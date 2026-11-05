From ₹198 Crore Contract Win to ₹1,776 Crore Order Book: Highway Infrastructure Limited's Expanding Role in India's Construction Sector

Highway Infrastructure Limited secures a ₹198.31 crore CPWD contract to construct residential and non-residential facilities for the CISF 12th Reserve Battalion in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.

Sehore, Madhya Pradesh: Highway Infrastructure Limited has bagged a noteworthy domestic contract for an amount of ₹198.31 crore (₹198,30,99,984) awarded by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the design and construction of residential and non-residential infrastructure for the setting up of CISF 12th Reserve Battalion at Village Jamunia Talab, District Sehore, Madhya Pradesh in Phase I.

This project will be carried out on EPC Mode-I basis with a fixed period of two years for execution. The scope of work of the project includes the construction of residential and non-residential infrastructure for the setting up of CISF 12th Reserve Battalion.

This is a great milestone for the Highway Infrastructure Limited and forms one of the largest civil construction contracts won by the Company since its inception. With this new contract added to its repertoire, the total orders of the Company as of October 31, 2026, is ₹1,776.19 crore.

Commenting on the development, Anoop Agarwal, Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer, Highway Infrastructure Limited said:

"The contract marks a positive sign for the Company as we move ahead to grow our footprint in the infrastructure and civil construction segments. The execution of such a large-scale contract with CPWD will further enhance our expertise in the execution of significant infrastructure contracts for the government. The increasing pipeline of orders to the tune of ₹1,776.19 crore signifies the business deals that we have won and the way forward for the Company. We plan to capitalize on this positive trend in the coming days through increased project execution capability and large infrastructure deals."

The project demonstrates the strength of the Company in dealing with massive infrastructure undertakings that encompass planning, designing, and construction. It also offers the chance for the Company to enhance its expertise in handling big government infrastructure projects especially those which involve total EPC-based development.

By securing this important contract, Highway Infrastructure Limited has continued to grow in the number of operations and variety of projects. The Company will continue to focus on utilizing its execution strengths, ensuring quality standards and meeting timelines in its quest for sustained growth.

About Highway Infrastructure Limited

Highway Infrastructure Limited is involved in developing infrastructure and conducting other business operations. The Company is constantly striving to increase its number of projects and improve its execution capabilities within the expanding Indian infrastructure sector.