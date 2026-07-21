French Actress Clelia De Laurentiis Building A Career Spanning Over Mumbai To Los Angeles

She honed her craft at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, Clelia made waves in the film industry through complex roles. She has also collaborated with directors from different cultural backgrounds. Her journey as an actor shows the roadmap of a new generation of actors who are open to the possibility of international cinema. They look for stories that bind geographical and cultural boundaries. She has the unique ability of working in different languages which reflects the changing situation of international cinema.

For Clelia acting is more than just portraying her character to perfection, she wants to go a level above that. For her understanding human emotions is a key part of her acting. Initial stage of her career challenges traditional storytelling, the projects were deeply rooted in realistic background.

One of the first project that captured attention for her was the short film named Chop Chop. It was directed by Rohit Relan. She shared screen with Indian actor Kranthi Nag. The project is an example of great collaboration between France and India, the project brought together different cultures.

The film's creative approach is different from others. Clelia performed her dialogues in French and Kranthi delivered his dialogues in Telugu. This combination created a special contrast. Rather than disrupting the flow of the act it created a never seen before cohesion between different languages and cultures.

Chop Chop is an absurdist breakup fairytale that explores the themes of a crumbling relationship through emotional restraint. With growing tensions, a single kitchen accident becomes the expression of everything left unsaid. The context of the film is about love, communication.

The project won awards at the Lee Strasberg 3x5 Film Festival in Los Angeles in November 2024. Clelia De Laurentiis received the Best Actor Award and the film also received two honors of Best Screenplay and Best of the Fest.

The recognition journey of Chop Chop continued in 2025. It won the nominations at Jagran Film Festival in India and the Dark Matter Film Festival in Los Angeles. The Jagran Film Festival is one of the important film festivals. These selections improved the film’s reach within the Indian film community. The film showed the impact of collaboration between French and Indian artists.

After the first recognition, Clelia is building her filmography with projects that shows her versatility as an actress. She was the lead actress in the short film Italian Goodbye. The project was selected by the The Great Film Club in Los Angeles in 2025.

Recently Clelia featured in a lead role in the short film Mon Amour, it received a nomination at the Follow Your Heart NY Film Festival.

Clelia has also completed new milestone with her transition into feature filmmaking. She recently completed filming of The Favorite Dad Fights for Faith, she plays a supporting role alongside Antonio Sabàto Jr. and Charlene Amoia. The feature film is also a representation of her wide range of talent.

Starting from her first international recognition with Chop Chop to her work in festival recognized projects. Clelia De Laurentiis is among the new generation of actors who are building through artistic commitment and talent.

Her journey that consists of France, Los Angeles and international collaborations shows the new global nature of cinema. An interconnected world where cinema is cherished beyond borders, languages and cultures.