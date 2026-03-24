FLiCKA’s massive 20-foot Bandra billboard and guerrilla marketing for its Silk Touch 3-in-1 Primer are disrupting India’s beauty advertising landscape.

FLiCKA's advertisement campaign is utilizing an unprecedented level of guerilla marketing in India and has caused a substantial stir in Bandra. The first instance of public exposure through a billboard, FLiCKA has erected a 20 ft (high) billboard as part of an advertisement campaign for FLiCKA's flagship product Silk Touch 3 in 1 Primer, which has created tremendous excitement regarding both FLiCKA and Silk Touch 3 in 1 Primer. The billboard has become a means to establish a new form of beauty advertising for Indian women; there is thus substantial evidence that FLiCKA has made a considerable effort to change how beauty will be marketed in India.

The large exhibition of the Silk Touch Primer by FLiCKA advertises the silk touch primer as both an advertisement and statement of how well it works for three of the most common skin problems (open pores, sun damaged and dry skin). As a primer (longer lasting hydration for all makeup applications) for up to 24 hours and also provides the ability to refine the appearance of pores, it (the silk touch primer) has become the best selling primer on leading e-commerce sites like Nykaa and Amazon.

This giant billboard measuring 20 foot, showcasing Silk Touch Primer (the largest beauty ad in India), provides an unparalleled opportunity to promote beauty and redefine the parameters of beauty and cosmetic advertising through radical and memorable experiences. The immense visual and creative size of this billboard has attracted attention not only from people living in Bandra but also has created a national dialogue.

FLiCKA's guerrilla marketing strategies are helping to promote their beauty branding, but they will also change the methods that marketers use to communicate their products to consumers today. In doing so, they are promoting both their products and the way people perceive beauty today through these marketing techniques. Therefore, the size and creativity of these enormous advertisements are examples of FLiCKA's continued pursuit for innovation and demonstrate that FLiCKA is a disruptive player in India's beauty market.

Due to collaboration with a number of highly regarded artists in the beauty industry, including Bhumika Bhal, Leena Bhushan, Sarah Khan, Fiza Khan and Preeti Ghera, FLiCKA has established its Silk Touch Primer as an essential product for both professional make-up artists and ordinary consumers alike. Each artist's individual experience provides confidence in this brand, making it one of the most trusted brands in the industry. A network of reputable endorsees, along with FLiCKA's commitment to providing innovative products, allows consumers to trust and deem that FLiCKA is the brand to use.

The bold move that FLiCKA has taken in its 20' advertising billboard is a major change in beauty advertising, which has previously focused only on showing off products as a way of bringing consumers into a physical store, but now gives way to the ability to create excitement and generate traffic through a product that has been innovative, has taken risks and has been promoted by using guerilla marketing. Because of FLiCKA's continued use of these types of marketing strategies, beauty advertisers must change how they will advertise because they will now place a greater emphasis on creativity, size and impact with future beauty advertisements.

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