From a Government School in Nellore to 25 Million Students: Why RCM Reddy Left the IAS to Fix Indian Education

RCM Reddy had a degree from the School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi, and was an engineer when he decided to take the Indian Administrative Service exam. He had options. He didn't clearly cut the path for IAS. It was, he says, "the logical one," though.

The IAS proved to be the best channel through which he could do something useful, he says. In the home town the District Collector was a big guy — if one wanted to change anything that was the platform.



Duttalur was a village of about 2,000 people back home in Nellore district, in Andhra Pradesh. RCM was born and brought up in a farmer family, walked to the government school in the village, passed his 10th exam in Telugu medium and then went to the nearby town of Kavali to pursue his Plus Two. Then he earned an engineering degree in Andhra, and later in Delhi, where he saw a computer for the first time.



He would have been grown up by now. The detail is important because RCM Reddy will now be the Managing Director and CEO of Schoolnet India Limited, the world's largest education technology company, which serves 25 million students and teachers in almost 100,000 schools in 20 states. A man who witnessed a computer in his postgraduate days has now introduced more than 100,000 digital learning devices into the classroom in India. The two facts lie side by side, directly.



It was not because of prestige or security that they chose the IAS. His father, who worked as a farmer, was a realist; finish school, work, get paid. His mother saw things differently, however. She was only till Class 5 and was pushing hard and without any qualms for her son to continue. “She was always encouraging me,” says RCM. "The message was always the same: you have potential, go further." He was appointed a member of the Manipur-Tripura cadre.

Today, Tripura is the second largest rubber producing state in India, after Kerala. It was not that way prior to this programme.

His first postings in the Northeast familiarized him with an India that was quite different from the administrative capitals. Tripura was a tribal region, a forest region, and a shifting cultivation region. RCM Reddy did not work on the fixed land of the communities. They changed their location from hill to hill seasonally, which made any long-term agricultural investment difficult in structure.



Then there was the project that was his biggest undertaking as an IAS officer, which solved that issue right away. Rubber was Kerala's traditional crop, and the country was a rubber belt.For centuries, Kerala was the rubber country of India. In other parts of the country, rubber plantation was almost non-existent. RCM, with the help of the Central and State government agencies, introduced rubber plantations among tribal farmers in Tripura on a five year project with World Bank funding. The main challenge was time, in that it takes seven years from planting to first yield of rubber, and there was no economic structure for the shifting cultivator to commit to planting and tending one plot for seven years.

The answer was a series of supporting mechanisms covering the entire 7-year period of gestation, giving the farmers economic support and technical guidance. To support farmers, they came up with a programme so that the farmers can take care of their own plantations, RCM Reddy says. It was a collaboration with the government, but the farmers were the landowners, the producers.



Today, Tripura is the second most important rubber producing State in India after Kerala. It didn't occupy that position prior to this programme.

RCM joined the Government of India from Tripura and worked in the Ministry of Textiles as Secretary, Textiles Committee and Joint Textile Commissioner. His education was in a different kind of problem: labour at scale, and that's the textile industry. The sector took in millions of workers, often semi-skilled and often from communities where formal jobs had been recently created and were fragile. Knowing how industry really uses people, and where training and wages intersect, this would be structural to all that he created beyond government.

He left the IAS in 2004. He served the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) from 2004 to 2005, in the field of industrial cluster development, with strategic responsibilities in India, Ethiopia and Kenya. He actually was on the ground for about three months in Ethiopia. The work concerned was that of linking industrial organisation to community livelihood on an international level. In 2005, he went to IL&FS, Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services.



India in 2005 was in the serious stage of experimenting with public-private partnership (P-PP). The policy consensus was that private sector involvement could fast-track delivery of services which government would not be able to sustain – such as highways, ports, power, education, etc. RCM Reddy was familiar with both sides of the deal. He had served for 20 years in the government. Now he moved over to the other, to the part of the world that had been his theme from the beginning, in various incarnations.



The school he used to walk to in the morning in Duttalur did not have any computers. Nor did the government schools in the majority of the villages in the rural areas of India. He knew in his own experience what that absence was, and why he knew it was a change he could make. All this started at Schoolnet.