From animal pregnancy care to delivery: How Vantara prepares for new life

Animal births start long before delivery actually takes place. A wild animal pregnancy requires an understanding of the mother’s health, behavior, nutrition and environment for the safe delivery, and the care team also needs to be ready for the needs of the offspring. Each species has different needs so the approach cannot be the same with each animal. For a wildlife mother, the situation may also be different depending on her individual condition. Some might be stressed or rescued which makes the right attention even more important.



Protecting new life therefore starts during pregnancy and continues after birth, whether this means giving the mother space, monitoring her from a distance or providing medical intervention when needed.

That’s the Vantara way of caring for wildlife, a Conservation Center at Jamnagar. Looking at particular cases helps us to understand how different animals receive the care they need.

Cheetah Cubs (Conservation Breeding) - The cheetah birth at Vantara is one example of how this can work without interrupting the natural process. When Swara the Cheetah gave birth to five cubs, hidden cameras were used to monitor the mother and cubs while reducing human contact. The approach allowed the team to observe their condition without creating unnecessary disturbance during a sensitive period. Following the birth, Vantara’s wildlife veterinarians continued to monitor Swara and the cubs, who were reported to be healthy and active.

Twin Okapis (Rescue and High-Risk Pregnancy) - The birth of twin okapis, Sita and Lakshman in Jamnagar highlights the importance of careful care during a high-risk pregnancy while allowing natural maternal care to continue. Their mother, Fareeda, arrived already pregnant and suffering from severe, chronic laminitis caused by overgrown hooves, which had left her unable to stand comfortably. With conventional sedation carrying additional risks due to her pregnancy, the veterinary team had to take a careful approach to her treatment. After the birth, Fareeda was allowed to care for the twins while their health and development were monitored.

Black-Tufted marmosets (Veterinary Intervention) - In some cases, close monitoring can show when medical intervention is needed. Vantara’s work with three black-tufted marmosets is an example. All three experienced prolonged labour, and veterinary teams used radiography and ultrasound to assess the pregnancies and confirm that the twin fetuses in each case were viable. When natural delivery became difficult, the team performed Caesarean sections. All six newborns survived, and the mothers recovered without complications.

These examples show that preparing for an animal birth does not follow one fixed process. Sometimes the right approach is to reduce human contact and allow the mother to give birth naturally. In other cases, close monitoring can help identify problems early and allow veterinary teams to step in when needed. The goal is not to replace the natural process, but to understand when an animal needs support. Research, habitat management, nutrition, and veterinary care all contribute to this process.