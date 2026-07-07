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Flytxt is Engineering the Next Era of Trusted Enterprise AI

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Flytxt is Engineering the Next Era of Trusted Enterprise AI

With a new AI Research Centre in Delhi, the global deep-tech company is advancing Causal Reasoning and Agentic AI to build the future of enterprise intelligence.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 08:35 PM IST

Flytxt is Engineering the Next Era of Trusted Enterprise AI
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We’re now in an entirely new phase of the development of artificial intelligence. Once just a technology to automate mundane processes for businesses and perform analytics on large amounts of data, the expectation for AI is now much more sophisticated. Enterprises increasingly require AI to comprehend and provide explanations for complex business environments, make credible decisions autonomously and execute the actions taken within regulatory and enterprise governance frameworks. 

For banks, financial institutions, airlines and telecommunications operators, the challenge has transitioned from simply experimenting AI technology to deploying AI that is able to make explainable, controllable and economically worthwhile decisions across their entire enterprise. As AI become integrated into mission-critical business functions, regulators are reinforcing requirements for governance, model risk management and transparency, making it necessary for businesses to employ trusted AI solutions. 

Flytxt is committed to advancing this evolution of Enterprise AI with its new AI Research Centre established in New Delhi. 

Building the Science Behind Enterprise AI 

Flytxt's Artificial Intelligence Solutions have helped over 80 businesses in more than 50 countries make decisions for over a billion telecom subscribers and 400 million mobile finance users globally. For Flytxt, the new AI Research Centre in Delhi is a significant investment to advance scientific research into the field of Agentic Artificial Intelligence while not creating any geographical expansion. 

According to Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt, "The next generation of Enterprise Artificial Intelligence cannot be created solely by scaling the current model. It will require the scientific breakthroughs in how AI understands business environments, reasons through complicated decisions as well as behave responsibly. This requires deeper research." 

For nearly 20 years, Flytxt and IIT Delhi have been collaborating on advanced AI research and have jointly created multiple patents and proprietary innovations that are used within Flytxt’s platforms (NEON-dX and Niya-X). The new AI Research Centre, inaugurated by Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Member of NITI Aayog, marks the next phase of collaboration between Flytxt and IIT Delhi, going beyond academic research to accelerate enterprise AI innovation. 

Beyond Prediction: Engineering AI That Reasons and Acts 

Flytxt has invested in machine learning since 2008 with the belief that decision making will eventually become more data-driven. Alongside this vision, they believe that AI has the ability to give businesses information on what is likely to happen; however, enterprises need an explanation for why or how it occurred. Without understanding the cause-and-effect relationship, AI cannot help solve problems or make accurate decisions on high-risk business events. 

The Centre intends to further develop two technologies – Causal Reasoning and Agentic AI.  It will allow AI to reason about the causes of events, not just their statistical correlation, and hence, provide a greater confidence to solve complex problems. Additionally, by creating a Virtual Twin of an organisation's operations, Flytxt's AI can simulate business outcomes, investigate alternate courses of action and then select the best course of action prior to implementing it. 

Delivering Trusted Business Outcomes 

This research is especially important for highly regulated industries like financial services (banking, insurance, and the capital markets). Enterprises need to have explainable, auditable, responsible, and compliant-by-design systems as more critical business decisions are made based on AI. The next generation of Enterprise AIs will not only be characterized by intelligence, but also by their ability to be trustworthy, transparent, and accountable. 

According to Dr. Vasudevan, "AI will be able to diagnose a problem, reason through possible solutions, recommend and take action, and learn continuously from its actions". In the future, the value proposition of AI will shift from predicting outcomes to assuring outcomes through definitive actions. 

Building Global Enterprise AI from India 

The global innovation center at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram has played a pivotal role in Flytxt’s AI innovation journey. The Delhi AI Research Centre marks another important milestone, demonstrating Flytxt’s confidence in India's research ecosystem and its belief that the next wave of enterprise AI will be produced through new scientific innovations and not through the adoption of existing technologies. With this new initiative, the company is firmly on its path to engineering the next era of trusted enterprise AI from India for the world.  

 

 Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

 

 

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