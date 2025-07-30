From small startup in Chennai to global moving giant

Universal Relocations, started in Chennai in 1998, is now a global moving giant, trusted by NRIs, with offices across India, the US, and Dubai, expanding to Saudi Arabia.

Relocating to a different country is more than just packing up your things. Overall, it's about putting your life, memories, and important events in the hands of someone else. Every item you own, from your child's favorite stuffed animal to your grandmother's dining table, has its own narrative.

​Universal Relocations has been the go-to company for managing these big moves since 1998.

What started out as a little business in Chennai has grown into a global force. It already operates offices in India, the United States, and Dubai, and plans for more are in the works.

NRI (Non Resident Indians) depend on their services for assistance. Already established in USA and India, they are now becoming a major force in the Middle East. This is the story of how Universal Relocations grew into a trusted name for Shipping to USA and beyond told through real experiences, challenges, and the people behind it all.

Initial years in Chennai:

It was a brave and aspirational decision to start an international moving firm out of Chennai in 1998. But from the start, Universal Relocations had one obvious objective: to make moving abroad easier. People frequently depended on several businesses providing various services.

One company managed the packing, a different one took care of customs, and a third handled the shipping. This is said by the company's president, Sai Dattani. "We made the decision to do everything under one roof and to do it better."

Instead of depending on outside logistics, they decided to start over. Rather, they purchased vehicles, constructed their own facilities, and hired internal personnel to handle packing and customs.

Because of the investment, they were able to gain total control, improve operations, speed up delivery, and reassure customers. Their greatest benefit proved to be this practical approach.

A Trustworthy NRI Partner

They quickly found their niche: helping Indians who live outside of India move between India and the US. These changes aren't just about moving things around; they're also very emotional. According to Vice President Anu Dattani, "It's not just about shipping items; it's about conveying cherished memories."

They tailored their services especially for NRIs in light of this. They have options for both Full Container Load (FCL) as well as Less. Not only that, but they also scheduled shipments every week to speed up delivery to the US.

Furthermore, they helped with visas, customs paperwork, and moving pets because they knew the problems NRIs faced were different.

Ask Priya, who moved from Mumbai to Atlanta. "I was especially worried about my grandmother's old table," she says. "They took great care in wrapping it, and it arrived in flawless condition."

More than 2,300 reviews on Trustpilot, with an average rating of 4.8 stars, show that many customers have had similar experiences.

International moves can be hard because of things like delays or problems with customs, but Universal Relocations quickly deals with and fixes these issues.

Expanding Globally

Universal Relocations started in Chennai. The company has five main offices in India right now: Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. It also maintains offices in five additional states in the United States: Texas, Maryland, California Georgia, and New Jersey.

Strategic support comes from the places where large NRI communities live. Their branch in Dubai is a daring move into the huge Middle Eastern market.

Their Dubai branch is a big step into the Middle Eastern market. Sai said, "Dubai is a city that is always changing." "Establishing our presence there was a logical decision." The Dubai office is an important part of the company's global network, serving the UAE and its bordering nations.

Beyond 1,000 miles from each office, Universal depends on its employees and resources. Whether you are relocating from Delhi to Dubai or from Houston to Hyderabad, this guarantees uniformity.

This makes sure that everything stays the same whether you are going from Houston to Hyderabad or Delhi to Dubai.

Navigating the complex Middle East market

There are certain unique problems in the Middle East, such as rigid rules, tough customers, and complicated logistics. There are some unique services that Universal Relocations offers. They assist people in moving pets, businesses, and fragile items like electronics and artwork safely.

"We had to make quick adjustments," says Anu. "The UAE enforces far stricter customs than those we are accustomed to in the United States or India."

Additionally, they have embraced regional sustainability. Customers who care about the environment are happy with them because they use recyclable packages and plan their routes to cut down on pollution.

Their technology, which includes virtual polls and watching shipments in real time, makes customers feel like they are in charge. "I tracked my shipment from Dubai to Chicago at 2 a.m.," says Ahmed. "Being able to see it made all the difference."

Every time you move to another country, you have to deal with complications like lost items, customs issues, or delayed shipments. Universal Relocations sets itself apart, though, with its proactive approach. They swiftly solve problems with the help of escalation teams and full-time customs specialists that work for them.

Raj, who moved from Bangalore to Seattle, says that the delivery service made one of his boxes late. But I didn't know till they got in touch. They straightened it out and brought it to you soon after.

When mistakes happen, the team's willingness to own up to them and find answers is what keeps clients coming back. Sai confesses, "We're not perfect, but we act quickly to fix it."

Because of new technology, Universal Relocations' business is changing. Clients couldn't get real-time tracking, virtual surveys, or quick estimates in 1998. According to Anu, "Tech helps us focus on what matters to our clients."

Sustainability is another topic that is getting a lot of attention. To lower their carbon footprint, they have changed how they do business and added boxes that are recycled. "With a big change, we're already upsetting people's lives," Sai says. "The environment doesn't have to suffer as well."

These programs are quite important in places like the Middle East. This time, environmental worries are more common among consumers and governments.

What Comes Next?

Universal Relocation is opening a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to further expand its presence in the Middle East, where it already operates in Dubai, UAE. Company President Sai says, "We want to be where people are going." But getting ahead isn't just about size. "It's about keeping our values," Anu says. We have always thought of ourselves as carrying people, not just objects. That goal is still guiding us.

Remaining Firm in a Cutthroat Sector

Moving companies have to deal with a lot of competition. Low-cost movers face competition from large logistical companies. What makes Universal Relocations different is that it controls everything from start to finish.

They ensure a more consistent experience and minimize errors by managing all internal components. Additionally, customers value their openness and truthful pricing, which are sometimes lacking in this sector.

According to Sai, "We're not trying to be the cheapest." "When it comes to shipping to the United States and international relocations, we want to be the most trusted."

Relocating More Than Just Personal Property

From a single office in Chennai to a presence on three continents, Universal Relocations has achieved something remarkable. Among NRIs, they are now a respected brand. In the Middle East, they have a big footprint, and they are still growing with purpose and excitement.

They also deal with complicated customs rules and ship family keepsakes. In addition to offering services, they are concerned. One thing is evident as they grow: Universal Relocations is more than just a moving box company. With accuracy, care, and a vision of a world where everything is linked, they help people start new adventures.

