontractor network constitutes a credibility signal that no pricing advantage alone can replicate. Figures associated with Harnathka’s framework indicate that risk-based contracting and proactive vendor alignment accelerated schedules by up to 18 weeks and unlocked roughly $6 million in cost savings, tied in part to securing advanced manufacturing commitments on long-lead solar modules, inverters, and battery storage components ahead of market tightening. In a procurement environment where supply chain volatility routinely determines which projects close on time and which face costly delays, that schedule acceleration figure represents a measurable and replicable competitive advantage.

The Performance Record:

The results against which these methodologies can be assessed are documented across Harnathka’s professional tenure.

Operating metrics attributed to his work and corroborated by independent trade coverage point consistently in the same direction. Procurement optimization work delivered approximately $6 million in cost savings across 18 project portfolios. Estimating turnaround times were reduced by approximately 65 percent through the automation and database management systems he designed freeing preconstruction capacity for higher-value analysis rather than administrative processing..

The scope of his project portfolio, more than 200 solar projects across fixed-tilt and single-axis tracker ground-mount arrays, rooftop commercial and industrial installations, and co-located battery energy storage systems spanning the full range of EPC delivery structures, gives his methodology a breadth of real-world validation that isolated project results could not provide. His frameworks have been tested at every commercial scale and across the full spectrum of project types that currently define the U.S. solar construction market.

Recognition Beyond the Firm:

The professional community’s response to Harnathka’s methodology has extended well beyond his immediate organisational context, which is itself significant in an industry where most practitioners are known primarily within their employer’s client network. In 2025 alone, his work on bid discipline, preconstruction estimating, and subcontractor evaluation was the subject of feature coverage in five independent publications. Deccan Chronicle characterised his approach as a “paradigm shift” in solar EPC project development. HackerNoon, in July 2025, documented cost savings attributable to his AI-driven workflows. TechStory covered his methodology in September 2025. The Hans India published a feature in May 2025 in which Harnathka spoke directly to the margin and schedule impact of his preconstruction framework. And OneIndia, in October 2025, specifically credited his subcontractor evaluation system with “setting new industry standards” for data-driven procurement in solar EPC.

In September 2025, Harnathka was appointed to the Editorial Board of the International Journal of Research in Modern Engineering and Emerging Technology, a peer-review role within the applied engineering and renewable energy research community that reflects recognition of his standing not only as a practitioner but as a contributor to the technical literature of the field. His public footprint predates the 2025 coverage cycle. In April 2022, pv Magazine USA quoted Harnathka as a named industry source on the commercial impact of trade investigations on photovoltaic module pricing, an appearance that establishes his recognised field standing across multiple years and publication types, and that predates by several years the more recent framework-focused coverage that has accompanied his rise as one of the more analytically rigorous voices in solar EPC preconstruction.

The Solar-Plus-Storage Frontier:

The next phase of Harnathka’s work is already visible in the market’s direction. Industry analyses valued the global battery energy storage system market at roughly $50.8 billion in 2025, with projected growth to approximately $106 billion by 2030. Stationary-storage battery demand grew 51 percent year over year in 2025, with global installations crossing 300 GWh, a pace of expansion that is fundamentally reshaping what EPC firms must be able to price, procure, and deliver. For solar contractors, the ability to credibly preconstruct co-located solar-plus-storage projects with accurate cost models, vetted BESS-specialised vendors, and interconnection-study-integrated financial projections has shifted from a differentiator to a baseline requirement for competing in the market’s fastest-growing segment.

Solar-plus-storage opportunities sharpen the go/no-go question considerably. Pricing must account for equipment availability windows, interconnection sequencing, control strategy selection, battery management system specifications, and state-of-charge dispatch assumptions that a standalone photovoltaic bid did not require. Each of those variables carries both cost uncertainty and schedule risk that an ungoverned preconstruction process is poorly equipped to price accurately. Harnathka has extended his evaluation framework into BESS co-location by incorporating inverter loading ratios for hybrid AC- and DC-coupled configurations, battery management system specifications, and state-of-charge dispatch modelling directly into the preconstruction financial model, currently deployed methodology across his active project portfolio. His stated objective is to catalyse more than $1 billion in renewable infrastructure deployment by 2030 through the continued expansion of the business development and preconstruction functions he leads.

The U.S. solar industry’s ability to meet its deployment targets over the coming decade depends ultimately on the execution capacity of the EPC sector on firms that can bid accurately, win selectively, procure efficiently, and deliver reliably against a backdrop of constrained labour, volatile supply chains, and compressed incentive timelines. The workforce shortages and margin pressures that define the current EPC operating environment are not problems that relationship management alone can solve. What Harnathka has demonstrated, across four and a half years and more than 200 projects, is that analytical rigour applied to the decisions made before construction begins, which bid to pursue, which vendor to trust, how to price uncertainty, and how to govern a preconstruction schedule can materially and measurably improve the commercial and operational performance of a solar EPC firm. In a sector that will need to build hundreds of gigawatts of new capacity over the next decade, that demonstration carries consequences that extend well beyond any single project or any single company.

Varun Harnathka is Vice President of Business Development and Preconstruction at Pfister Energy, a commercial solar EPC contractor headquartered in Hawthorne, New Jersey. He holds a Master of Engineering from Cornell University, with coursework focused on energy economics, and a Bachelor of Technology in chemical engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology, where he graduated as Gold Medalist. He is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt.